ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Mitch Morse happy to be back after latest concussion

By Thad Brown
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0myYjt_0jyFklG000

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Mitch Morse said that the moment he suffered the sixth documented concussion of his career, he knew exactly what it was.

While concussions have plagued his career, it has taught him how to handle them, who to talk to, and what to do next.

He spoke openly about the process that ended with his return to practice on Thursday.

“At first it was a little emotional, but you kind of get out of that and you get into the protocol and you get into that everyday deal,” said Morse. “You start feeling better, you understand that it’s just one of those things. It’s part of my story, my football story. I’m feeling healthy. They’re not going to put me out there unless I am. Did everything that I had to do, went back out there, and had a lot of fun out there today.”

Morse suffered his concussion in the Bills’ win against the Dolphins two weeks ago. Last week against the Bears, Ryan Bates slid over from guard to start in his place.

“Mitch is our anchor. That’s our center,” said left tackle Dion Dawkins. “Any time you can have Mitch back in a groove, it’s a good thing.”

“The player that he is and the mind that he is as well, it helps out our offense a lot,” said Josh Allen. “We’re happy to have him back out there.”

Morse said it was tough to watch his teammates celebrate the AFC East title last weekend without him. But he understands this is something that he was to deal with. And it won’t be an issue that burdens his thoughts going forward.

“When you go out there, you want to fly around with reckless abandonment. But when you’re out there, there’s only one way to play football,” said Morse. “And if it’s in the back of your mind, you’re putting yourself at a disadvantage.”

Morse was a full participant in practice on Thursday and said that he intends to play in Monday night’s game against the Bengals.

“When I signed my extension, my wife and I had some frank conversations,” he added. “We understood that it was something that could pop up again. It did and we just kind of dealt with it and I feel very good and I’m happy to be back out here.”

Morse is going to the Pro Bowl for the first time in his career this season. He joked that when he first saw his name on the list, he thought it was Matt Milano’s name misspelled. Although Morse said he doesn’t think this is necessarily the best season of his career or the most Pro-Bowl deserving, it’s still an honor he greatly appreciates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News 8 WROC

Former Bills react to Damar Hamlin injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local Bills legends reacted to Bills safety Damar Hamlin’s horrifying injury during Monday night’s game during a watch party hosted by the Buffalo Bills Alumni Association. Hamlin collapsed on the field with 5:58 remaining in the first quarter after what appeared to be a routine tackle. According to the television broadcast, […]
BUFFALO, NY
News 8 WROC

Stamps to increase in price

KSNF/KODE — The United States Postal Service has announced price increases due to operating expenses and a lack of revenue. The increase in prices are expected to take effect on January 22nd, 2023. Prices for standard 1oz. letters will increase from 60 cents to 63 cents. Domestic postcards will increase from 44 cents to 48 […]
Outsider.com

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
CINCINNATI, OH
thecomeback.com

Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Comeback

Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
News 8 WROC

RPD: Man shot by officer was on parole, had 6 warrants, stole beer

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police released new information Tuesday about the man who was shot by an officer after allegedly stealing beer from a gas station and attempting to flee the scene in a stolen car. According to investigators, 33-year-old James Brumfield stole two 18-packs of Budweiser from the Mobile Mart on Culver Road […]
ROCHESTER, NY
HollywoodLife

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen Asks Fans To ‘Pray’ For ‘Brother’ Damar Hamlin After Collapse On Field

Josh Allen had a simple message after watching his Buffalo Bills teammate, Damar Hamlin, collapse during the Jan. 2 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Please pray for our brother,” tweeted Josh, 26, hours after the Monday Night Football game came to a halt following Damar’s injury. The 24-year-old Safety tackled Bengals’ wide receiver Tee Higgins in the opening quarter. Higgins’ shoulder collided with Hamlin’s chest. Following the tackle, Hamlin got up and was on his feet for about three seconds before he collapsed.
saturdaytradition.com

Damar Hamlin update: Buffalo Bills update status on safety injured during MNF

Damar Hamlin remains in serious condition following a serious incident on Monday Night Football. A safety for the Buffalo Bills, Hamlin made a tackle on Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. After getting up from the tackle, Hamlin collapsed on the field. According to reports from the broadcast, Hamlin received CPR...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Explainer: What happened to Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapses on field, game vs. Cincinnati Bengals postponed. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition Monday night after collapsing on the field during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin received CPR on the field and was taken off in an ambulance. The NFL later announced play was suspended for the night.
CINCINNATI, OH
News 8 WROC

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy