Central Illinois Proud
Local animal control reports that their shelter is completely full
TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — The Tazewell County Animal Control has reported that their shelter is completely full Monday. According to a Facebook post, its shelter no longer has dog or cat kennels open at this time. Animal control is encouraging anyone who can to adopt some of their amazing...
Central Illinois Proud
School Board elections heating up for Peoria and McLean Counties
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Things are heating up for school board elections in both Peoria and McLean County. On Tuesday there will be two hearings concerning the seat for Peoria School Board District 1. Board President Martha Ross and her opponent Keisha Alexander are challenging the validity of each other’s petition signatures to end up on the April ballot. This is a situation Peoria County Election officials have never seen before.
Central Illinois Proud
One candidate removed from local school board ballot
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One candidate has been removed from the ballot after two hearings related to local school board elections Tuesday. During the hearing in Peoria, Keisha Alexander will be removed from the ballot for Peoria School Board District 1 due to not having 200 valid signatures. Alexander...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois father arrested for fracturing son’s skull
HANNA CITY, Ill. (WMBD) — A father was arrested after allegedly fracturing his son’s skull. According to a Peoria County Sheriff’s Office report, DCFS initially reported a boy less than 2 months old having a skull fracture at OSF Monday morning. The injuries are considered serious. Peoria...
25newsnow.com
How to stay safe from an invisible winter threat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One particular kind of emergency call went up in 2022 for Peoria firefighters. Now, first responders are encouraging easy ways to prevent them as the cold season continues. According to Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger, firefighters responded to close to 200 carbon monoxide alarms, compared...
25newsnow.com
One hospitalized after Peoria structure fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One person was taken to the hospital after an accidental structure fire in Peoria over the weekend. According to an official release from the Peoria Fire Department, firefighters were called to N. Woodbine Terrace around 5:30 p.m. Sunday on a report of a structure fire. The release says it started in the kitchen, caused by unattended cooking. A resident and her children were all able to get out on their own safely, with the entire apartment building evacuated.
newschannel20.com
Candlewood Estates residents facing major rent increase and other issues
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCCU) — Candlewood Estates in Mahomet was bought back in September by a California based group and is now managed by Kodiak Property Management. However, several residents have told Fox Illinois that the park has since gotten worse, and now their rent is increasing over 50 percent.
U of I Police responded to campus robbery
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The University of Illinois Police responded to a robbery on campus. Police said a man reported that he was walking near the C-9 parking lot on E. Chalmers St. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when he noticed two groups of men arguing with each other. One of the men mistakenly thought […]
25newsnow.com
Vehicle fire shuts down section of I-55 southwest of Bloomington
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police say the southbound lanes of Interstate 55, southwest of Bloomington, were closed because of a vehicle fire. First responders were called about 2:25 p.m. The fire happened in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Shirley. Illinois State Police are not providing...
Central Illinois Proud
2 Bloomington men arrested, one on $2 million bond
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — The Bloomington Police Department arrested two men on several changes Sunday. According to a press release, officers were looking for 23-year-old Ronald J. Thorton on an existing warrant. Officers located him at approximately 1:20 a.m. outside a business near Maple Hill Road and Wylie Drive.
Battery charging system causes Champaign fire on Friday
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Fire Department responded to a detached garage fire on Friday. Crews extinguished the fire quickly on the 600 block of S. Victor St. around 5 p.m. The fire department said the cause of this fire is accidental and was attributed to a battery charging system. No injuries were reported.
25newsnow.com
1 person injured as fog causes McLean County crash
MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Poor visibility due to fog led to a single-vehicle crash Monday morning in eastern McLean County that left one person hurt. The crash involving a box truck was reported about 8:10 a.m. on Illinois Route 9 and 3800 East Road, between Saybrook and Anchor.
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois hospitals welcome the first babies of 2023
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — Hospitals across Illinois welcomed the first babies born in 2023 Sunday. According to information released by OSF, their first baby of the year, Ashton Bear Connors, was born at 6:51 a.m. at OSF Saint Francis Medical Center. According to a Facebook post from Carle Health,...
Neighbor’s camera catches dozens of gunshots on New Year’s in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – A terrifying start to the new year – all caught on camera. While many were celebrating with fireworks, dozens of gunshots rang through the air. Champaign police confirmed shots were fired early Sunday morning on Holly Hill Drive. “My camera in the backyard – you can hear the screaming and the […]
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Salvation Army in dire need of donations
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The traditional season of giving is over, but a crucial need still exists for Peoria non-profits. Peoria’s Salvation Army is still accepting and needing donations to meet its goal for its annual holiday fundraiser, its Tree of Lights campaign. While the bell ringers and...
25newsnow.com
Plungers brave the freezing temps for Polar Plunge
PEORIA (25 News Now) - This year was the first year back in action for the East Peoria Boat Club’s Polar Plunge after taking a break for the pandemic. Plungers traveled from as far as Minnesota to dive headfirst into the above freezing waters. This year’s event was raising...
1470 WMBD
Peoria home goes up in flames overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — A Peoria home was destroyed by fire early Saturday morning, the last day of the year. Peoria Firefighters were called to the area of S. Westmoreland and W. Grinnell just before 4:30 a.m., finding the single-story home on fire. Fire Battalion Chief Scott Strum says heavy...
Big recognition for a small-town issue
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A county in central Illinois made the front page of the New York Times today. It’s over an issue that we’ve reported on and has created a lot of division: a proposed wind farm and it’s not over yet. Next month the Piatt County zoning board will have its final […]
Two-story Urbana home catches fire on New Year’s Eve, no one hurt
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Urbana Fire Department responded to a two-story home fire on New Year’s Eve. As four engines with a ladder, and a commanding officer were on their way to the scene on the 1900 block of Willow Rd, dispatch reported a neighbor saying that people were possibly still inside in the […]
animalpetitions.org
Five Dogs Reportedly Left Outside in -16 Degree Temps Deserve Justice
Target: Scott Rueter, States Attorney, Macon County, Illinois. Goal: Seek maximum punishment for couple accused of leaving dogs outside in below zero temperatures. Five dogs were apparently found freezing to death outside a home in Decatur, Illinois. Thanks to concerned neighbors, authorities were notified of the situation. When sheriff’s office...
