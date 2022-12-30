ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albemarle 70, Western Albemarle 59

Archbishop Spalding, Md. 73, Meadowbrook 34

Atlee 62, Henrico 60

Battlefield 62, Lake Braddock 44

Bishop O’Connell 66, Fort Bend Elkins, Texas 58

Blue Ridge School 57, Perry Co. Central, Ky. 54

Catholic High School of Va Beach 82, Colleton County, S.C. 30

Cave Spring 60, Broadway 45

Christ Chapel Academy 64, Seton School 62

Colgan 59, Courtland 54

Douglas Freeman 58, Deep Run 50

East Rockingham 59, Madison County 52

Fort Defiance 43, Monticello 37

Franklin 68, Windsor 35

Friendship Tech Prep, D.C. 68, Alexandria City 64

GW-Danville 71, Chatham 53

Jefferson Forest 50, Floyd County 48

Jefferson, W.Va. 62, Millbrook 60

Jenkins, Ky. 62, Hurley 45

John Marshall 50, Christopher Columbus, Fla. 47

La Salle CHS, Pa. 51, Benedictine 42

Lightridge 52, Martinsburg, W.Va. 50

Lord Botetourt 69, Staunton 56

Marion 58, Rye Cove 46

Metrolina Christian Academy, N.C. 49, Va. Episcopal 40

Miller School 51, Porter-Gaud, S.C. 37

Monacan 85, Petersburg 66

Montcalm, W.Va. 74, Twin Valley 63

Narrows 71, Tazewell 47

Newman, La. 57, Bishop Ireton 44

Osbourn 84, Colonial Forge 67

Parkersburg South, W.Va. 96, Nansemond-Suffolk 61

Patrick Henry-Roanoke 64, Thomas Dale 33

Peninsula Catholic 51, James Island, S.C. 43

Riverheads 75, Bath County 43

Smithfield 59, Charlottesville 56

South Lakes 71, Germantown Friends, Pa. 37

Southern California, Calif. 48, Oak Hill Academy 42

Spotswood 63, E.C. Glass 56, OT

St. Annes-Belfield 62, Bullis, Md. 60

St. Francis, Ga. 67, Annandale 63, OT

St. Peter’s Prep, N.J. 63, St. Stephens-St. Agnes 54

Surry Central, N.C. 88, Galax 38

Timberlake Christian 61, Ridgeview Christian 40

Virginia Academy 60, Gilman, Md. 44

Wildwood, Fla. 84, Veritas Collegiate Academy 70

Woodbridge 57, Unity Reed 45

Woodgrove 60, James Robinson 48

Harry Johnson Shootout Championship=

Tunstall 60, GW-Danville 58

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

WV Lottery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) _ These West Virginia lotteries were drawn Friday:. (two, eighteen, nineteen, twenty, twenty-one, twenty-two) (one, three, six, forty-four, fifty-one; Mega Ball: seven; Megaplier: three) Estimated jackpot: $785,000,000. Powerball. Estimated jackpot: 246,000,000.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy