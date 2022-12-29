Stackin, a Financial Wellbeing App, Reveals its Sign-Ups Increased as Consumers Need Help with Money Management

GUARDD, a Fintech that was co-founded by Sherwood “Woodie” Neiss, Doug Ellenoff, and Jim Dowd, is looking to raise up to $2 million in growth capital on SeedInvest. For those of you in the know, Neiss, Ellenoff, and Dowd are Fintech superstars, each active in the online capital formation industry. Neiss and Ellenoff were key advocates of the JOBS Act 0f 2012, the legislation that legalized securities crowdfunding. Neiss is also the co-founder of Crowdfund Capital Advisors, Ellenoff is the managing partner of the law firm of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole, and Dowd is the founder of North Capital – a broker-dealer working with crowdfunding providers.

