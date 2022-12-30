ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change

By Joan Murray
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JVBhy_0jyEdWQf00

Latest crash on Ives Dairy Road accentuates need for change 03:18

MIAMI - Another violent crash on Ives Dairy Road has residents calling for change once more.

Thursday morning several cars were involved in a wreck at NE 12th Ave. The injured were taken to the hospital.

CBS 4 has been chronicling the accidents on Ives Dairy west of 95 to state road 441 since April 2022 when there was a fatal accident.

Speeding is common on the stretch of county road which leads to Hard Rock Stadium. Some call it a racetrack.

Sheri Rosenthal has lived in the area for more than 30 years. She says the accident rate has been growing in the past five years. She has advocated for change with county leaders.

She was distressed when she heard about Thursday's crash.

"When I saw the video I thought it could be someone from my family. I was scared." The accident happened just blocks from where Rosenthal lives. She says it's the third accident on Ives Dairy in the past two weeks.

"They told me we need patience. It will take a year," Rosenthal says she's heard from the county when she asks about a timeline. She's had cars crash into the wall behind her property on Ives Dairy more times than she can count.

On Thursday, a work crew could be seen patching the wall outside her home that was damaged in an accident.

On the other side of Ives Dairy at NE 10th Avenue, a tall streetlight brought down in an accident remains stretched out on the pavement.

Close by is a sign that was brought down with it marking the spot where someone was killed.

"It's getting worse. Why can't people obey the law?"  Rosenthal asked.

The speed limit in most spots is 40 mph, but a lot of drivers exceed that speed by 10, 20 even 30 miles over the speed limit.

CBS 4 asked county leaders for a timeline of when changes will happen to make Ives Dairy safer.

We received this list from the department of transportation public works:

  • DTPW initiated a traffic study in September. During the study, our team evaluated 14 intersections along Ives Dairy Rd. from I-95 to NW 2nd Ave.
  • Traffic counts were completed, and data analysis is in progress (14 intersections to analyze). Completion and improvement recommendations are expected in early 2023.
  • At the same time, the design process for the intersection of San Simeon and Ives Dairy Rd. is ongoing and plans are substantially complete. The Department is currently finalizing utility coordination and initiating required permits.

Comments / 5

Festus
4d ago

I read an article not long ago that estimated 41% of vehicles on the road in Florida are not legal because the driver doesn’t have a valid license, has no insurance, the vehicle registration isn’t current or the vehicle has a defect making it not roadworthy. Why not start cracking down on these congested locations and start getting these people off the road and out of the way of people who are driving legally. It’s more than 85% of accidents involve at least one vehicle that should not be there.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs12.com

Fiery crash in West Palm Beach leaves two people dead

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two people are dead following a fiery crash on New Year's Day. The West Palm Beach Police Department said multiple witnesses saw an electric car driving at a high speed on South Flagler Drive. Witnesses said the driver of the car tried to...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

3 killed, 2 critical after fiery crash on I-95 in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were killed and two others were rushed to the hospital following a collision on Interstate 95 in Northwest Miami-Dade, authorities said. Florida Highway Patrol and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the two-vehicle crash near Northwest 95th Street, at around...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Search for shooter underway after I-95 driver shot several times in Miami

MIAMI -  Law enforcement authorities were searching Sunday for the person who opened fire on the driver of a luxury car early Sunday morning while she was traveling in the northbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Miami, officials said. The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment of what were believed to be non-life threatening injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.Information about her condition was pending Sunday night. Officials did not immediately identify the victim. Officials said the woman was in a white Maserati and was northbound on I-95 near NW 119 Street when the driver of a white sedan pulled up next to her vehicle. Someone in the white car began shooting at the woman, firing over 30 times and striking her several times on the left side of her body, officials said.She was able to exit the freeway at NW 119 Street to call for help.Officials have not said if the victim knew the person who shot her or what led to the gunfire. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

South Florida highway shootings leave unanswered questions

SWEETWATER - Dozens of shooting investigations on Florida Highways led to several people injured & many questions unanswered.Years ago, Florida's Highway Patrol Crime Interdiction Unit launched Operation Safe Highways to help curb the violence but the roadways have seen several bullets and several deaths. Most recently, a woman was injured while driving on I-95. Her Maserati was shot at 30 times, she was hit more than once on her left side.From December 2021 through December 2022, there have been 50 shooting investigations by the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Intelligence. Thirteen happened in Broward County and 37 in Miami-Dade.CBS Miami has reported on several highway shootouts over the years. One week ago we told you about a man arrested and charged after firing a weapon several times outside of a Lamborghini. There was also a shooting on I-95 around Thanksgiving that resulted in the death of a local teacher. Police have not yet found a suspect in the investigation into the Maserati shooting from the New Year weekend.The victim's condition is unknown, but police say her injuries are considered non-life threatening.
MIAMI, FL
Miami New Times

Accused Palmetto Expressway Shooter's Past Gun-Brandishing Charges Come to Light

The 23-year-old Doral man accused of randomly shooting out of a bright-green Lamborghini in a pre-Christmas escapade has an alleged history of firing off and brandishing guns around the streets of Miami, according to police records. Nelson Alejandro Perez-Valdivia turned himself in last week after police identified him as the...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

Man High on Marijuana During Fatal 2020 Crash in Lauderhill Arrested: Police

A man who was allegedly high on marijuana during a Thanksgiving 2020 crash that killed another driver in Lauderhill has been arrested, authorities said. Elijah Richard Kamer, 24, was arrested Saturday on charges including DUI manslaughter, DUI with property damage and reckless driving, jail records showed. The crash happened around...
LAUDERHILL, FL
WPBF News 25

Woman found dead during welfare check at home in Delray Beach

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office say deputies found a woman's body following a welfare check. She was located around 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 2, at the Blu Atlantic Apartment Homes on Nespa Way in Delray Beach. Investigators believe she was the victim...
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Drivers beware: Fort Lauderdale’s Henry E. Kinney Tunnel to close second week of January

Fort Lauderdale residents and workers, get ready for traffic delays. The Henry E. Kinney Tunnel will be closed from 7 a.m. on Jan. 9 through 5 p.m. on Jan. 13 while crews pour concrete as part of a multi-million dollar improvement project that began in September 2021. Federal Highway, or U.S. 1, and the tunnel will be shut down from Southeast Second Street to Southeast Seventh Street, and city ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WCJB

Woman dead after being hit by a vehicle in Marion County

BLITCHTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a truck while walking along US Highway 27 in Marion County. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, the victim is a 44-year-old woman from Broward County. She was hit by a Naples man, driving East on the road.
MARION COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

WOMAN BLOCKED, ROBBED AT GUNPOINT AT EAST BOCA RATON ATM

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A woman was robbed at gunpoint at a Truist Bank ATM in East Boca Raton. The robbery happened on Saturday. The Boca Raton Police Department issued this advisory late Sunday afternoon: On Saturday, December 31, 2022 at approximately 3:10 […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

COPS: Seven Bridges Homeowner Drank Canadian Whiskey Before Crashing Near Guard House

REFUSED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS. “PULLED AWAY” WHILE BEING HANDCUFFED. “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DUE TO COLLIDING WITH A PALM TREE.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly crashed his Porsche SUV into a tree near the Seven Bridges Guard House on Christmas Eve […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
128K+
Followers
22K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy