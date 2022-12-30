ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

COVID travel curbs against Chinese visitors 'discriminatory'- state media

Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
  • Summary
  • Companies

BEIJING/MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Chinese state-media have railed against the growing number of foreign governments imposing COVID tests on travellers from China, calling the measures "discriminatory."

Having kept its borders all but shut for three years, imposing a strict regime of lockdowns and relentless testing, Beijing abruptly reversed course toward living with the virus on Dec. 7, and infections have spread rapidly in recent weeks.

South Korea and Spain on Friday joined a growing list of countries, including the United States, India and others, which have imposed COVID tests for travellers from China over concerns about the scale of its COVID outbreak and scepticism over Beijing's health statistics.

Malaysia said it would screen all international arrivals for fever.

"The real intention is to sabotage China's three years of COVID-19 control efforts and attack the country's system," state-run tabloid Global Times said in an article late on Thursday, calling the restrictions "unfounded" and "discriminatory."

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine from Jan. 8. But it will still demand a negative PCR test result within 48 hours before departure.

Senior Chinese health officials held a video conference with the World Health Organization on Friday and exchanged views the current epidemic situation, China's National Health Commission said in a statement without elaborating further.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier in the day that the organization needed more information to assess the latest surge in infections in China, without taking a position on the issue of travel tests.

TESTS

Not all countries are imposing tests. European Union members, in particular, are divided.

Over the past days, officials in France, Germany and Portugal have said they saw no need for now for new restrictions, while Austria has stressed the economic benefits of Chinese tourists' return to Europe.

Global spending by Chinese visitors was worth more than $250 billion a year before the pandemic.

Acting a day after EU health officials failed to agree on a joint course of action, Spain followed Italy's lead to become the second of the bloc's 27 members to require tests for travellers from China.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rs9HP_0jyE9usS00

"At a national level, we will implement airport controls requiring all passengers coming from China to show a negative COVID-19 test or proof of a full vaccination course," Health Minister Carolina Darias said.

EU health experts are expected to hold a crisis response meeting next week, according to an EU source.

In the meantime, EU health chief Stella Kyriakides wrote to the bloc's health ministers to suggest they immediately scale up genomic sequencing of COVID-19 infections and monitoring of waste water, including from airports, to detect any new variants given the virus surge in China.

The U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention is also considering sampling wastewater from international aircraft to track any emerging new variants, the agency told Reuters.

The United States has raised concerns about potential mutations of the virus as it sweeps through the world's most populous country, as well as over China's data transparency.

Meanwhile, a COVID vaccination campaign for German nationals in China started its pilot phase, the German ambassador in Beijing, Patricia Flor said on Twitter.

A shipment of 11,500 doses of the BioNTech (22UAy.DE) vaccine arrived last week, enough to give one shot each to half of the 20,000 or so German nationals residing in China.

'EXCESS MORTALITY'

The lifting of restrictions in China, after widespread protests against them in November, has overwhelmed hospitals and funeral homes across the country, with scenes of people on intravenous drips by the roadside and lines of hearses outside crematoria fuelling public concern.

Health experts say China has been caught ill-prepared by the U-turn in policies long championed by President Xi Jinping.

They say the elderly in rural areas may be particularly vulnerable because of inadequate medical resources. Next month's Lunar New Year festival, when hundreds of millions travel to their home towns, will add to the risk.

China, a country of 1.4 billion people, reported one new COVID death for Thursday, same as the day before - numbers which do not match the experience of other countries after they reopened.

UK-based health data firm Airfinity said on Thursday around 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID. Cumulative deaths in China since Dec. 1 have likely reached 100,000, with infections totalling 18.6 million, it said.

China's chief epidemiologist Wu Zunyou said on Thursday that the difference between the number of deaths in the current wave of infections and the death rate for the same period in pandemic-free years would be studied to calculate the "excess mortality" and gauge any potential underestimate of deaths from COVID-19.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 15

Keith Kirkland
16h ago

The Chinese should be banned from leaving their own country period. What have they done for the rest of the world lately? Nothing but bad. If they want to kill their own citizens in the name of population control then keep it confined within their own borders.

Reply
6
Jacqueline Smith
1d ago

China lied and the whole world suffered. No country should allow flights from China until they quit lying and share information on the strain they have.

Reply
4
nohope
2d ago

They want to reinfect the world again just like they did back in 2019-2020. Their economy is suffering so infect the world so everyone’s economy is busted again…come on world…isn’t this obvious by now?

Reply
4
Related
TechSpot

Chinese newspaper claims the US "tricked" TSMC into building Arizona fabs, is stealing tech from "our Taiwan"

A hot potato: The Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, better known as TSMC, is investing billions in its US facilities. That's welcome news for the economy, but it's definitely not pleasing China. One of the Asian nation's newspapers has gone so far as to accuse the American government of tricking TSMC into building fabs in the US and claim that the country is stealing technology developed in "our Taiwan region."
ARIZONA STATE
Vice

Kim Jong Un’s Sister Wants to ‘Slap’ Those Who Scorn North Korea’s First Spy Satellite

Kim Jong Un’s sister has issued a scathing response after critics dismissed North Korea’s first-ever spy satellite as crude. North Korean state media released two photos of South Korea, ostensibly taken from space, to show off Pyongyang’s expanding surveillance technology. But the grainy, black-and-white images did not impress military observers, with a South Korean analyst calling it “useless” because of the low resolution.
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection

The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
New York Post

Half of the passengers on 2 flights from China had COVID: report

Nearly half of the passengers on two separate flights this week from China to Milan tested positive for COVID, and health officials in Italy have announced they will test all travelers coming from the East Asian country. The two flights of sick passengers arrived at Malpensa Airport from China on Monday, Bloomberg reported. On the first flight, 35 out of 92 passengers tested positive for the virus, while on the second, 62 passengers out of 120 were infected, according to Lombardy region’s health chief Guido Bertolaso. The passengers who tested positive have been isolated, and officials have ramped up their contact tracing efforts. Italy’s...
earth.com

China may trigger the deadliest wave of the Covid-19 pandemic

For three years, China has followed a strict “zero-Covid” policy, based on stringent protocols of mass testing, quarantine, and isolation of even asymptomatic cases. However, following a wave of protests by thousands of citizens weary of draconian lockdowns, the government has now started to relax Covid restrictions, which is coming as a relief for many Chinese residents who have been clamoring for change.
Fortune

China’s former CDC head predicts 90% of population could get COVID as Beijing eases restrictions: ’It’s going to be inevitable’

One of China's top medical advisors predicted that about 60% of China might initially get infected with COVID as it loosens containment measures. Investors and businesses may be welcoming China’s surprise pivot from years of COVID-era lockdowns, mass testing and isolation, but one of the country’s top medical advisors is warning it’ll come with a cost: a massive wave of COVID case that will occur as containment measures are lifted.
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
The Atlantic

China’s War Against Taiwan Has Already Started

In 2018, a typhoon stranded thousands of people at Kansai International Airport, near Osaka, Japan. Among them were some tourists from Taiwan. Normally, this story might not have had much political meaning. But a few hours into the incident, an obscure Taiwanese news website began reporting on what it said was the failure of Taiwanese diplomats to rescue their citizens. A handful of bloggers began posting on social media, too, excitedly praising Chinese officials who had sent buses to help their citizens escape quickly. Some of the Taiwanese tourists supposedly had pretended to be Chinese in order to get on board. Chatter about the incident spread. Photographs and videos, allegedly from the airport, began to circulate.
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
CNBC

China turns to lemons, peaches and traditional medicine in wake of Covid wave

Covid cases in China saw a spike following the country's relaxation of strict Covid rules. Also rising: the prices of traditional Chinese medicine and lemons, as Chinese citizens scramble for protection from the virus. Prices of fruits rich in vitamin C and antioxidants are seeing surges due to higher demand.
Reuters

Reuters

674K+
Followers
370K+
Post
315M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy