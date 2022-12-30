ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, VA

Power outage affects thousands in Portsmouth

By Courtney Ingalls
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A power outage is affecting thousands of residents Thursday night in Portsmouth.

According to the Portsmouth Police Department, the power outage is in the Victory Blvd. Corridor, which includes the traffic light at Frederick Blvd. and Scott St. Police say the outage was caused by an accident that occurred near the 900 block of Frederick Blvd.

Around 10:18 p.m., around 3,000 people were without power, according to Dominion Energy’s website . As of 11:05 p.m., Dominion says that less than 200 people are still without power.

10 On Your Side is working to learn additional information regarding the power outage.

