ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

Ducks edge Tar Heels in Holiday Bowl, 28-27

By Field Level Media
Denton Record-Chronicle
Denton Record-Chronicle
 3 days ago

Bo Nix tossed a 6-yard scoring pass to Chase Cota with 19 seconds left and Camden Lewis’ point attempt went through despite hitting the left upright as No. 15 Oregon rallied for a 28-27 victory over North Carolina in the Holiday Bowl on Wednesday night in San Diego.

Bucky Irving rushed for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the Ducks (10-3). Nix completed 23 of 30 passes for 205 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Receiver Troy Franklin caught the other scoring toss for Oregon.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton Record-Chronicle

Denton, TX
16K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denton-Record Chronicle is the only daily information source providing news, sports and entertainment coverage for Denton, Texas, and the surrounding communities of Denton County.

 https://dentonrc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy