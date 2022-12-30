Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bellmont 58, Bluffton 20
Benton Central 82, Cissna Park, Ill. 18
Brownsburg 59, Lawrence North 52
Columbus North 60, North Vigo 33
Danville 56, Greensburg 53
Floyd Central 44, N. Harrison 36
Forest Park 54, Crawford Co. 26
Ft. Wayne Wayne 62, Muncie Central 54
Indpls Ben Davis 53, Indpls Cathedral 42
Jay Co. 63, Pendleton Hts. 50
N. Vermillion 40, Fithian Oakwood, Ill. 35
New Washington 54, Hauser 51, OT
Oldenburg 46, Waldron 24
Parkview Christian Academy, Ill. 54, Calumet Christian 21
Penn 50, Carmel 43
Perry Central 52, Clarksville 44
Princeton 53, Mitchell 49
Providence 68, Indpls Scecina 33
Springs Valley 54, Hancock Co., Ky. 50
Bowman Academy Tournament=
Pool A=
Bowman Academy 31, Gary 21st Century 17
River Forest 39, Bowman Academy 32
River Forest 53, Gary 21st Century 20
Pool B=
Calumet 55, Lighthouse CPA 7
E. Chicago Central 55, Calumet 15
E. Chicago Central 80, Lighthouse CPA 7
Cambridge City Classic=
Championship=
Milan 36, Cambridge City 30
First Round=
Cambridge City 45, Phalen 25
Milan 48, Morristown 43
Center Grove Tournament=
Championship=
Center Grove 64, Jeffersonville 41
First Round=
Center Grove 57, Linton 24
Jeffersonville 70, McCutcheon 36
Third Place=
Linton 43, McCutcheon 33
Eastern Greene Tournament=
Pool A=
Eastern (Greene) 63, Southwestern (Hanover) 47
Jasper 43, Southwestern (Hanover) 28
Jasper 50, Eastern (Greene) 45
Pool B=
Brownstown 38, Vincennes (South Knox— 20
Brownstown 56, Bloomfield 28
Vincennes (South Knox— 62, Bloomfield 33
Pool C=
Loogootee 47, Martinsville 40
Trinity Lutheran 46, Loogootee 33
Trinity Lutheran 47, Martinsville 22
Pool D=
N. Knox 34, Paoli 30
N. Knox 46, Owen Valley 25
Paoli 49, Owen Valley 30
Fremont Tournament=
Championship=
Lake Station 60, Fremont 39
Third Place=
Jimtown 43, Sturgis, Mich. 28
Goshen Classic=
DeKalb 48, Mishawaka 32
Goshen 53, DeKalb 40
Goshen 55, E. Noble 48, OT
Mishawaka 65, E. Noble 48
Hall of Fame Tournament=
Championship=
Noblesville 69, Bedford N. Lawrence 67, 2OT
First Round=
Bedford N. Lawrence 59, Mishawaka Marian 28
Noblesville 62, E. Central 37
Third Place=
E. Central 55, Mishawaka Marian 42
Hammond Morton Tournament=
Fifth Place=
Hammond Morton 66, Gary West 21
Third Place=
Thornwood, Ill. 61, Hammond Noll 40
Miami County Tournament=
Championship=
Caston 51, Peru 47
Third Place=
N. Miami 52, Maconaquah 35
North Central (Indpls) Classic=
Gibson Southern 67, Avon 57
Hamilton Southeastern 77, Henderson Co., Ky. 36
Springboro, Ohio 40, Indpls N. Central 32
Northridge Tournament=
Pool A=
Andrean 58, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 37
Knox 53, S. Bend St. Joseph’s 38
Northridge 46, Andrean 39
Northridge 62, Knox 30
Pool B=
Merrillville 33, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 32
NorthWood 47, Merrillville 37
NorthWood 47, Rushville 45
Rushville 42, Ft. Wayne Dwenger 38
Speedway Tournament=
Championship=
Decatur Central 60, Speedway 38
First Round=
Decatur Central 65, Rising Sun 38
Speedway 45, South Vigo 38
Third Place=
South Vigo 46, Rising Sun 39
Trine University Classic=
Elkhart 71, Ft. Wayne South 18
Ft. Wayne North 47, W. Noble 40
Ft. Wayne North 48, Concord 45
Ft. Wayne Northrop 67, Tippecanoe Valley 32
Ft. Wayne Northrop 77, Elkhart 34
Lakeland 49, Concord 27
Lakeland 58, Ft. Wayne South 24
Tippecanoe Valley 64, W. Noble 19
Union City Invitational=
Consolation=
Adams Central 54, Greenwood Christian 15
Union Co. 50, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 43
First Round=
Blackford 62, Purdue Polytechnic Englewood 32
Blue River 44, Adams Central 24
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 47, Union Co. 39
Union City 44, Greenwood Christian 22
Vincennes Rivet Tournament=
Pool A=
Corydon 64, Lafayette Catholic 46
Evansville Memorial 59, Lafayette Catholic 45
Evansville Memorial 66, Corydon 48
Pool B=
Evansville Mater Dei 51, Vincennes Rivet 27
Lanesville 59, Evansville Mater Dei 30
Tecumseh 49, Vincennes Rivet 41
Wabash County Tournament=
Championship=
Wabash 42, Southwood 38
Third Place=
Northfield 60, Manchester 51
Warsaw Tournament=
Pool A=
Chesterton 44, Kokomo 38
Warsaw 54, Kokomo 39
Warsaw 60, Chesterton 47
Pool B=
Columbia City 59, Winchester 45
S. Bend Washington 67, Columbia City 50
S. Bend Washington 81, Winchester 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0