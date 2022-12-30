Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Angola 78, Hamilton 24
Avon 63, Betsy Layne, Ky. 48
Centerville, Ohio 63, New Albany 35
E. Noble 68, Churubusco 28
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Michigan City Marquette 50
Hammond Central 56, Fenwick, Ill. 42
Heritage Christian 54, Triton Central 45
Indiana Math and Science Academy 71, Heritage, Ill. 31
Pike Central 55, Gibson Southern 48
Tri 70, Wes-Del 43
University Heights, Ky. 66, Evansville Bosse 59
Batesville Tournament=
Championship=
Jennings Co. 72, Batesville 47
First Round=
Batesville 58, Waldron 49
Jennings Co. 77, N. Harrison 54
Third Place=
N. Harrison 69, Waldron 57
Clay City Tournament=
Championship=
Whiteland 39, Clay City 38
Fifth Place=
N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Riverton Parke 49
Seventh Place=
Mitchell 62, N. Vermillion 43
Third Place=
Tri-West 50, Owen Valley 39
Greenwood Tournament=
Championship=
Indpls Brebeuf 57, Evansville Harrison 47
First Round=
Evansville Harrison 69, Yorktown 62
Indpls Brebeuf 50, Greenwood 25
Third Place=
Yorktown 51, Greenwood 31
Hebron Tournament=
Championship=
S. Bend Career Academy 43, Tri-County 42
Highland Tournament=
First Round=
Hammond Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46
Third Place=
Morgan Twp. 66, Calumet 36
Homestead Tournament=
Championship=
Homestead 55, Mishawaka Marian 49, OT
Fifth Place=
Munster 60, Fishers 55
Pool A=
Homestead 67, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Munster 74, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49
Pool B=
Fishers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46
Seventh Place=
S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47
Third Place=
Valparaiso 49, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Huntington North Tournament=
Pool A=
Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 48
Mishawaka 48, Huntington North 32
Mishawaka 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 57
Pool B=
Merrillville 46, Indpls Tech 40
Merrillville 71, New Haven 47
New Haven 68, Indpls Tech 49
Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament=
Championship=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, University 41
First Round=
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Floyd Central 54
University 67, Indpls Roncalli 49
Third Place=
Floyd Central 69, Indpls Roncalli 54
Kokomo Tournament=
First Round=
Brownsburg 78, Columbia City 37
Center Grove 73, S. Bend Riley 62
Kokomo 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 48
Warren Central 41, Guerin Catholic 40
LaPorte Tournament=
Championship=
Lake Central 48, S. Bend Adams 46
First Round=
Lake Central 52, Tippecanoe Valley 44
S. Bend Adams 66, Lowell 31
Third Place=
Tippecanoe Valley 74, Lowell 35
Lebanon Tournament=
Championship=
New Palestine 59, Lebanon 48
Consolation=
Indpls Metro 46, Mooresville 41
Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Evansville North 36
Fifth Place=
Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Metro 45
Semifinal=
Lebanon 55, McCutcheon 35
New Palestine 76, Gary 21st Century 57
Seventh Place=
Mooresville 60, Evansville North 50
Third Place=
Gary 21st Century 60, McCutcheon 56
Miami County Tournament=
Championship=
Peru 61, Caston 34
Third Place=
Maconaquah 92, N. Miami 51
Morristown Tournament=
Championship=
Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 49
Fifth Place=
S. Ripley 74, Milan 71
Seventh Place=
New Washington 65, Morristown 50
Third Place=
S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Indpls N. Central 69, Jeffersonville 57
Indpls Pike 70, Indpls Park Tudor 67
Plymouth Tournament=
Championship=
Plymouth 44, Cass 37
First Round=
Cass 65, Jimtown 36
Plymouth 43, Knox 27
Third Place=
Knox 54, Jimtown 47
South Central Tournament=
Championship=
W. Central 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 43
First Round=
S. Central (Union Mills) 54, N. White 46
W. Central 74, Oregon-Davis 61
Third Place=
N. White 54, Oregon-Davis 44
Southridge Tournament=
Championship=
Orleans 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40
Fifth Place=
Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27
Third Place=
Southridge 52, Danville 49
Wabash County Tournament=
Championship=
Wabash 55, Manchester 47
Third Place=
Southwood 64, Northfield 44
Wabash Valley Tournament=
Championship=
Linton 56, Bloomfield 44
Consolation=
Robinson, Ill. 36, Parke Heritage 34
Fifth Place=
North Vigo 47, W. Vigo 29
Third Place=
South Vigo 62, Sullivan 52
