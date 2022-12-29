Read full article on original website
Billy Joel Shares Rare Photo of Daughter on Her 37th Birthday
Billy Joel is celebrating his daughter's 37th birthday!. The "Piano Man" crooner took to Twitter to wish his daughter, Alexa Ray Joel, a happy birthday earlier today. Alongside the note, Joel posted a photo of his daughter, who eyed the camera while posing in front of a brightly lit chandelier in an elegant red dress. Styling her brown locks in messy waves, she completed the chic look with glam makeup that included black winged eyeliner and a two-tone rose gold eyeshadow.
Sophie Turner Shares Unseen Photos from Her Pregnancy With Her, Joe Jonas’ 2nd Daughter
A memorable 2022! Sophie Turner has reflected on her year, which included the birth of her second daughter. “What a year friends,” the Game of Thrones alum, 26, captioned a Friday, December 30, Instagram carousel of snaps from recent events, including milestones from her second pregnancy. In one pic, Turner — who married Joe Jonas in 2019 — posed for […]
WHAS 11
Marie Osmond Debuts Blonde Hair in Rare Photo With Husband Steve Craig
It's out with the old and in with the new for Marie Osmond!. The 63-year-old entertainer took to Instagram on Friday and revealed she ditched her trademark brunette hairdo for blonde locks. She's pictured with her husband Steve Craig, whom she first tied the knot with in 1982. They divorced in 1985 but remarried in 2011.
Sharon Osbourne & Rarely Seen Daughter Aimee, 39, Enjoy Shopping Outing: Photo
Sharon Osbourne is back to her regular routine after a recent hospitalization. The reality TV icon, 70, was seen stepping out for some casual shopping on LA’s famed Melrose Place after Christmas on Thursday, December 29 with her rarely seen daughter Aimee Osbourne, 39. In pics, the wife of rocker Ozzy Osbourne looked healthy and vibrant in jeans, a black sweater, and a black quilted jacket as she held a cup of coffee and several shopping bags. She wore her red hair down and accessorized with a pair of stylish sunglasses, black shoes, and a deep red manicure.
Audrey Roloff Shares Sweet 'Cousins' Photo of Her Kids with Tori and Zach Roloff's on Christmas
Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's three kids — Radley, 13 months, Bode, 2, and Ember, 5 — posed with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids — Josiah, 7 months, Lilah, 3, and Jackson, 5, for the sweet family photo Audrey Roloff shared a sweet moment from her family's Christmas. In an Instagram Story on Sunday, the Little People, Big World star shared a special photo of her and Jeremy Roloff's three kids posing with Tori and Zach Roloff's three kids at their family Christmas gathering. Sitting on a couch together in...
Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor, 14, Is Her Twin In Rare Family Christmas Photos
Jessica Alba and her family had a wonderful Christmas celebration. The actress, 41, shared a photo of herself with her husband Cash Warren, 43, and their three beautiful kids Honor, 14, Haven, 11, and Hayes, 4, on her Instagram on Christmas Day. The family all rocked matching pajamas, and her eldest daughter looked so much like her mom as they posed alongside each other.
Dream Kardashian, 6, Is Too Cute Dancing With Brother King, 10, In Matching PJs: Video
Blac Chyna and her kids, 6-year-old Dream Kardashian, and King Cairo, 10, are dancing their way into the new year! The reality star and model 34, took to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 27 to share a sweet video of her and her two kids having a dance party in matching pajamas — and it was nothing less than adorable. During the first song, “Miss You” by Oliver Tree and Robin Schulz, King was front and center busting some moves in his red, white, and green plaid pajamas and a bright red beanie. Dream and Chyna happily danced in the background.
Kevin Costner’s Daughter Grace Is a Daddy’s Girl! Rare Photos of the Actor’s Youngest Child
Fatherhood has been delightful for Yellowstone star Kevin Costner! The Academy Award winner is a dad to seven kids: Annie, Lily, Joe, Liam, Cayden, Hayes and Grace. His youngest child, daughter Grace, arrived in June 2010 and has stepped out with her famous dad for a few rare public appearances over the years.
Catherine Zeta-Jones shares video of her daughter’s “Wednesday sass”
Catherine Zeta-Jones shared a video that shows off her daughter’s “Wednesday” vibes. Zeta-Jones memorably played Morticia Addams in the new Netflix series, playing Wednesday’s mom. RELATED: Catherine Zeta-Jones stuns in purple gown for new Disney series The Princess of Wales says ‘Christmas will...
Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Baby Bump on Tropical Getaway With Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey: See Photos
Vacation mode! Before Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome their first child, they are enjoying their holiday season with a tropical getaway. The pregnant Flight Attendant star, 37, shared a handful of Instagram Story photos from their vacation on Friday, December 30. “Parents,” Cuoco captioned a beach selfie with Pelphrey, 40, in which her bare baby bump was […]
Catherine Zeta-Jones' Daughter Embodies Wednesday Addams in Rare Throwback Footage
It seems that Catherine Zeta-Jones' daughter has always channeled her inner Wednesday Addams. The actress, 53, took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her now 19-year-old child, Carys, as she fully encapsulated the youngest daughter from the 1991 series, The Addams Family. The footage, backed to The Cramps'...
Demi Moore Captures Holiday 'Magic' in Joy-Filled Instagram Photo
Demi Moore was filled with "the joy of giving" this holiday season, sharing photos of herself standing amidst the many gifts she gave to others this year. The actress posted three photos on Instagram, captioning the update, "The magic of Christmas. The joy of giving!" In the pictures, Moore wore...
The Hollywood Gossip
Tori Roloff Says Time on Little People, Big World is "Coming to a Close"
It sounds, very much, like we’re nearing the beginning of the end for Tori Roloff on television. On December 27, the veteran Little People, Big World cast members took part in a Q&A session with her Instagram Stories fan base. At one point, Roloff was asked share her “favorite...
Harper's Bazaar
10 of the most talked-about celebrity wedding dresses of the year
Everybody loves an A-list wedding and, over the past year, we have seen some of the world's most talked-about celebrity couples tie the knot. 2022 has seen the likes of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz, and Britney Spears and Sam Asghari make things official, as well as many other famous faces in the entertainment and fashion worlds.
90 Day Fiance’s Loren and Alexei Brovarnik’s Family Album With 3 Kids
The Brovarnik bunch! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik are the proud parents of three — and they are always keeping fans updated on their self-proclaimed family chaos. “It’s chaotic,” Loren exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 about becoming a mother of three after welcoming daughter Ariel that September. “Some people, like, […]
Kourtney Kardashian Cozies Up to Travis Barker in Intimate Christmas Snaps With Blended Family
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker don't need a little mistletoe to be caught kissing in public. Kardashian shared a few snaps from her family's recent Christmas party on social media; in them, she and Barker looked to be glued to each other all night. "‘Twas the night before Christmas…since 1979❤️,"...
The Hollywood Gossip
Meri Brown Says Goodbye to 2022 (And Also to Kody Brown?)
It’s the end of a calendar year for Meri Brown. On December 31, the veteran Sister Wives cast member shared a lengthy message on Instagram that many followers are interpreting as confirmation that her relationship with spiritual spouse Kody is over. And she’s totally cool with that. a.
Inside the ‘LPBW’ Stars’ New Year’s Eve Celebrations: See How the Roloffs Rang in 2023
The stars of Little People, Big World let fans into their New Year’s Eve celebrations by sharing photos via Instagram on Saturday, December 31. Tori Roloff posted several photos and videos throughout the night, revealing that she and her husband, Zach Roloff, opted to spend the night at home with their kids.
