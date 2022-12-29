Read full article on original website
Winter Storm Watch Issued for Southern Minnesota
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Strom Watch for most of southern Minnesota for Monday afternoon through Tuesday afternoon. The Winter Storm Watch includes Rice, Steele, Le Sueur, Goodhue, Blue Earth, Waseca, Martin, Faribault, and Freeborn counties (+more), and also includes the entire Twin Cities metro area. Winter...
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
KEYC
Friends and volunteers search for a missing 25-year-old Cleveland man
CLEVELAND, Minn. (KEYC) - The search continues for missing 25-year-old Shawn Mooring. “What do you say to somebody when their child- young man is missing?,” search coordinator Lorraine Edwards asked. “You can just be there for them.”. Mooring went missing during the evening of Dec. 13, after suffering...
Southern Minnesota News
2007 Waseca double murder featured in A&E documentary
A Waseca double murder is the subject of a new A&E documentary. The “Interrogation Raw” episode “A Family Tragedy” covers the 2007 murders of Tracy Kruger and his teenage son Alec. Tracy’s wife Hilary was also shot and seriously wounded in an attack by an intruder. The Kruger’s other son, Zak, then 10, was staying overnight at a friend’s house the night of the murders.
Man found dead in small town west of Twin Cities
Police in Watertown said a man was found dead on Christmas Day. The Carver County Sheriff's Office said 42-year-old Jamison "Jamie" Royce Soland, of Watertown, was found unresponsive lying on the ground at about 4:44 p.m. Sunday in Evergreen Park near 500 State St. NE. Police don't suspect any foul...
klfdradio.com
Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Update
Students and staff have had a few days off from school this past week for the holidays. Litchfield Superintendent of Schools Beckie Simenson says last week was kind of bizarre leading up to the break with an early out, a late start, and a cancelled day of school because of the blizzard.
knuj.net
NEW ULM MAN FACES ASSAULT CHARGES
A New Ulm man was taken into custody following a domestic assault incident at 617 South Broadway Wednesday morning. Shortly after 10, police were called to the scene and found the victim holding an infant child and reporting that she had been hit and choked. The victim said she had gotten into an argument with her husband Raymond Koberg, Jr. and that he had put his hands over her nose, mouth and neck. The victim said she fell down and hit her head on the floor and Koberg continued to place his hands over her face and neck. The victim told authorities she had trouble breathing. Red marks were visible on the victims face and nose. She told police that she was scared as Koberg had assaulted her before. He left the residence on foot as the victim called for assistance. Koberg eventually turned himself in around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon and was turned over to the Brown County Jail staff. Koberg faces a felony domestic assault by strangulation charge that carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison, a $5000 fine or both. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of domestic assault committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. That charge has a maximum sentence of 90 days in jail, a $1000 fine or both.
kmrskkok.com
Special Weather Statement
National Weather Service Twin Cities/Chanhassen MN. FREEZING FOG THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING MAY PRODUCE SLIPPERY SPOTS ON ROADS AND REDUCED VISIBILITY…. Freezing fog will likely develop late this evening and persist through late Sunday morning. Visibility will likely drop to 2 miles or less, with locally dense fog reducing visibility to...
myklgr.com
Marshall man sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault
A Marshall man has been sentenced in Redwood County Court for domestic assault over an incident last June. According to court documents, on June 30 of this year, the Redwood Falls Police Department was called to a neighborhood on a report of a suspicious person in the area. The witness said an unknown white male with blood on his body asked to come inside the residence to clean up. The witness let the unknown male inside, then noticed him trying to leave through the bathroom window.
