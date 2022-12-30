ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

NBA suspends 11 players involved in Magic-Pistons altercation

 4 days ago

NEW YORK -- Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multigame suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.

Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons' Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars -- the former Pistons star player and executive.

The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.

Cole Anthony , R.J. Hampton , Gary Harris , Kevon Harris , Admiral Schofield , Franz Wagner , Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr . were all suspended one game.

Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.

Anthony, Bamba, Carter, Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against Washington. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando's following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City

The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary. Hayes will lose the most, about $121,000.

Paulette Moore
3d ago

and these are supposed to be grown men what an example to set for children all y'all sick it's just a game !!

