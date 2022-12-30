ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester County, NJ

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, killed in Gloucester Twp.

By 6abc Digital Staff via
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 4 days ago

A person was killed after being struck by a vehicle in Gloucester Township, New Jersey.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Little Gloucester Road.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the crash in Gloucester Twp. on Thursday.

The driver stayed at the scene. So far there is no word on any possible charges.

The name of the person who was killed has not been released.

Little Gloucester Road was closed between Blackwood Clementon Road and Erial Road while the incident was being investigated. It reopened around 8:30 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500 or the GTPD Anonymous Tip Line at 856-842-5560.

