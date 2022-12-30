ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Macon, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
41nbc.com

Person shot in Warner Robins street fight

WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Wednesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Bystander shot during 'mutual' group fight

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mutual street fight leads to one person being shot. Warner Robins Police reported responding to the 600/700 Block of North Davis Drive after receiving a call about a large group of juveniles fighting and one juvenile having been shot. Officers said upon arriving on...
WARNER ROBINS, GA
13WMAZ

Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Lizella home totally lost to fire

LIZELLA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in Lizella. When firefighters arrived at the scene on Falcon Way just before 10:00 on Monday morning, they saw the house fully engulfed in the blaze. Luckily, no one was home at the time...
LIZELLA, GA
11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
MONROE COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Boil advisory lifted in North Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After more than a week of issues concerning water supply in northern Monroe County caused by the record cold stretch over Christmas weekend, the water boil advisory has finally been lifted. According to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, H20 Innovations, the firm in charge...
13WMAZ

71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon

MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
MACON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy