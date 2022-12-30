ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WRDW-TV

New Georgia law brings fresh opportunity for food truck owners

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new year means new laws, and Georgia has several now in effect. Under House Bill 14-43, food trucks can operate in any Georgia county under just one permit. “It’s a really big deal because now we’ve been pretty requested all over. But some places we...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

‘We feel like it’s a missed opportunity’ Georgia Power customers react to rate hike

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They plan to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
GEORGIA STATE
kittentoob.com

The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Georgia

Maine Coons are an excellent choice for would-be cat owners. After all, they are majestic-looking creatures that are both smart and sociable. Fortunately, there are numerous Maine Coon breeders in Georgia, meaning you won’t be short on options if you live in the state. Here are 10 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
starnewsgaonline.com

New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available

We hope your 2023 New Year’s resolutions include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river! To help you plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails

ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
GEORGIA STATE
capitalbnews.org

Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023

The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest

WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
GEORGIA STATE
vanishinggeorgia.com

Top Ten Posts of 2022

GEORGIA STATE
accesswdun.com

Georgia House Elect steps down ahead of General Assembly session

Georgia House District Representative-Elect Daniel E. Rampey stepped down from his position following accusations of drug theft. Rampey was charged on Dec. 16 with burglary, exploiting an elderly person, obtaining a controlled substance by theft and possessing a controlled substance according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elected District 119 congressman...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday

ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Ga Dept of Labor: Regional Commissions See Dip in November Unemployment Rates

Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in November. “We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
GEORGIA STATE

