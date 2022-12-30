Read full article on original website
Related
WRDW-TV
New Georgia law brings fresh opportunity for food truck owners
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new year means new laws, and Georgia has several now in effect. Under House Bill 14-43, food trucks can operate in any Georgia county under just one permit. “It’s a really big deal because now we’ve been pretty requested all over. But some places we...
In The Know: Here’s how you can weigh in on hunting regulations in Georgia
Hunters and other interested citizens, your input on the development of hunting regulation proposals for the 2023 through 2025 hunting seasons is requested by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD) at any of the upcoming in-person or virtual scheduled meetings. The meeting times and dates...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘We feel like it’s a missed opportunity’ Georgia Power customers react to rate hike
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia Power requested the rate increase to invest in the state’s evolving energy needs. They plan to make changes like improving the power grid, retiring old coal plants, and adding infrastructure to support electric vehicles. Some of the funding they originally requested was slashed to help ratepayers’ pockets.
kittentoob.com
The 10 Best Maine Coon Breeders in Georgia
Maine Coons are an excellent choice for would-be cat owners. After all, they are majestic-looking creatures that are both smart and sociable. Fortunately, there are numerous Maine Coon breeders in Georgia, meaning you won’t be short on options if you live in the state. Here are 10 of the...
starnewsgaonline.com
New 2023 Georgia fishing regulations now available
We hope your 2023 New Year’s resolutions include spending more time outdoors and wetting a line at your favorite lake, pond, stream or river! To help you plan, the updated 2023 Georgia Sport Fishing Regulations Guide is now available, says the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division (WRD).
State guardrail inspection underway after 11Alive Investigation exposes dangerous 'Frankensteined' rails
ATLANTA — Guardrails across the state are being inspected right now after 11Alive Investigators uncovered potential hazards on Georgia highways. Our investigation began in April, exposing the problem of 'Frankensteined' guardrails, a term given to guardrails that are improperly installed with mixed parts from different manufacturers. When the wrong parts are put together, the guardrail can malfunction and spear vehicles on impact. Because of that investigation, the state is working to find and remove those guardrails.
WJCL
New law in Georgia makes business easier for food trucks
SAVANNAH, Ga. — A new Georgia law, going into effect on January 1, 2023, makes it a lot easier for food trucks to do business all over the state. For Jim Hood, owner of The Naked Dog food truck -- House Bill 1443 is a breath of fresh air.
'Our whole goal is to spread happiness: New food truck law cooking in Georgia, goes in effect Sunday
MACON, Ga. — New year-- new laws. Starting Sunday-- January 1st, Georgia will see some different rules on the books. One impacts food trucks. Soon-- owners will be able to sell food anywhere in the state with a single permit. Members of the general assembly passed "house bill 1443"...
'It's about the people': Ken Vance to join Georgia House of Representatives
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's new legislative session is just about a week away from beginning, and there are some new faces joining the House of Representatives after November's election. Ken Vance– who won House District 133, which covers Baldwin and Jones County–says he’s participated in around 10 elections in...
capitalbnews.org
Five Issues Black State Lawmakers Plan to Tackle in 2023
The Georgia General Assembly’s next legislative session is set to begin on Jan. 9. Some of its highest ranking Black lawmakers, all of whom are Democrats, recently spoke with Capital B Atlanta to explain their policy agenda for next year and how it will impact Black voters. House Minority...
After federal dollars dwindle, the demand for needed rental assistance isn’t going away
ATLANTA — Christina Thomas says it was a heartbreaking process to have to go through an eviction with her grandchildren. “I couldn’t go to sleep, I couldn’t go to sleep at all,” said Thomas. She told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln she was evicted after her application...
Georgia organization pays off over $147K in lunch debts at grade schools across state
Georgia nonprofit "All for Lunch" ended 2022 by paying off outstanding lunch debt in metro Atlanta schools, totaling over $147,000 at 302 schools over the year.
New Georgia House member steps aside after drug arrest
WINDER, Ga. (AP) — A Republican arrested after winning his race for a seat in the Georgia House has decided to step aside instead of facing a possible suspension as soon as he was sworn into office later this month, The decision by Danny Rampey means a special election will be held on Jan. 31 to choose […]
Top New Years Resolutions for Georgia Hikers Include Highest, Lowest, Longest and More
By nature, hikers tend to be an adventurous group, always up for a new challenge. Thus, it's no surprise that when setting New Years resolutions, Georgia's hikers tend to focus on goal-oriented achievements.
vanishinggeorgia.com
Top Ten Posts of 2022
This entry was posted in --EMANUEL COUNTY GA--, --GLYNN COUNTY GA--, --HANCOCK COUNTY GA--, --HART COUNTY GA--, --JEFF DAVIS COUNTY GA--, --MCINTOSH COUNTY GA--, --MERIWETHER COUNTY GA--, --PUTNAM COUNTY GA--, --SCREVEN COUNTY GA--, --WILCOX COUNTY GA--, Hartwell GA, Shellman Bluff GA, St. Simons Island GA and tagged © Brian Brown/Vanishing Media, Endangered Places in Georgia, Famous Georgians, Georgia Architecture, Georgia Black History & Culture, Georgia Landmarks, Georgia Log Structures, Georgia Natural History, Georgia Restaurants, Georgia Rivers Creeks & Lakes, Georgia Vernacular Architecture, Lost Structures & Landmarks of Georgia on December 31, 2022.
accesswdun.com
Georgia House Elect steps down ahead of General Assembly session
Georgia House District Representative-Elect Daniel E. Rampey stepped down from his position following accusations of drug theft. Rampey was charged on Dec. 16 with burglary, exploiting an elderly person, obtaining a controlled substance by theft and possessing a controlled substance according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The elected District 119 congressman...
wgxa.tv
On the Farm: Not even 2022 could defeat Georgia's farmers and ag workers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)- 2022 may not have been the luckiest number for any of us, especially due to the turbulent economy. But one thing is certain: the year that sometimes felt impossible to overcome could not break Georgia's farmers and ag workers. In this edition of "On the Farm," we...
fox5atlanta.com
Threat of severe storms, flooding in Georgia starting Tuesday
ATLANTA - Georgia could see its first bout of severe weather for the New Year as a powerful front is expected to push into the state Tuesday evening. Western Georgia, including much of metro Atlanta, is under a slight risk or level 2 threat risk for severe storms. The eastern half of north Georgia is under level 1 threat risk or marginal risk.
allongeorgia.com
Ga Dept of Labor: Regional Commissions See Dip in November Unemployment Rates
Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said recently that all Regional Commissions recorded a decrease in unemployment rates in November. “We are seeing job numbers continue to rise across the state as Georgians secure employment,” said Commissioner Butler. “Unemployment rates also dropped in all of our regional commissions in November as we entered the holiday employment period.”
fox5atlanta.com
New laws in Georgia to ring in the New Year
Several new laws will hit the books in Georgia in 2023. Some of the most impactful laws deal with mental health and what kids are looking at in school.
Comments / 0