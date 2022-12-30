Man on motorbike struck by hit-and-run driver in Cranston Heights
Police in New Castle County, Delaware are trying to track down the driver who struck a man on a motorbike, then drove off. Officers were called to the scene in the 3500 block of Old Capitol Trail in Cranston Heights around 5 p.m. Thursday.
The Action Cam was on the scene of the crash in Cranston Heights on Thursday.The victim was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. Police have not yet released a description of the possible vehicle involved. Give police a call if you have any information on this hit-and-run crash.
