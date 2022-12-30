Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Dunleavy’s Pub hosting 20th annual Polar Plunge Sunday
SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - If starting the new year with a chilly dip in the ocean for a good cause sounds like your kind of challenge, you’ll want to head to Sullivan’s Island Sunday. Dunleavy’s Pub is hosting its 20th annual Polar Plunge. The event is...
charlestondaily.net
South Carolina Aquarium Mountain Forest Exhibit to Close for Renovations
A new year means new, exciting projects happening around the Aquarium, and we’re kicking off 2023 with a project to fortify our outdoor Mountain Forest exhibit. Beginning January 9, this exhibit will be closed to the public as we replace the mesh surrounding its exterior. We expect this exhibit to remain closed for several months, but we are confident that this work will ensure the longevity of the Mountain Forest habitat for years to come!
WIS-TV
Lizard’s Thicket celebrates 2023 with time-honored meal
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The first day of 2023 brought thousands of customers to Lizard’s Thicket restaurants across South Carolina. This was to honor an age-old tradition. “You know, we’re pretty superstitious in the south and you got to have your pork chops, your collards, and your black-eyed peas on New Year’s Day,” said Sara Krisnow, Community Relations Manager for Lizard’s Thicket.
South Carolina emergency SNAP funding in place since March 2020 will end on Jan. 31
The Department of Social Services announced their emergency funding for existing SNAP households will end on January 31, 2023.
COVID-19 cases spike in South Carolina following holidays
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland, Lexington, Kershaw, Newberry, and Fairfield counties have some of the highest numbers of infections in the Midlands, according to South Carolina's health agency, DHEC. Dianne Dixon was at a COVID-19 test site in Richland County. "I was tested the Monday after Christmas because I felt...
4 Amazing Burger Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in South Carolina that are well-known for serving absolutely amazing burgers, every day of the week.
Poster project looks to change how history is taught in SC classrooms
A poster project aims to elevate the way history is taught in classrooms across South Carolina. “It is said by many educators that images are eight times more effective than the written language so we believe that these posters will do much toward educating the public, especially our youth, and the young minds as they’re growing up," said Cecil Williams of the Cecil Williams South Carolina Civil Rights Museum.
South Carolina residents share what they learned in 2022
The past year has been filled with lessons, from how to stay healthy to being more kind. We asked people in the Upstate one simple question, what did you learn this year?
thenewirmonews.com
Girl Scouts kicks off cookie season January 2
January 2, Girl Scouts of South Carolina — Mountains to Midlands will kick off the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season in the upstate and midlands. New to the 2023 cookie season the online exclusive Raspberry Rally cookie joins the iconic lineup, alongside classic family favorites like Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, and more.
columbiametro.com
Et Cetera: South Carolina’s Historic Earthquake
Aug. 31, 1886, began as an ordinary hot and humid day in Charleston, South Carolina. Suddenly, at 9:50 p.m., the sultry summer night was shattered by a roaring noise, a thumping and beating of the earth, the collapse of buildings, and the screams of anguish and fear. Then, just as suddenly, quiet returned, all within a time span of about one minute. South Carolina had just experienced the largest earthquake in history in the United States east of the Appalachian Mountains.
live5news.com
Prominent Lowcountry attorney David Aylor dies, firm releases statement
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the death of Lowcountry attorney David Aylor. Aylor, 41, died in his home Monday, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. The cause and manner of his death are pending, she said. David Aylor Law Offices Managing Attorney Lindsay...
thecaycewestcolumbianews.com
Morris Lyles named Realtor of the Year
South Carolina Realtor (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 Realtor of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia. The South Carolina Realtor of the...
live5news.com
Teacher Recruitment and Retention Task Force meeting Tuesday
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina continues to face the challenge of recruiting and retaining teachers. At the beginning of the 2022 school year, there were over 14 hundred unfilled K through 12 educator jobs, according to South Carolina’s Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention, & Advancement or CERRA. Filing these positions and retaining good teachers is something State Superintendent-Elect Ellen Weaver said is her top priority.
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Dense fog advisory in effect along coast until Tuesday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - For the second night in a row, a portion of the Lowcountry is under a dense fog advisory. The advisory will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Tuesday for Charleston, Beaufort, tidal Berkeley and coastal Colleton Counties. Visibility is expected to drop below a quarter-mile and...
wfmynews2.com
Crews find body of missing SC Lake Murray diver
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Search crews have recovered the body of a diver who went missing along Lake Murray several days ago. A spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources (SCDNR) says the man was found Sunday morning around 10:30 a.m. near where he initially went missing. The water in that area is about 130 feet deep.
Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters
While it’s an unfortunate truth, winter is one of the worst times to be an adoptable dog. Many “Christmas puppies” given as gifts during the holiday season end up in shelters or abandoned when they become too time-consuming, noisy, or otherwise bothersome by doing things that dogs do. Four to six months after the holidays, […] The post Desperate South Carolina Shelter Pleas For Emergency Fosters appeared first on DogTime.
live5news.com
SC schools superintendent Spearman reflects on her 8 years in office
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - In just over a week, South Carolina’s public schools will be under new leadership. Republican Ellen Weaver will take over as superintendent of education, succeeding Molly Spearman, who is retiring after opting to not seek re-election for a third term last fall. Spearman, who would...
South Carolina witness reports triangle object with bright lights hovering nearby
A South Carolina witness at Myrtle Beach reported watching three bright lights forming a triangle that briefly appeared and disappeared about 5:20 a.m. on October 25, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
statehousereport.com
MYSTERY PHOTO: Locked up
This photo sent in by a reader might be too hard to locate, but there are clues in here. We’ll offer a hint: It’s located in the middle of the state. What is it and where? Send us your guess – as well as your name and hometown – to feedback@statehousereport.com.
WYFF4.com
Changes announced for those who have SNAP benefits in South Carolina
GREENVILLE, S.C. — South Carolina Department of Social Services (SCDSS) is announcing an end to the federally-approved Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotments (supplements) to all South Carolina households effective Jan. 31. Since March 2020, the assignment of emergency SNAP allotments (supplements) has brought all authorized households up...
