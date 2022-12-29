Read full article on original website
NPR
Brazilian soccer superstar Pelé has died at the age of 82
Brazilian soccer legend Pele has died at the age of 82. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) UNIDENTIFIED SPORTSCASTER: Watch Pele now. What a beautiful goal from Pele, El Rey Pele. One hundredth goal for Brazil in World Cup competitions... MARTÍNEZ: He's often called the greatest of all time and is the...
NPR
Saturday Sports: What Pelé meant to soccer
And now it's time for sports. SELYUKH: It's the biggest Saturday in college football. Skier Mikaela Shiffrin makes a remarkable comeback. And we remember soccer legend Pele. NPR's Tom Goldman joins us now to talk about all of this. Good morning, Tom. TOM GOLDMAN, BYLINE: Hi, Alina. Happy New Year.
NPR
Brazilians remember Pelé for the 'sense of identity' he gave them
Bocaina de Minas, BRAZIL — Down a dirt road in the mountains of Minas Gerais, Pelé's home state, Jorge Tavares received the news of the star's death from a 4 a.m. newscast. As a boy, Tavares and his cousins listened to Pelé's World Cup games on the radio. His dazzling performance inspired them to play a game they had never seen, at first using a ball of socks and string.
With Pelé’s passing, a cornerstone of soccer has died. Especially in Santos, Brazil
A native of Santos who played soccer at Park University mourns Thursday’s death of ‘The King’ and tries to put into perspective what this loss means to his hometown.
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
World soccer to fall silent in memory of Brazilian legend Pele
Dec 30 (Reuters) - The sporting world expressed its sorrow at the death of one of its greatest heroes on Friday, bidding farewell to Brazilian soccer legend Pele with a flood of heartfelt tributes.
NPR
NPR
Pelé: A global superstar and cultural icon who put passion at the heart of soccer
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Pelé, soccer's first global superstar, has died at the age of 82. To many fans, the Brazilian will be remembered as the best to have ever played the game. For others it goes further: He was the symbol of soccer played...
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
NPR
