Tyler Shough ran for two touchdowns and passed for another as Texas Tech defeated Ole Miss 42-25 in the Texas Bowl on Wednesday night in Houston.

Shough completed 24 of 39 passes for 242 yards and rushed 25 times for 111 yards as the Red Raiders (8-5) won their fourth consecutive game.