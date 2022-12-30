Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bangor 33, Windham 27
Brunswick 80, Cape Elizabeth 20
Caribou 52, Foxcroft Academy 37
Cheverus 57, Hampden Academy 32
Dexter Regional 31, Mattanawcook Academy 28
Dirigo 55, Buckfield 27
Edward Little 53, Portland 44
Gardiner Area 60, Camden Hills Regional 33
Houlton 55, Belfast Area 37
John Bapst Memorial 55, Waterville Senior 33
Lawrence 80, Mt. Blue 23
Lewiston 53, Deering 35
Machias 61, Shead 24
Maranacook Community 34, Leavitt Area 31
Mount Desert Island 52, Hermon 33
Mt. Ararat 62, Morse 20
Nokomis Regional 49, Messalonskee 26
North Yarmouth Academy 60, Waynflete 28
Old Town 68, Maine Central Institute 25
Orono 80, Ellsworth 15
Penquis Valley 45, Lee Academy 24
Presque Isle 86, Winslow 8
Richmond 27, Old Orchard Beach 19
South Aroostook Community 76, Fort Fairfield 28
Thornton Academy 58, Gorham 40
Washington Academy 37, Mount View 30
Woodland 56, Narraguagus 40
Yarmouth 59, Westbrook 48
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0