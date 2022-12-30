Thursday's Scores
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bridgeport 59, Torrington, Wyo. 53
Central City 52, Wood River 35
Hay Springs 73, Banner County 36
Lewiston 69, Dorchester 41
Scottsbluff 59, Lexington 38
St. Agnes, Minn. 80, St. Paul 40
Alliance Holiday Tournament=
Adams Central 42, Broken Bow 23
Boone Central 56, Alliance 39
Amherst Holiday Tournament=
Amherst 58, Kearney Catholic 37
York 44, Hastings St. Cecilia 34
Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=
Archbishop Bergan 48, Omaha Roncalli 42
Ashland-Greenwood 80, Plattsmouth 32
Blair Tournament=
Aurora 67, Omaha Gross Catholic 43
Blair 60, Elkhorn Mount Michael 42
Cambridge Holiday Tournament=
Dundy County-Stratton 66, Cambridge 26
Maywood-Hayes Center 69, Crawford 29
Chadron Rotary Tournament=
Chadron 63, Hemingford 26
Custer, S.D. 75, Valentine 50
Columbus Holiday Tournament=
Columbus Lakeview 48, Twin River 33
Creighton Holiday Tournament=
Wausa 47, Boyd County 44
D-G-M-T Tournament=
Deshler 46, Meridian 21
Tri County 59, Diller-Odell 23
David City Holiday Tournament=
Douglas County West 62, Aquinas 34
Palmyra 62, David City 47
Doane Holiday Tournament=
Maryville, Mo. 61, Grand Island Northwest 45
Omaha Skutt Catholic 66, Crete 38
East Butler Tournament=
East Butler 43, High Plains Community 33
Friend 67, Cedar Bluffs 26
Elba Tournament=
St. Edward 51, Palmer 24
Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=
Beatrice 54, North Platte 40
Platteview 81, Elkhorn 47
Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=
Bertrand 57, Gibbon 45
Elm Creek 52, Arcadia-Loup City 39
Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=
Omaha Concordia 49, Elmwood-Murdock 43
Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=
Fort Calhoun 60, Centura 33
Howells/Dodge 47, Sandy Creek 22
Freeman Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament=
Falls City Sacred Heart 50, Syracuse 39
McCool Junction 47, Freeman 41
Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=
Doniphan-Trumbull 70, Gothenburg 48
Hershey 51, Lawrence-Nelson 47
HAC Tournament=
Quarterfinal=
Grand Island 56, Fremont 47
Lincoln High 68, Kearney 54
Lincoln Pius X 54, Lincoln East 52
Lincoln Southwest 62, Lincoln North Star 53
Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=
Hampton 45, Harvard 38
Kenesaw 68, Wilcox-Hildreth 54
Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=
Holdrege 49, Arlington 34
Lincoln Lutheran 78, Fairbury 57
Louisville Holiday Tournament=
Louisville 39, Nebraska City 35
Ogallala 76, Ralston 57
Madison Holiday Tournament=
Elgin Public/Pope John 43, Madison 42, OT
Riverside 65, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 45
Malcolm Tournament=
Malcolm 60, Centennial 49
Oakland-Craig 49, Wilber-Clatonia 34
Metro Holiday Tournament=
Bellevue West 87, Bellevue East 37
Elkhorn South 61, Millard West 59
Millard North 73, Papillion-LaVista 56
Omaha Bryan 60, Omaha Central 57
Omaha Creighton Prep 54, Millard South 46
Omaha Westside 77, Omaha Burke 47
Papillion-LaVista South 66, Omaha North 50
North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=
North Bend Central 47, Guardian Angels 42
Ord 43, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 40
Northeast Nebraska Shootout=
Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 56, Pender 46, OT
Pierce 59, Hartington Cedar Catholic 39
Perkins County Holiday Tournament=
Perkins County 68, South Platte 33
Randolph Holiday Tournament=
Stuart 77, Niobrara-Verdigre 52
Winside 34, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 18
Ravenna Holiday Tournament=
Overton 67, Franklin 64
Sandhills/Thedford 37, Ravenna 23
Shootout at the Elkhorn=
Wisner-Pilger 46, Ponca 45
Sidney Holiday Tournament=
Gordon/Rushville def. Chase County, forfeit
Sidney 70, Mitchell 30
Silver Lake Holiday Classic=
Shelton 58, Red Cloud 42
Stanton Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Hartington-Newcastle 54, Stanton 51
Summerland Holiday Tournament=
Summerland 42, West Holt 38, OT
Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=
Bancroft-Rosalie 68, Omaha Nation 45
Tekamah-Herman 55, Homer 34
Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=
Johnson County Central 61, Thayer Central 41
Wahoo Holiday Tournament=
Third Place=
Seward 45, Bishop Neumann 43
Waverly Holiday Tournament=
Norris 69, Gering 56
Waverly 64, South Sioux City 57
Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=
A Division=
Johnson-Brock 58, Conestoga 45
Parkview Christian 75, Weeping Water 27
B Division=
Falls City 42, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 35
Wynot Holiday Tournament=
West Point-Beemer 46, Crofton 38
Wynot 51, Humphrey St. Francis 43
