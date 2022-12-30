ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Associated Press

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Burlington 54, Mount Anthony Union 33

Essex 69, Brattleboro 41

Fair Haven Union 49, Woodstock Union 8

Hartford 57, Bellows Falls Union 49

Lyndon Institute 64, U-32 28

Mount Mansfield Union 56, Colchester 53

North Country Union 45, Bellows Free Academy of St. Albans 25

Poultney 51, Proctor 39

Rutland 39, Rice Memorial 26

Spaulding 43, Lake Region Union 36

Springfield 59, Green Mountain Union 37

Thetford Academy 60, Peoples Academy 47

Vergennes Union 52, Winooski 26

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
608K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy