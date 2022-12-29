ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Washington

The Weekend Scene: Fireworks, Parties and Concerts for New Year's Eve in DC, Maryland, Virginia

3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!. The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!
COLUMBIA, MD
NBC Washington

What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?

While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate. However, other government agencies are closing their...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from November: Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
MANASSAS PARK, VA
mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
ROCKVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Nike Unite Sets Opening Date in Downtown Silver Spring

Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023” and has now set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd according to its Google listing.
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station

WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
WASHINGTON, DC
wypr.org

A New Deal summit for Black men?

(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
BALTIMORE, MD
mocoshow.com

Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring

Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning

WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023

WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

DC police still searching for four murder suspects

WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
WASHINGTON, DC

