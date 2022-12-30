ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bridgeport 72, Torrington, Wyo. 38

Hay Springs 67, Banner County 13

Lewiston 41, Dorchester 38

Lincoln Christian 65, Heartland 8

Scottsbluff 62, Lexington 35

Wood River 46, Central City 37

Alliance Holiday Tournament=

Adams Central 64, Boone Central 32

Broken Bow 50, Alliance 38

Amherst Holiday Tournament=

Amherst 50, Kearney Catholic 44

York 41, Hastings St. Cecilia 37

Ashland-Greenwood Holiday Tournament=

Archbishop Bergan 47, Omaha Roncalli 24

Ashland-Greenwood 56, Plattsmouth 30

Blair Tournament=

Blair 50, Omaha Gross Catholic 36

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Aurora 30

Cambridge Holiday Tournament=

Maywood-Hayes Center 60, Crawford 16

Chadron Rotary Tournament=

Chadron 55, Hemingford 9

Custer, S.D. 33, Valentine 31

Columbus Holiday Tournament=

Columbus Lakeview 53, Twin River 30

Columbus Scotus 56, Schuyler 6

Creighton Holiday Tournament=

Wausa 41, Boyd County 29

D-G-M-T Tournament=

Deshler 46, Meridian 34

Diller-Odell 58, Tri County 47

David City Holiday Tournament=

David City 47, Palmyra 20

Doane Holiday Tournament=

Maryville, Mo. 36, Grand Island Northwest 30

Omaha Skutt Catholic 55, Crete 25

East Butler Tournament=

High Plains Community 43, East Butler 33

Elba Tournament=

St. Edward 34, Palmer 30

Elkhorn Holiday Tournament=

Beatrice 39, North Platte 30

Platteview 59, Elkhorn 42

Elm Creek Holiday Tournament=

Bertrand 51, Gibbon 20

Elm Creek 42, Arcadia-Loup City 31

Elmwood-Murdock Holiday Tournament=

Elmwood-Murdock 37, Logan View-Scribner-Snyder 28

Fort Calhoun Holiday Tournament=

Centura 57, Fort Calhoun 24

Howells/Dodge 46, Sandy Creek 24

Freeman Sportsman’s Club Holiday Tournament=

Falls City Sacred Heart 44, Syracuse 28

McCool Junction 47, Freeman 41

Greg Miller Memorial Holiday Tournament=

Gothenburg 53, Doniphan-Trumbull 29

Hershey 60, Lawrence-Nelson 26

HAC Tournament=

Quarterfinal=

Fremont 68, Grand Island 27

Kearney 47, Lincoln Southwest 34

Lincoln North Star 69, Norfolk 37

Lincoln Pius X 61, Columbus 25

Kenesaw Holiday Tournament=

Kenesaw 46, Hampton 45

Wilcox-Hildreth 49, Harvard 12

Lincoln Lutheran Holiday Tournament=

Arlington 53, Holdrege 44

Lincoln Lutheran 40, Fairbury 23

Louisville Holiday Tournament=

Louisville 44, Nebraska City 36

Ogallala 66, Ralston 18

Madison Holiday Tournament=

Elgin Public/Pope John 49, Madison 4

Riverside 30, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 27

Malcolm Tournament=

Malcolm 60, Centennial 49

Oakland-Craig 62, Wilber-Clatonia 12

Metro Holiday Tournament=

Bellevue East 80, Omaha North 38

Bellevue West 51, Omaha Westside 38

Gretna 50, Papillion-LaVista 33

Millard North 65, Omaha Northwest 13

Millard South 69, Westview 20

Millard West 49, Omaha Benson 17

Omaha Central 87, Omaha Burke 50

Omaha Marian 57, Papillion-LaVista South 39

North Bend Central Holiday Tournament=

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Ord 44

North Bend Central 39, Guardian Angels 28

Northeast Nebraska Shootout=

Hartington Cedar Catholic 59, Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 32

Pender 55, Pierce 45

Plainview 52, Winnebago 39

Wayne 55, Auburn 40

Perkins County Holiday Tournament=

Leyton 48, Wallace 43

Perkins County 48, South Platte 39

Randolph Holiday Tournament=

Niobrara-Verdigre 55, Stuart 36

Osmond-Randolph Co-op 56, Winside 46

Ravenna Holiday Tournament=

Overton 54, Franklin 10

Ravenna 51, Sandhills/Thedford 24

Shelby Holiday Tournament=

Clarkson/Leigh 55, Fullerton 22

Fillmore Central 51, Shelby/Rising City 40

Sidney Holiday Tournament=

Gordon/Rushville def. Chase County, forfeit

Sidney 61, Mitchell 19

Silver Lake Holiday Classic=

Shelton 61, Red Cloud 23

Silver Lake 50, Exeter/Milligan 42

Stanton Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Stanton 43, Hartington-Newcastle 34

Third Place=

Lutheran High Northeast 71, Neligh-Oakdale 30

Summerland Holiday Tournament=

Summerland 32, West Holt 25

Tri County Northeast 48, CWC 41

Tekamah-Herman Holiday Tournament=

Bancroft-Rosalie 60, Omaha Nation 56

Tekamah-Herman 62, Homer 34

Thayer Central Holiday Tournament=

Thayer Central 39, Johnson County Central 37

Wahoo Holiday Tournament=

Championship=

Elkhorn North 66, Wahoo 21

Third Place=

Seward 45, Bishop Neumann 43

Waverly Holiday Tournament=

Norris 68, Gering 28

Waverly 60, South Sioux City 47

Weeping Water Holiday Tournament=

A Division=

Johnson-Brock 44, Falls City 42, OT

Parkview Christian 47, Sterling 45

B Division=

Conestoga 49, Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 40

Raymond Central 47, Weeping Water 30

Wynot Holiday Tournament=

Crofton 46, West Point-Beemer 27

Humphrey St. Francis 49, Wynot 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Takini, S.D. vs. Santee, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy