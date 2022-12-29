Read full article on original website
Midnight? | Some DC families decided to celebrate the new year hours earlier
WASHINGTON — Sometimes, it’s not easy to stay up until midnight to ring in the new year, especially if you have a family with young children. Luckily, those families had an alternative option made available to them to celebrate the holiday together, as one. The Yards, in D.C.’s...
NBC Washington
The Weekend Scene: Fireworks, Parties and Concerts for New Year's Eve in DC, Maryland, Virginia
3… 2… 1… It’s time to make plans to ring in 2023!. The roaring 2020s started off slowly (and unprecedentedly), but now the megaparties and fireworks are back. There are cruises on the Potomac, fireworks in the sky, festivities at your favorite bar and even Noon Yards Eve for the kiddos at 10 a.m. in Navy Yard. There's a balloon drop at noon, how cute!
NBC Washington
What's Open and Closed Around DC For New Year's?
While many people take advantage of the New Year's holiday to relax and spend time with family, authorities around Washington, D.C. are redoubling their efforts to keep roads safe, and Metro is extending its service hours for those who venture out to celebrate. However, other government agencies are closing their...
Washington Examiner
Washington’s Union Station shows what happens when lawlessness is ignored
While serving in Congress, I had the pleasure of visiting and attending events at Union Station in Washington, D.C. Union Station is a historical landmark in our nation’s capital, and before the pandemic, it was a safe place to eat, shop, or catch a train along the East Coast.
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Cookout Has Officially Opened its First DC Metro Area Location
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from November: Back in May 2021, we let you know that fast food chain Cook Out is coming one step closer to MoCo, as a new location was expected to open at 8502 Centreville Road in Manassas Park– the first in the DC Metro area. The location, which was formerly home to a Roy Rogers, is now open according to a social media post by the fast food chain (seen below).
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: Rockville Town Square Sold for $33 Million
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from September 2022: Morguard North American Residential REIT announced earlier this week that it has acquired the retail portion of Rockville Town Square. Having purchased Fenestra Apartments in 2017, this acquisition of the remaining retail in this mixed-use asset expands Morguard’s investment in the City of Rockville. The transaction closed at a purchase price of US$33.0 million, excluding closing costs. The news was brought to our attention by The MoCo Source earlier this month.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
mocoshow.com
Nike Unite Sets Opening Date in Downtown Silver Spring
Back in June we let you know that a Nike Unite store is coming to Downtown Silver Spring, taking over the location that was formerly home to DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse location at 910 Ellsworth Drive. After previously setting an opening date of November 3rd on its Google listing, the store pushed back the opening to “2023” and has now set an opening date of Thursday, February 2nd according to its Google listing.
fox5dc.com
Concerns grow over safety, failing businesses at Union Station
WASHINGTON - Union Station is grappling with safety concerns and failing businesses with no clear pathway for improvement going into 2023. The landmark train station is nearly 115 years old. For many stepping out of the station and into the city, it's their first glance at the nation's capitol. Union...
wypr.org
A New Deal summit for Black men?
(This conversation was originally broadcast on November 29, 2022) The elections last month produced historic results as regards representation of African Americans in the electoral hierarchy of Baltimore City and the state of Maryland. The governor, attorney general, state superintendent of schools and state treasurer are all accomplished Black men. Here in Baltimore City, Black male leaders include the Mayor, the City Council President, the comptroller, the city state’s attorney and the police commissioner.
NBC Washington
3 Men Killed, 1 Injured in Outbreak of Shootings as DC Surpasses 200 Homicides
A rash of gun violence has pushed the number of homicides in D.C. past 200 for the second year in a row, leaving three men dead and another injured late Thursday and early Friday, police said. Three shootings happened in fewer than eight hours across three quadrants of the city....
WJLA
Meet the 18-year-old ANC-elect about to become one of DC's youngest ever elected officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — 18-year-old Quentin Colón Roosevelt will become one of the District's youngest ever elected officials next week when he's sworn in as an Advisory Neighborhood Commissioner for 3D03. Colón Roosevelt, who's in the midst of his senior year of high school, will represent the Spring Valley, Kent, and Palisades neighborhoods in Ward Three.
WJLA
New laws going into effect January 2023 in DC, Virginia and Maryland
WASHINGTON (7News) — The countdown is on to 2023! The new year is bringing new changes to some laws and regulations in the DMV. Here are some laws are will go into effect on Jan. 1 or later in 2023:. WASHINGTON, D.C. Minimum wage. The living wage in the...
Stimulus update: Alexandria residents to receive first $500 payments in February
A small collection of residents in Alexandria, Virginia, who were selected to receive an extra $500 a month for the next two years, can expect to receive their first check in February.
mocoshow.com
Cyber Security Solutions Company Volexity Signs Lease in Silver Spring
Company chooses ideal location with proximity to amenities & transportation options. Edge represented cyber security solutions company Volexity in its recent 2620 square foot lease at 8455 Colesville Road in the Silver Spring section of Montgomery County, Maryland. Kristin Rebeck, Vice President, Advisory Services for Edge represented the tenant and Danny Sheridan of JLL represented the landlord, Goodstone in this transaction. Volexity is a leading provider of threat intelligence and incident suppression services and solutions based in the Washington, D.C, area. The company provides cyber security and digital forensics products and services to Fortune companies, government agencies, and leading security vendors across the globe.
$60,000 reward in murder of Baltimore man in D.C.
D.C. Police identified the suspect as Avery Miler. He's accused of killing Wolf while he was installing solar panels.
ICE announces arrest of 'one of El Salvador's top 100 most wanted' in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the arrest of a man they say is one of El Salvador's most wanted criminals. The arrest, which was carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), was made in Virginia during a targeted operation. Herberth Bonilla-Garcia,...
21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning
WASHINGTON, D.C. – 21-year-old Jhonatan Guzman Hernandez of Maryland was shot and killed early this morning in Northwest, D.C. Shortly before 2:30 am, The Washington, D.C. Metro Police Department arrived at the 2400 Block of 15th Avenue to investigate a report of gunshots. When police arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Guzman Hernandez was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this homicide, please call the police at 202-727-9099 or TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411. This case remains under investigation. The post 21-Year-Old Shot To Death In D.C. This Morning appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
More speed cameras coming to DC in 2023
WASHINGTON - In 2023, the District is adding new traffic cameras as it works to cut down on pedestrian deaths and illegal driving. FOX 5 spoke with some residents at one of the most notoriously dangerous intersections in D.C. "I have a love-hate relationship with them," said Mark Bauer. D.C....
fox5dc.com
DC police still searching for four murder suspects
WASHINGTON - D.C. police are asking for the public’s help in finding four of their most wanted murder suspects. The most recent case happened in August in Chinatown on 7th Street NW. Police said Dwayne Brooks of Southeast shot and killed 21-year-old Juwaan Henry of Silver Spring. In the...
