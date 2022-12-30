ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thursday's Scores

 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alden-Hebron 46, South Beloit 39

Alton 52, O’Fallon 51

Annawan 53, Kankakee (McNamara) 38

Antioch 64, Westmont 58

Astoria (Table Grove VIT) 37, Pleasant Hill 29

Athens 33, Pittsfield 27

Aurora Central Catholic 54, Freeport (Aquin) 35

Belleville (Althoff Catholic) 57, Columbia 35

Belvidere North 28, Berwyn-Cicero Morton 26

Benton 47, Christopher 41, OT

Benton Central, Ind. 82, Cissna Park 18

Bloomington Central Catholic 57, Kankakee (McNamara) 28

Bloomington Central Catholic 76, Winnebago 53

Breese Mater Dei 51, Breese Central 41

Buffalo Grove 43, Dundee-Crown 38

Bureau Valley 64, Orion 38

Burlington Central 47, St. Francis 36

Calhoun/Brussels Co-op 41, Nokomis 34

Camp Point Central 34, Brimfield 20

Carlinville 40, Gillespie 30

Carterville 54, Alton Marquette 52

Champaign St. Thomas More 60, Fisher 19

Chatham Glenwood 56, Springfield Southeast 50

Chester 46, Anna-Jonesboro 42

Chicago (Christ the King) 61, Fenger 48

Chicago Christian 40, Tinley Park 33

Christopher 60, Salem 36

De La Salle 58, Bartlett 25

DePaul College Prep 59, Latin 30

Decatur MacArthur 58, Bartonville (Limestone) 55

Deerfield 56, Hersey 48

Du Quoin 56, West Frankfort 53

Elk Grove 48, Elgin 23

Evanston Township 64, Lincoln Way West 57

Fenwick 45, Maine West 35

Fieldcrest 52, Putnam County 28

Geneseo 44, Morton 34

Geneseo 55, Plainfield North 43

Geneva 50, Naperville North 46

Glenbard North 37, Hinsdale Central 31

Glenbrook North 51, Chicago Resurrection 21

Glenbrook South 58, Schaumburg 51

Goreville 64, Herrin 42

Goreville 66, Carterville 54

Grayslake Central 57, Zion Benton 30

Greenville 43, Johnston City 39

Hall 46, Roanoke-Benson 39

Harrisburg 63, Vienna 61

Harvey Thornton 50, Effingham St. Anthony 43

Havana 44, Illini West (Carthage) 32

Highland 56, East St. Louis 42

Hillcrest 61, Orr 45

Hillsboro 60, Heyworth 32

Hononegah 42, Lake Forest 36

Illini Bluffs 48, Biggsville West Central 30

Juarez 49, Chicago (Golder) 14

Kewanee 50, Sandwich 47

Lake Zurich 50, Batavia 29

Lanark Eastland 53, Rockford Jefferson 47

Lena-Winslow 48, Wethersfield 39

Liberty 24, Rushville-Industry 20

Lincoln 49, Dixon 16

Lisle 64, Walther Christian Academy 32

Lockport 38, Chicago (Perspectives/Calumet Technology) 22

Machesney Park Harlem 56, Moline 54

Macomb 50, Lewistown 47

Mahomet-Seymour 51, Galesburg 41

Maine South 59, Barrington 58

Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 58, Chicago (Butler) 51

Marion 51, Triad 40

Mascoutah 56, East St. Louis 42

Mattoon 73, Champaign Central 68

McGivney Catholic High School 54, North Clay 41

Mendon Unity 55, Mt. Sterling (Brown County) 46

Metea Valley 43, Southland 23

Moline 58, Belvidere North 30

Monmouth-Roseville 64, Aledo (Mercer County) 48

Morgan Park 56, Plainfield Central 17

Morgan Park Academy 43, Cristo Rey 14

Morgan Park Academy 61, Chicago (Golder) 8

Morrison 54, Stockton 23

Morton 43, Rochester 36

Mother McAuley 50, Joliet West 44

Mount Vernon 75, Salem 44

N. Vermillion, Ind. 40, Fithian Oakwood 35

Naperville Central 64, South Elgin 24

Nazareth 65, Montini 45

New Trier 44, Lake Park 40

Normal Community 36, Carmel 34

Normal University 53, Rockford Lutheran 46

Northside Prep 50, Streamwood 31

Palatine 53, Algonquin (Jacobs) 21

Paris 45, Sherrard 17

Parkview Christian Academy 54, Calumet Christian, Ind. 21

Peoria (H.S.) 60, Dunlap 40

Peoria Heights (Quest) 35, Erie-Prophetstown 27

Peotone 47, Joliet Catholic 32

Petersburg PORTA 54, Deer Creek-Mackinaw 45

Pinckneyville 55, Centralia Christ Our Rock 24

Princeton 58, Ottawa Marquette 41

Prospect 45, Glenbard West 39

Reed-Custer 30, St. Edward 21

Richwoods 56, Normal West 28

Ridgewood 59, Blue Island Eisenhower 29

Riverdale 36, St. Joseph-Ogden 35

Rochester 61, Plainfield North 39

Rock Island 41, Bloomington 40

Rockford Boylan 65, Woodstock Marian 49

Rockford Boylan 67, Yorkville 45

Rockford Guilford 64, United Township High School 55

Rockford Lutheran 54, Rock Falls 45

Roxana 35, Red Bud 30

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 33, Normal University 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 38, Rock Falls 23

Sandwich 47, Ottawa Marquette 27

Somonauk 39, Sterling Newman 31

South County 44, Raymond Lincolnwood 30

Springfield 46, Kankakee 37, OT

St. Charles North 58, Hampshire 36

St. Charles, Mo. 53, Granite City 50

St. Ignatius 57, St. Viator 48

St. Laurence 47, Bremen 36

Stagg 42, Crete-Monee 40

Stanford Olympia 57, El Paso-Gridley 41

Staunton 46, Hamilton County 38

Stevenson 46, Huntley 37

Taylorville 43, Wheaton Warrenville South 26

Taylorville 50, Normal West 39

Thornton Fractional South 53, Phillips 42

Tolono Unity 33, Catlin (Salt Fork) 31

Vandalia 72, Trenton Wesclin 65

Vashon, Mo. 64, Okawville 48

Washington 54, Hyde Park 25

Waterloo 52, Carlyle 34

Waterloo Gibault 41, Marissa/Coulterville 30

Waubonsie Valley 50, Downers North 44

West Bloomfield, Mich. 86, Kenwood 83

West Bloomfield, Mich. 86, Leo 83

Westinghouse 44, Evergreen Park 33

Wheaton Academy 50, Plano 31

Wheaton North 61, Aurora (West Aurora) 41

Wheaton Warrenville South 61, Richwoods 39

Whitney Young 53, Lyons 47

Willowbrook 51, Glenbard South 44

Winnebago 64, Annawan 49

Woodstock Marian 57, Morton 51

York 47, Naperville Neuqua Valley 37

Yorkville 45, Machesney Park Harlem 42

Hammond Morton Tournament=

Third Place=

Thornwood 61, Hammond Noll, Ind. 40

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

