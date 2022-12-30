ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bassett 37, Martinsville 36

Bayside 62, Atlee 37

Briar Woods 57, Pulaski County 47

Caroline 52, Churchland 15

Colgan 56, West Potomac 50

Colonial Forge 39, Brentsville 37

East Rockingham 50, Madison County 26

Eastern Mennonite 53, Ridgeview Christian 42

Eastern View 67, Riverbend 61

Flint Hill 36, TJ-Alexandria 30

Grassfield 44, Oscar Smith 40

Greater Latrobe, Pa. 72, McLean 60

Hampton 49, Edison 39

Hayfield 35, Battlefield 24

Honaker 42, Twin Springs 16

James Madison 57, Anacostia, D.C. 15

James Robinson 42, Patriot 26

John Carroll Catholic, Ala. 46, C.D. Hylton 16

Knoxville Catholic, Tenn. 61, Thomas Dale 55

Mathews 38, Monticello 35

Meadow Bridge, W.Va. 45, Bath County 10

Millbrook 40, Turner Ashby 34

Mills Godwin 39, Albemarle 27

Mt Zion, Md. 56, Virginia Academy 45

Norcom 46, Midlothian 44

Orange County 67, GW-Danville 44

Pallotti, Md. 69, Norview 59

Paul VI Catholic High School 52, Archbishop Wood, Pa. 31

Sherando 63, Broadway 34

Shining Stars Sportsy 83, SHABACH! Christian, Md. 67

Skyline 56, Buffalo Gap 53

Snow Hill, Md. 51, Nandua 40

Spotswood 59, Tuscarora 42

St. Gertrude 52, Steward School 46

Strasburg 32, Stuarts Draft 20

Strasburg 41, Woodstock Central 36

Surry Central, N.C. 46, Galax 42

Washington, Md. 54, Arcadia 36

Jingle Ball Tournament=

Langley 51, Urbana, Md. 32

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

