Deputies responding to shots fired call in Wadsworth find Gurnee man with gun
An 18-year-old man is being held on a $350,000 bond after deputies responding to a shots fired call in Wadsworth found him illegally possessing a gun, prosecutors said. Alexander Gutierrez, 18, of Gurnee, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful use of a knife, illegal transportation of cannabis, illegal possession of ammunition and driving with expired registration.
Woman charged with battering family member, kicking firefighter-paramedic in Crystal Lake
A 21-year-old woman has been charged with battering one of her family members and then kicking a firefighter-paramedic who was called to the scene in Crystal Lake. Desiree D. Thompson, 21, of Crystal Lake, was charged with aggravated battery of a fireman, domestic battery physical contact and resisting a peace officer. A criminal complaint filed […]
Chicago shooting: 3 teens shot on sidewalk in Lawndale, police say
Three teenagers were shot on a sidewalk on the city's West Side, Chicago police said.
2 guns recovered, man arrested after police pursuit of car wanted in multiple gun offenses in Waukegan
A man, who was driving a car wanted in multiple weapons offenses, was arrested after he led police on a pursuit in Waukegan and was found in possession of two guns, prosecutors said. Carlos D. Marchan, 23, of Waukegan, was charged with two counts of aggravated unlawful use of a...
Man fired shot, held gun to woman’s head during home invasion in Waukegan, prosecutors say
A convicted felon is being held on a $5 million bond after prosecutors say he shot a gun through a woman’s Waukegan home, forced his way inside and held a gun to her head on New Year’s Day. Murray Cobb, 54, of Waukegan, was charged with home invasion with a firearm, armed violence, aggravated discharge […]
Man in his 30s killed, second victim hospitalized after head-on crash in Waukegan
A man in his 30s was killed and another person was injured during a head-on crash on Lewis Avenue in Waukegan early Monday morning, officials said. The Waukegan Police Department, Waukegan Fire Department and Beach Park Fire Department responded around 2:45 a.m. Monday to Beach Road and Lewis Avenue in Waukegan.
Probation for Hebron man who resisted arrest leaving officer injured, violated his burglary case sentence
A Hebron man, who violated his conditional discharge in a burglary case in McHenry and also resisted a police officer in McHenry County, has been sentenced to probation. Logan D. Grove, 23, of Hebron, was charged in November 2019 with residential burglary and burglary. Grove burglarized a residence on October 10, 2019, and entered a […]
fox32chicago.com
Man, 27, shot on Gresham sidewalk
CHICAGO - A man was shot in the shoulder Monday night in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 27-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:15 p.m. in the 900 block of West 87th Street when gunfire broke out, according to police. The victim, who said he did...
radioplusinfo.com
1-3-23 shooting at racine bar leaves two dead including owner
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — Police in Racine are investigating a New Year’s shooting in a bar that left two people dead, including the owner. Officers encountered a chaotic scene when they arrived at Rerun’s Lounge around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. Family members identified the owner as 66-year-old Avery “Rerun” Stewart, and said the bar was named after him. No arrests have been announced. Racine police asked anyone who was there Sunday to contact investigators.
wlip.com
Zion Man Arrested After Pursuit from Kenosha County Into Lake County
ZION, IL (WLIP)–A Zion man was arrested after a police chase late last week that started in Kenosha County. Pleasant Prairie Police say Devin Dussault was wanted for several charges, including felony stalking, when his vehicle was located in the predawn hours last Friday. A high speed pursuit then...
Drugged DUI charge for 18-year-old driver in Kane County crash that killed siblings: report
The 18-year-old is next due in court on Friday, Jan. 6
cwbchicago.com
Graffiti artist who killed another tagger in 2012 shot at a security guard after a traffic crash in South Loop, prosecutors say
Chicago — A one-time graffiti artist convicted of killing another tagger in 2012 slammed his car into a semi-truck in the South Loop last week and then opened fire on a security guard who tried to assist him, prosecutors said. Kristopher Klimala, 30, and his passenger remain hospitalized for injuries they suffered in the crash.
WSPY NEWS
Multiple people arrested for DUI and obstructing police New Year's Day
Kendall County Sheriff's deputies made several arrests for DUI and obstructing officers early in the morning on New Year's Day. 28-year-old Marissa L. Freeman, of Aurora, was arrested just after 4:30 Sunday morning during a traffic stop on Baseline Road. She's charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle, and obstructing a police officer. A passenger in the vehicle 26-year-old Alessia Davila, of Aurora, was also arrested and charged with possession of cannabis in a motor vehicle and obstructing a police officer. Both were taken to the Kendall County Jail in Yorkville.
fox32chicago.com
Boy, 17, shot while pumping gas on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - A teenage boy was shot while pumping gas early Tuesday in the Cragin neighborhood. The 17-year-old was pumping gas around 12:11 a.m. in the 2900 block of North Cicero Avenue when gunfire broke out and he was struck in the shoulder, police said. Paramedics took the teen to...
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen fire more than 20 rounds at man on Mariano’s parking lot — and miss. Another man was killed in a similar attack at the same store last month.
Chicago — A man escaped injury after at least two gunmen opened fire on him as he left a Mariano’s in West Town on Sunday evening, the same grocery store where a man was shot to death two weeks ago. Chicago police believe the two crimes are related, according to law enforcement sources.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Search on for gunman who killed Racine bar owner and the another man
Monday marked a summer return for family, friends and regulars at Rerun’s Lounge in Racine.”It’s just like being around family,” said Montavius Everton. Everton went to pay respect to his grandfather, the owner of the lounge, Avery Stewart, also known as Rerun. He was shot and killed early on New Year’s Day.”Rerun, he loved his bar, and it’s just so crazy that he died in his bar,” said Nicole Seay, a regular at Rerun’s.Seay said she was inside when the gunmen opened fire.Police said it all unfolded less than two hours into the new year.Surveillance video from a gas station across the street captured what Police call a chaotic scene.”I was in the back, you know, having a good time, then all of a sudden I hear gunshots, and I got down,” Seay said.The gunman killed Stewart and another man.His family identified him as Billy Petty.Racine police investigators returned to the scene Monday afternoon, continuing their investigation.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.”The only thing we can do is keep them in our mind, in our hearts and live on. I hope I can do something for my grandad to live on,” Everton said. Any witnesses, or other people w ith information, are asked to call the Racine Police Department Investigator Mueller at 262-939-3071 or Investigator Lauer at 262-721-2951. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330 or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.
No one shot after gunman opens fire following physical fight at family amusement center in Waukegan
At least one person was injured in a fight inside People’s Choice Family Fun Center in Waukegan that led to a shooting in the parking lot, police and witnesses said. The Waukegan Police Department and Waukegan Fire Department responded around 6:30 p.m. Friday to The People’s Choice Family Fun Center, 2650 Belvidere Road. It was […]
Man, 34, stabbed in Chicago McDonald's parking lot
CHICAGO - A man was stabbed and critically wounded Sunday night in the parking lot of a McDonald's on Chicago's South Side. The 34-year-old arguing with someone he knew around 9:31 in the parking lot in the 9200 block of South Commercial Avenue when they pulled out a knife and stabbed him, police said.
18-year-old high on marijuana, speeding at time of Kane County crash that killed 2 siblings: records
The man driving the vehicle that crashed into a school bus in Kane County last Halloween has been charged in the deaths of 2 siblings who were riding with him, records show.
2 women shot during fight, struggle over gun in Washington Park
CHICAGO - Two women were shot while fighting each other Sunday night in the Washington Park neighborhood. The women were fighting around 8:35 p.m. in the first block of East 59th Street when the 33-year-old pulled out a handgun and started shooting, police said. A struggle of the gun ensued...
