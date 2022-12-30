Graton home gutted in fire, 1 hospitalized

A Graton home was gutted Thursday night and one person was rushed to an area hospital in a fire that drew first responders from several western Sonoma County agencies.

The blaze was reported just before 6 p.m. in the 3300 block of Highway 116, according to Redcom dispatchers. Additional questions were referred to the Graton Fire Department.

According to a Press Democrat photographer at the scene, the home belongs to John Jenkel, a local activist who was at the center of a well-documented land dispute more than a decade ago.

Emergency personnel treated a man, whose name has not been released, at the scene for smoke inhalation before taking him to a hospital. At least one other woman was present but did not appear to be injured.

The fire continued to burn as of 8 p.m. The home’s exterior stood, but the interior and a garage were destroyed.

Large amounts of smoke developed from the fire and consumed the area.

The home is several yards inland from the right side of the road.

Additional details about the blaze were not immediately available.

You can reach Staff Writer Colin Atagi at colin.atagi@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @colin_atagi