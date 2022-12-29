ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Had Message For LeBron James Today

Lakers star LeBron James put on a show Friday night, scoring 47 points against the Hawks on his 38th birthday. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar shared his reaction to James' birthday performance on Twitter, writing, "Happy birthday, LeBron. 38 is the new 38,388." Of course, 38,388 isn't a random number. That's the exact...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Durant, Nets set for matchup against the Hornets

Brooklyn Nets (23-12, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets visit the Charlotte Hornets. Durant ranks seventh in the league averaging 29.9 points per game. The Hornets have gone 4-17 against Eastern Conference teams. Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic’s 5-game streak with Mavs has never been done before, not even by LeBron James or Michael Jordan

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic just keeps making history that no other player has done before. He did so again on Saturday against the San Antonio Spurs. Just a few days after becoming the first player to have a 60-20-10 game in NBA history, Doncic continued his hot streak by dropping 51 points on the Spurs. It is his third 50-point game in their last five outings, allowing him to set an insane feat that even some of the best scorers in the NBA like Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Kobe Bryant and James Harden weren’t even able to achieve.
DALLAS, TX
Bleacher Report

NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets Eye Defensive Wing to Boost Bench as Jokić Carries Offense

The Denver Nuggets are looking to add a defensive wing to come off the bench ahead of the NBA's February 9 trade deadline, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. "They want to get longer, more athletic, versatile, defensive-minded and bigger in that department. The Gordon trade with Orlando in March 2021 continues to pay big dividends, and adding another player with that sort of skill set would be the dream scenario here," Amick wrote.
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Hints at NBA Scoring Record in Birthday Wish to LeBron James

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar knows LeBron James is coming for his all-time scoring record of 38,387 career points. And the Hall of Fame center hinted that he wouldn't mind seeing James set the record while wishing him a happy birthday on Saturday:. James is just 527 points behind Abdul-Jabbar and, barring injury,...
Bleacher Report

Every NBA Team's Biggest Regret of 2022

Welcome to the season of #NoRagrets, a glorious time of year in which we reflect on the past 12 months of the NBA calendar, never once actually lamenting our fandom, interest or the hours upon hours we've spent watching this league, yet dutifully acknowledging that, yeah, things could have always gone better for each and every team.

