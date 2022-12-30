ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bangor 33, Windham 27

Brunswick 80, Cape Elizabeth 20

Caribou 52, Foxcroft Academy 37

Cheverus 57, Hampden Academy 32

Dexter Regional 31, Mattanawcook Academy 28

Dirigo 55, Buckfield 27

Edward Little 53, Portland 44

Gardiner Area 60, Camden Hills Regional 33

Houlton 55, Belfast Area 37

John Bapst Memorial 55, Waterville Senior 33

Lawrence 80, Mt. Blue 23

Lewiston 53, Deering 35

Machias 61, Shead 24

Maranacook Community 34, Leavitt Area 31

Mount Desert Island 52, Hermon 33

Mt. Ararat 62, Morse 20

Nokomis Regional 49, Messalonskee 26

North Yarmouth Academy 60, Waynflete 28

Old Town 68, Maine Central Institute 25

Orono 80, Ellsworth 15

Penquis Valley 45, Lee Academy 24

Presque Isle 86, Winslow 8

Richmond 27, Old Orchard Beach 19

South Aroostook Community 76, Fort Fairfield 28

Thornton Academy 58, Gorham 40

Washington Academy 37, Mount View 30

Woodland 56, Narraguagus 40

Yarmouth 59, Westbrook 48

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy