Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé has died at the age of 82

Brazilian soccer legend Pele has died at the age of 82. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Watch Pele now. What a beautiful goal from Pele, El Rey Pele. One hundredth goal for Brazil in World Cup competitions... MARTÍNEZ: He's often called the greatest of all time and is the...
Saturday Sports: What Pelé meant to soccer

And now it's time for sports. SELYUKH: It's the biggest Saturday in college football. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin makes a remarkable comeback. And we remember soccer legend Pele. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us now to talk about all of this. Good morning, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Alina. Happy New Year.
Brazilians remember Pelé for the 'sense of identity' he gave them

Bocaina de Minas, BRAZIL — Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé's home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star's death from a 4 a.m. newscast. As a boy, Tavares and his cousins listened to Pelé's World Cup games on the radio. His dazzling performance inspired them to play a game they had never seen, at first using a ball of socks and string.
Matthew C. Woodruff

Blind Mystic Baba Vanga Made Four Predictions for 2023 Before Her Death

Mystic Baba Vanga passed away in 1996, but not before leaving behind a series of future predictions all the way to 5079. Step aside Nostradamus, this mystical fortune teller’s followers claim she has an 85% success rate with her predictions thus far and has predicted everything from the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks to Brexit. Born in Bulgaria in 1910, Baba Vanga became well known during the second world war, and was the subject of a 2011 documentary called ‘The Visible and Invisible World’. She has left predictions until 5079.
Cristiano Ronaldo signs with Saudi Arabian club

Cristiano Ronaldo, one of soccer's greatest players ever, has signed a deal to play for a Saudi Arabian club. While financial terms of the contract were not disclosed, sources told CBS Sports last month that soccer club Al Nassr had offered the 37-year-old Ronaldo a staggering three-year contract worth $225 million.
Encore: New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour

THE B-52'S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SELYUKH: "Love Shack" by the B-52's - that's Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But the B-52's are putting on the brakes. A couple of months ago, Fred, Kate and Cindy spoke with Scott Simon about being on the road for their farewell tour.
2 former bartenders are glad they were a part of the Starlite Lounge

Time now for StoryCorps. New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights for bars across the country. Two former bartenders, Albert Johnson and Donna Cuthbert, came to StoryCorps to remember working the holiday at the Starlite Lounge, a historic gay bar in Brooklyn. ALBERT JOHNSON: New Year's Eve -...
Morning news brief

The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal prosecutors accuse the drug wholesale distributors of failing to notify the government about suspicious opioid orders. It's just the latest chapter in a pivotal year for the opioid crisis. More people died than ever before from drug overdoses, as street fentanyl flooded communities. But there have also been major reforms in addiction treatment. This year, drug companies also agreed to pay more than $50 billion to help communities recover from the opioid epidemic. NPR's addiction correspondent Brian Mann joins us now to take stock. Brian, so many people are still dying. Why does the opioid crisis keep getting worse?
Weekend 'All Things Considered' staff revisit favorite stories of 2022

And finally today, 2022 was filled with big headlines. And Michel Martin and the team here at ALL THINGS CONSIDERED, they've covered it all. Before we say goodbye, we wanted to introduce you to the people who make it happen. Here they are with the stories they'll remember from 2022.
In the Philippines, revived traditions bring hope and gratitude in the new year

Like many places around the globe, life in the Philippines was upended by the pandemic. It left people locked down and isolated. But this winter, seasonal merrymaking is returning in a big way. NPR's Julie McCarthy reports on how Filipinos marked this change and are looking with hope to the new year.
A father's recipe for fudge is a decadent dessert meant for sharing

All this season, we've been sharing stories from our listeners of their favorite family recipes. It's a series we call All Things We're Cooking. Today we hear from Jan Kincaid, who brings us a dessert meant for sharing with friends and neighbors. JAN KINCAID: I was very happy to submit...
Books We Love: Memoir recommendations from 2022

From NPR's Books We Love, we hear staff recommendations for memoirs: "The World's Worst Assistant," "Scenes From My Life," "Solito," and "The Man Who Could Move Clouds." A lot of us take stock of our lives on New Year's Day. And a lot of us are like, nah, I'm good. I want to hear about someone else's life. Well, NPR's Books We Love has reviews from our staff for biographies and memoirs released last year. Here are just a few.

