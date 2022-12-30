Read full article on original website
41nbc.com
Person shot in Warner Robins street fight
WARNER ROBINS, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A person is injured in a shooting during a street fight in Warner Robins Monday afternoon. Police say they responded to a call about a person shot in the 600 or 700 blocks of North Davis Drive around 2:30 Monday afternoon. Once on scene,...
wgxa.tv
One person in hospital following shooting in Central Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person is in the hospital following a shooting incident on Pansy Avenue. WGXA learned of reports of a drive-by shooting that took place on Pansy Avenue just before Noon on Wednesday and, minutes later, were notified of a gunshot victim who checked themselves into a nearby hospital.
wgxa.tv
Macon-Bibb County Coroner reacts to 2022 record breaking homicide numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- It's a year the Coroner doesn't want to repeat. "I've had a lot of sleepless nights, I had more sleepless nights in 2022 than I believe I've had in a long time," Coroner Leon Jones said. According to Pew Research Center, last year nationwide shattered records for...
wgxa.tv
Bystander shot during 'mutual' group fight
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- A mutual street fight leads to one person being shot. Warner Robins Police reported responding to the 600/700 Block of North Davis Drive after receiving a call about a large group of juveniles fighting and one juvenile having been shot. Officers said upon arriving on...
'Where can I park it?': Macon-Bibb now restricts trucks & 18-wheeler parking
MACON, Ga. — It's a new year with new laws taking effect for those in Macon-Bibb. This one went into effect on January 1st, which will not allow commercial vehicles and trailers to be parked at your home. That affects a lot of truck drivers or RV owners. Macon-Bibb's...
wgxa.tv
GSP: Savannah man, Washington Co. teen arrested after trying to outrun law enforcement
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)- The Georgia State Patrol said two people attempting to outrun law enforcement have been arrested following a crash in Baldwin County. Troopers say the Washington County Sheriff’s Office requested GSP’s assistance in pursuing a vehicle that sped away from deputies on Deepstep Rd. near State Route 24 around 5:44 pm Sunday.
Man shot outside bar and grill in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man has been shot outside of a nightclub in Macon, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. They say that a man was shot near the roadway in front of Mid-Town Daquiri Bar & Grill, located at 4378 Log Cabin Drive in Macon. He has...
wgxa.tv
Lizella home totally lost to fire
LIZELLA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Macon-Bibb County Fire crews had their hands full with a house fire in Lizella. When firefighters arrived at the scene on Falcon Way just before 10:00 on Monday morning, they saw the house fully engulfed in the blaze. Luckily, no one was home at the time...
'An outstanding young man': $30,000 reward offered in death of former Milledgeville officer
MACON, Ga. — There's now a $30,000 reward for information in the death of a former Milledgeville officer shot and killed in Atlanta. Only 24 years old and less than a year serving the Fulton County sheriff's office,. James Thomas was found shot and killed in his car. "There...
Georgia man threatens to kill park rangers during dock inspection
A man is facing charges for threatening to kill park rangers who were performing dock inspections at High Falls Park in Monroe County.
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
Man dead after flipping car several times in Monroe County crash
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — A 66-year-old man is dead following a crash where the car rolled over "multiple times" in Monroe County on Friday. Deputies were dispatched to a crash at Taylor Road and Morgan Road. The office said only one car was involved, a Chevrolet Avalanche. The driver, identified as 66-year-old Jerry L. Stinson from Juliette, was found dead at the crash. The office said Stinson was ejected from the car.
WMAZ
'Make a plan': Warner Robins officer passionate about driving sober
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — From 2019 to 2020, Houston County saw an increase in fatal traffic accidents involving alcohol. That's according to The Governor's Office of Highway Safety in Georgia. You know the saying -- 'Do not drink. Arrive alive.' Those are the words the Warner Robins Police Department...
wgxa.tv
Boil advisory lifted in North Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- After more than a week of issues concerning water supply in northern Monroe County caused by the record cold stretch over Christmas weekend, the water boil advisory has finally been lifted. According to the Monroe County Board of Commissioners, H20 Innovations, the firm in charge...
Man dies after crashing into a tree on New Year's Day in Dublin
DUBLIN, Ga. — A man is dead after crashing into a tree in Dublin on New Year's Day, according to the Georgia State Patrol. They say around 1 a.m. on New Year's Day troopers responded to a crash on McLendon Road near its intersection with John Lowery Road. A...
Woman found dead in Perry home identified, person charged with possession of Fentanyl
PERRY, Ga. — The Houston County Coroner's Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in her home on Friday. According to Coroner James Williams, at 8 a.m. his office got a call about a death in the 1700 block of Macon Road in Perry. When Perry Police...
WMAZ
New Year Newborn: Piedmont Medical Center in Macon welcomes their first baby of 2023
MACON, Ga. — One family in Macon rang in the new year with a little bundle of joy. The Piedmont Macon Medical Center welcomed their first baby of 2023 at 4:06 a.m. on the morning of January 1. According to Andy Drury, Piedmont communications specialist, the baby's name is...
WMAZ
The two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends, sheriff's office says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Two families lost a loved one to gun violence a day before Christmas. The Houston County Sheriff's Office says the two Warner Robins men shot dead on Christmas Eve were friends. The Christmas Eve shooting happened at a Red Fox Run Trailer Park home, just...
WMAZ
'Nobody deserves to be gunned down': Baldwin County Sheriff's Office still looking into death of Walter French
Folks in the Litenham Trailer Park tuned in for Super Bowl Sunday in 2014. That is when Walter French was shot and killed.
71-year-old man killed after being hit by truck on Emery Highway in Macon
MACON, Ga. — A man was killed in a car accident on Emery Highway just before 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, according to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office. 71-year-old Larry Blash of Macon stepped into the roadway in front of a Chevy pickup truck driven by a 44-year-old man traveling west in the right lane on Emery Highway at Schaeffer Place and hit Blash.
