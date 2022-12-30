Thursday's Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Burlington 54, Mount Anthony Union 33
Essex 69, Brattleboro 41
Fair Haven Union 49, Woodstock Union 8
Hartford 57, Bellows Falls Union 49
Lyndon Institute 64, U-32 28
Mount Mansfield Union 56, Colchester 53
North Country Union 45, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 25
Poultney 51, Proctor 39
Rutland 39, Rice Memorial 26
Spaulding 43, Lake Region Union 36
Springfield 59, Green Mountain Union 37
Thetford Academy 60, Peoples Academy 47
Vergennes Union 52, Winooski 26
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Comments / 0