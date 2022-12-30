Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Brunswick 78, Cape Elizabeth 56
Camden Hills Regional 56, Gardiner Area 43
Caribou 62, Foxcroft Academy 54
Ellsworth 60, Orono 49
Lake Region 64, Traip (Robert W.) Academy 55
Lawrence 74, Mt. Blue 45
Lewiston 75, Deering 64
Maranacook Community 50, Leavitt Area 46
Marshwood 54, Wells 43
Mount View 82, Washington Academy 45
Nokomis Regional 61, Messalonskee 52
Old Orchard Beach 67, Richmond 57
Waynflete 55, North Yarmouth Academy 46
Westbrook 57, Yarmouth 42
Windham 53, Bangor 42
Winslow 58, Presque Isle 40
Woodland 66, Narraguagus 32
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
