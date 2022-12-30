ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Angola 78, Hamilton 24

Avon 63, Betsy Layne, Ky. 48

Centerville, Ohio 63, New Albany 35

E. Noble 68, Churubusco 28

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 72, Michigan City Marquette 50

Hammond Central 56, Fenwick, Ill. 42

Heritage Christian 54, Triton Central 45

Indiana Math and Science Academy 71, Heritage, Ill. 31

Pike Central 55, Gibson Southern 48

Tri 70, Wes-Del 43

University Heights, Ky. 66, Evansville Bosse 59

Batesville Tournament=

Championship=

Jennings Co. 72, Batesville 47

First Round=

Batesville 58, Waldron 49

Jennings Co. 77, N. Harrison 54

Third Place=

N. Harrison 69, Waldron 57

Clay City Tournament=

Championship=

Whiteland 39, Clay City 38

Fifth Place=

N. Central (Farmersburg) 59, Riverton Parke 49

Seventh Place=

Mitchell 62, N. Vermillion 43

Third Place=

Tri-West 50, Owen Valley 39

Greenwood Tournament=

Championship=

Indpls Brebeuf 57, Evansville Harrison 47

First Round=

Evansville Harrison 69, Yorktown 62

Indpls Brebeuf 50, Greenwood 25

Third Place=

Yorktown 51, Greenwood 31

Hebron Tournament=

Championship=

S. Bend Career Academy 43, Tri-County 42

Highland Tournament=

First Round=

Hammond Morton 47, Morgan Twp. 46

Third Place=

Morgan Twp. 66, Calumet 36

Homestead Tournament=

Championship=

Homestead 55, Mishawaka Marian 49, OT

Fifth Place=

Munster 60, Fishers 55

Pool A=

Homestead 67, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Munster 74, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 49

Pool B=

Fishers 58, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32

Mishawaka Marian 48, Valparaiso 46

Seventh Place=

S. Bend St. Joseph’s 61, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 47

Third Place=

Valparaiso 49, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Huntington North Tournament=

Pool A=

Huntington North 49, Ft. Wayne Snider 48

Mishawaka 48, Huntington North 32

Mishawaka 66, Ft. Wayne Snider 57

Pool B=

Merrillville 46, Indpls Tech 40

Merrillville 71, New Haven 47

New Haven 68, Indpls Tech 49

Indianapolis Roncalli Tournament=

Championship=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 65, University 41

First Round=

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 63, Floyd Central 54

University 67, Indpls Roncalli 49

Third Place=

Floyd Central 69, Indpls Roncalli 54

Kokomo Tournament=

First Round=

Brownsburg 78, Columbia City 37

Center Grove 73, S. Bend Riley 62

Kokomo 75, Ft. Wayne Luers 48

Warren Central 41, Guerin Catholic 40

LaPorte Tournament=

Championship=

Lake Central 48, S. Bend Adams 46

First Round=

Lake Central 52, Tippecanoe Valley 44

S. Bend Adams 66, Lowell 31

Third Place=

Tippecanoe Valley 74, Lowell 35

Lebanon Tournament=

Championship=

New Palestine 59, Lebanon 48

Consolation=

Indpls Metro 46, Mooresville 41

Indpls Perry Meridian 50, Evansville North 36

Fifth Place=

Indpls Perry Meridian 54, Indpls Metro 45

Semifinal=

Lebanon 55, McCutcheon 35

New Palestine 76, Gary 21st Century 57

Seventh Place=

Mooresville 60, Evansville North 50

Third Place=

Gary 21st Century 60, McCutcheon 56

Miami County Tournament=

Championship=

Peru 61, Caston 34

Third Place=

Maconaquah 92, N. Miami 51

Morristown Tournament=

Championship=

Covenant Christian 52, Indpls Chatard 49

Fifth Place=

S. Ripley 74, Milan 71

Seventh Place=

New Washington 65, Morristown 50

Third Place=

S. Dearborn 45, Cascade 37

North Central (Indpls) Classic=

Indpls N. Central 69, Jeffersonville 57

Indpls Pike 70, Indpls Park Tudor 67

Plymouth Tournament=

Championship=

Plymouth 44, Cass 37

First Round=

Cass 65, Jimtown 36

Plymouth 43, Knox 27

Third Place=

Knox 54, Jimtown 47

South Central Tournament=

Championship=

W. Central 44, S. Central (Union Mills) 43

First Round=

S. Central (Union Mills) 54, N. White 46

W. Central 74, Oregon-Davis 61

Third Place=

N. White 54, Oregon-Davis 44

Southridge Tournament=

Championship=

Orleans 56, S. Central (Elizabeth) 40

Fifth Place=

Eastern (Greene) 45, N. Knox 27

Third Place=

Southridge 52, Danville 49

Wabash County Tournament=

Championship=

Wabash 55, Manchester 47

Third Place=

Southwood 64, Northfield 44

Wabash Valley Tournament=

Championship=

Linton 56, Bloomfield 44

Consolation=

Robinson, Ill. 36, Parke Heritage 34

Fifth Place=

North Vigo 47, W. Vigo 29

Third Place=

South Vigo 62, Sullivan 52

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy