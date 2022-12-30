Read full article on original website
Jerry Walker
4d ago
Unless the first one is prohibited from being in possession of a firearm.... And at what point did having a loaded firearm in public become a crime?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Judge on Influential Ninth Circuit Court DiesNews Breaking LIVEHappy Valley, OR
4 Amazing Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Family Summer trip: Uncover the mysteries at Maine's international cryptozoology museumKiki AlbaPortland, ME
PGE and Pacific Power customers are going to see an increase in rates starting January 1, 2023Michelle NorthropPortland, OR
C-TRAN and TriMet are offering free rides and extended hours this New Year's EveMichelle NorthropPortland, OR
kptv.com
Sheriff: Hazel Dell bar owner arrested for 7th time in two months
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - An owner of two Hazel Dell bars was arrested for the seventh time in two months, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said 44-year-old Johnny Forsyth, who is the owner of 3 Monkeys Tavern and Cliff’s Tavern, is well-known to Clark County law enforcement. He has now been arrested seven times since Oct. 29, 2022, reportedly for crimes including felony harassment, numerous domestic violence no-contact order violations, attempt to elude a police vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and stalking.
Complex
Woman Accused of Pushing 3-Year-Old Onto Train Tracks in Oregon
An Oregon woman is accused of pushing a 3-year-old child off a platform and onto the train tracks in an unprovoked attack last week. Breanna Workman, 32, has been charged with first-degree attempted assault, third-degree assault, interfering with public transportation, second-degree disorderly conduct, and recklessly endangering another person, according to a press release from the Multnomah County District Attorney.
KATU.com
Gresham MAX station attack: Source says victim's face 'half chewed off'
GRESHAM, Ore. — Gresham Police responded to reports of a violent attack early Tuesday morning at the Cleveland Transit Station. Initial reports indicated that someone had been stabbed with a knife. However, a source close to the investigation told KATU the incident was not a stabbing, but that an...
kptv.com
Elderly man has part of his face chewed off in Gresham MAX platform attack
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspect is in custody after a grisly attack on an elderly man on a MAX platform in Gresham early Tuesday morning, according to police. At about 2:17 a.m., officers responded to the Cleveland Station at 1200 Northeast 8th Street where witnesses reported an attack and a lot of blood.
KATU.com
Man arrested for stealing over $4000 in Vans merch across month-long shoplifting spree
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man has been arrested for stealing thousands of dollars' worth of merchandise from a Vans store across a month-long shoplifting spree. On December 20 a Portland Police Bureau officer received a call around 2:10 p.m. from a manager at the Vans retailer in the 1200 block o,f SW Harvey Milk St. The manager said that a known chronic shoplifter was stealing from them.
Woman shot while walking in SE Portland; no arrests
Officials are investigating after an overnight shooting near a Southeast Portland elementary school left a woman injured.
orangeandbluepress.com
Woman Accused Of Shoving A Child Into Train Station Which Landed Face Onto Metal Rail In Oregon
On Wednesday, according to prosecutors, a woman was arrested for allegedly shoving a 3-year-old girl “face-first” caught-on-camera attack onto train tracks in Oregon. Dec. 28, Wednesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office claimed that a mother and her 3-year-old daughter were standing to inform of the rails while waiting for the MAX train at the Gateway Transit Center when an Oregon woman suddenly shive the little girl from the platform onto the tracks without provocation.
NE Portland home riddled with bullets on New Year's Day
PORTLAND, Ore. — A New Year's Day shooting leaves a home in Northeast Portland riddled with at least 20 bullet holes. Fortunately, no one was hurt. it happened on January first around 4 a.m. The homeowner has questions and also evidence showing who might be responsible. "I'm appalled who...
KATU.com
Suspect in New Year's Day shooting in Portland caught with drugs, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police arrested someone on attempted murder and other charges after he allegedly shot another man in East Portland on New Year’s Day. The shooting was reported at about 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 1 in the 12100 block of East Burnside Street. Arriving officers say they...
kptv.com
Convenience store owner fed up with crime in downtown Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) — The owner of Park Avenue Market in Southwest Portland said he’s at a breaking point with crime continuing to plague his neighborhood around Portland State University. Yousif Jabbary owns the convenience store on Southwest Park and Clay downtown. Over the weekend, his security cameras...
PPB: 60-year-old man arrested after East Burnside shooting
A 60-year-old man is facing multiple charges, including attempted murder, after authorities said he shot and injured another man in Portland Sunday night.
Chronicle
Cowlitz County Man Appealing Conviction After Being Found Guilty of Shooting a Shih Tzu
A Longview man is appealing his December animal cruelty conviction for allegedly shooting his neighbor’s dog in the face while it was tied up in the front yard. Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder found Roger A. Robatcek, 70, guilty of first-degree animal cruelty on Dec. 19 after a trial. Robatcek was ordered to spend five days in Cowlitz County Jail, complete 240 hours of community service by April 30, pay $600 in fees, and not reside or care for animals.
Burglar drills into Portland yarn shop
A burglar who drilled through the lock on the front door of a Portland yarn shop remains at large after the early Friday incident.
Woman Accused of Pushing a Child onto Train Tracks in Oregon Arraigned on Assault Charges
"The child landed face-first onto the metal rail and rocks before being quickly rescued from the train tracks," Multnomah County District Attorney said of the incident in a press release A 32-year-old woman has been arraigned on assault charges after allegedly pushing a 3-year-old child onto train tracks at the Gateway Transit Center MAX platform in Northeast Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday evening, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney. In security footage obtained by Oregon Live, Brianna Lace Workman can be seen launching herself from a bench to...
KATU.com
Portland man hospitalized after being shot multiple times near Burnside
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Portland man is in the hospital after being shot multiple times on Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Portland Police Bureau officers responded to calls of a shooting near E Burnside and 122nd. KATU reporter Frances Lin talked to an officer on the scene, who said...
92-year-old woman struck and killed in Beaverton
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A 92-year-old Beaverton woman was struck and killed by a truck in Beaverton on Friday, the Beaverton Police Department reported. The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. Police said a woman in her 20s was driving to work in a 2014 Ram pickup truck when she hit the woman. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police investigators.
Driver of stolen car dies in crash early New Year’s Day in SE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — The new year is off to a deadly start in the Rose City with Portland police responding to the first fatal crash of the year early Sunday morning. It happened in a small, dead-end neighborhood off Southeast Division Street around 2:30 a.m. "People love to just...
Man sentenced to prison after string of Pacific Northwest robberies
A man was sentenced to prison on Thursday after eluding police following a string of robberies in Vancouver, Wash. and Portland, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt.
Suspected shoplifter of $9K in goods nabbed in Hillsboro
A woman suspected of stealing nearly $9000 of merchandise from Target stores in the area was arrested Friday by the Hillsboro PD Bike Team.
92-year-old pedestrian fatally struck in Beaverton
A woman was struck and killed by a pickup truck driver Friday evening in Beaverton. Beaverton police responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. on Southwest Allen Boulevard near Murray Boulevard. They found the 92-year-old woman dead when they arrived. The driver of the 2014 Ram pickup was on her...
