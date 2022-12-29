Ducks edge Tar Heels in Holiday Bowl, 28-27

Bo Nix tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Chase Cota with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ point attempt went through despite hitting the left upright as No. 15 Oregon rallied for a 28-27 victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night in San Diego.

Bucky Irving rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks (10-3). Nix completed 23 of 30 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Troy Franklin caught the other scoring toss for Oregon.