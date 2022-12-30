ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC7 Los Angeles

USC faces Washington State following Ellis' 27-point game

USC Trojans (11-3, 3-0 Pac-12) at Washington State Cougars (5-9, 0-3 Pac-12) Pullman, Washington; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: USC plays the Washington State Cougars after Boogie Ellis scored 27 points in USC's 80-67 victory over the Washington Huskies. The Cougars have gone 3-2 in home games. Washington State...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy