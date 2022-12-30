ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duncanville, TX

Les Schwab Invitational 2022: Semifinal updates, how to watch, follow Sierra Canyon, Duncanville

By Andy Buhler, SBLive
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hKOf9_0jyDyD5A00

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Bronny James and Sierra Canyon put on a show for the second straight day in front of a Les Schwab Invitational crowd packed shoulder-to-shoulder in the Portland suburbs.

The stage is set for two highly anticipated matchups in Thursday's semifinals.

National No. 1 Duncanville and No. 20 Bishop Gorman play Friday at 7:15 p.m. and Bronny James and No. 16 Sierra Canyon face Oregon commit Jackson Shelstad and West Linn, the state of Oregon's top team, at 8:45 p.m.

Stay with SBLive for stories, photos and highlights of the tournament throughout the week and on social media at @SBLiveOR on Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. A game stream is available $20 for a day pass and a live bracket is available on the tournament website .

Quarterfinal round coverage:

The annual winter showcase pits some of the nation's heaviest high school basketball hitters against the top teams in Oregon.

Duncanville is the top-ranked team, Sierra Canyon is No. 16 and Bishop Gorman is No. 20 in the SBLive/Sports Illustrated Power 25 national rankings.

Scroll down for game information, score updates and links to live coverage of the semifinals. All times listed are Pacific.

THURSDAY

Semifinal round

Final: No. 1 Duncanville 83, No. 20 Bishop Gorman 72

The nation's No. 1 team remains unblemished .

Duncanville was tested early and pulled ahead late to move to 13-0 on the season behind Ron Holland's 25 points, Cameron Barnes' 17, 16 from KJ Lewis and 15 from Aric Demings.

At the end of a back-and-forth half, Duncanville sophomore Kayden Edwards was fouled as he released a last-second heave to beat the halftime buzzer. He hit all 3 free throws to send the game into halftime tied.

Duncanville took control in the third quarter and built a double-digit lead. John "Juni" Mobley Jr. wouldn't let the Panthers pull away, hitting key shots to keep Gorman within reach.

But consensus Holland, Barnes and Lewis were too much as the Panthers took over and coasted to a win in the fourth quarter.

Live: West Linn 77, No. 16 Sierra Canyon 65 (4Q)

Sierra Canyon, meet Jackson Shelstad. And Adrian Mosley.

The hometown Lions closed the first half within one and took the lead in the third quarter behind good ball movement, disciplined defense and relentless offensive output from its heralded backcourt.

Follow @SBLiveSports on Twitter for live updates:

Consolation

Final: Grant 50, Redmond 38

Final: Barlow 78 vs. Lake Oswego 73

Final: Tigard, 71, Cleveland 55

Final: Beaverton 65, Lincoln 56

Final: Tualatin 71, Central Catholic 59

