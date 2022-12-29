ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stackin, a Financial Wellbeing App, Reveals its Sign-Ups Increased as Consumers Need Help with Money Management

By Omar Faridi
crowdfundinsider.com
 3 days ago
Salon

People don’t mate randomly — but the assumption that they do links genes to diseases and traits

This article was originally published on The Conversation. The idea that correlation does not imply causation is a fundamental caveat in epidemiological research. A classic example involves a hypothetical link between ice cream sales and drownings — instead of increased ice cream consumption causing more people to drown, it's plausible that a third variable, summer weather, is driving up an appetite for ice cream and swimming, and hence opportunities to drown.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Firm Save Introduces ESG-Focused Savings Program in the US

Save, a Fintech company that helps people earn higher yields on their spending and savings, announced that it has “added a new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio that provides a yield from, amongst other ETFs, the iShares ESG Aware ETFs.”. According to Morningstar Direct, ” assets in global...
crowdfundinsider.com

Thomas Kralow: Financial Markets Professional Compares FTX Collapse with Mt. Gox

Since the beginning of the year, the price of bitcoin has dropped by 64% from $46,311 to $16,851, but the market hasn’t yet reached a bottom. As the global economy enters a recession, the world’s first cryptocurrency could fall to $10,000 in 2023, according to Thomas Kralow, crypto trader, coach, and entrepreneur behind ‘University Grade Trading Education’, an accredited trading learning program that offers the knowledge to achieve consistency at the financial markets.
crowdfundinsider.com

Fintech Executive Shares Four Themes that Could Shape Investments in 2023

There are four “over-riding” investment themes that investors will be watching and positioning for in 2023 in order to build their wealth, says the CEO and founder of an independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organization. Nigel Green of deVere Group’s recently commented on key developments as...
crowdfundinsider.com

China’s Securities Regulator Says Online Brokerage Platforms Futu Holding, UP Fintech Holding Conducted Unlawful Securities Transactions

China’s securities regulator stated on Friday (December 29, 2022) that online brokerage platforms Futu Holding and UP Fintech Holding have allegedly carried out unlawful securities businesses/transactions, and will now be banned from opening new accounts from mainland China investors. The penalty comes after over a year when Chinese official...
Retirement Daily

A Warning for Business Owners Near Retirement

If you’re one of the millions of small business owners considering retirement within the next few years, think twice before agreeing to any early, unplanned sale. You could be leaving millions of dollars on the table. There are tax consequences of a rushed sale, along with possible price discounts,...
FLORIDA STATE
crowdfundinsider.com

Bullpen Finalizes $145M Round to Support Innovative Startups

Bullpen Capital recently announced its “largest ever” funding round at $145 million. Uncertain market conditions have plagued venture capital firms in 2022, but Bullpen has reportedly managed to maintain operations with their “unique” post-seed investment approach. As noted in an update shared with CI, Bullpen claims...
crowdfundinsider.com

Secondary Trading Tech Firm GUARDD Looks to Raise up to $2 Million on SeedInvest

GUARDD, a Fintech that was co-founded by Sherwood “Woodie” Neiss, Doug Ellenoff, and Jim Dowd, is looking to raise up to $2 million in growth capital on SeedInvest. For those of you in the know, Neiss, Ellenoff, and Dowd are Fintech superstars, each active in the online capital formation industry. Neiss and Ellenoff were key advocates of the JOBS Act 0f 2012, the legislation that legalized securities crowdfunding. Neiss is also the co-founder of Crowdfund Capital Advisors, Ellenoff is the managing partner of the law firm of Ellenoff, Grossman, and Schole, and Dowd is the founder of North Capital – a broker-dealer working with crowdfunding providers.
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Life Insurance Firm Ladder Teams Up with Halo Investing

Halo Investing, the protective investment platform for today, and Ladder, the digital life insurance agency of tomorrow, announce their partnership. Advisors now have access to more life insurance options “with greater term flexibility, potentially saving policyholders up to 40%.” An all-digital architecture and real-time underwriting process “make for an advisor-friendly experience.”

