Washington State

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 56, Wilde Lake 21

Atholton 42, Northern - Cal 26

Catonsville 51, Bryn Mawr 30

Concordia Prep 51, Broadneck 36

Dulaney 42, Arundel 26

Fallston 27, Huntingdon, Pa. 19

Forest Park 42, Winston Churchill 40

Gwynn Park 51, Jackson-Reed, D.C. 44

Holy Cross 52, Archbishop Spalding 51

Howard 61, St. Charles 39

Maryvale 47, Milford Mill 27

Mercy 51, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 39

Mt Zion 56, Virginia Academy, Va. 45

Oxon Hill 52, Frederick 25

Oxon Hill 54, North Point 32

Park School 50, Aberdeen 18

Pasadena Chesapeake 46, Central 22

Severna Park 41, Saint Paul’s Boys 21

Shining Stars Sportsy, Va. 83, SHABACH! Christian 67

Snow Hill 51, Nandua, Va. 40

South Fayette, Pa. 74, Mt. Carmel 61

Washington 54, Arcadia, Va. 36

Wise 38, Mt. De Sales Academy 33

Jingle Ball Tournament=

Langley, Va. 51, Urbana 32

Tournament Game=

Clear Spring 62, MD School for the Deaf 27

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

