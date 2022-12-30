Man shot, killed by officers in Queens during police investigation

One man was shot and killed by police and another man was arrested after officers attempted to conduct an investigation in Queens Thursday night.

Police say the incident happened around 8 p.m. at Beach Channel Drive between Beach 56th Street and Beach 57th Street in Far Rockaway.

Officers were attempting to conduct an investigation at 439 Beach 56th Street and while approaching the lobby, two men took off.

Police were able to catch one of the suspects and arrested him.

The second suspect attempted to escape, resulting in a violent struggle with an officer, according to police.

That officer shot the suspect, who was carrying a gun, in the torso.

The officer attempted to aid the wounded suspect before he was taken to Jamaica Hospital. He later died from his injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.

