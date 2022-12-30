ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Brunswick 78, Cape Elizabeth 56

Camden Hills Regional 56, Gardiner Area 43

Caribou 62, Foxcroft Academy 54

Ellsworth 60, Orono 49

Lake Region 64, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 55

Lawrence 74, Mt. Blue 45

Lewiston 75, Deering 64

Maranacook Community 50, Leavitt Area 46

Marshwood 54, Wells 43

Mount View 82, Washington Academy 45

Nokomis Regional 61, Messalonskee 52

Old Orchard Beach 67, Richmond 57

Waynflete 55, North Yarmouth Academy 46

Westbrook 57, Yarmouth 42

Windham 53, Bangor 42

Winslow 58, Presque Isle 40

Woodland 66, Narraguagus 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

