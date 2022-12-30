Dorchester building evacuates after tank leaks 200 gallons of oil

A Dorchester building was evacuated Thursday night when an oil tank leaked approximately 200 gallons of oil.

According to the Boston Fire Department, crews declared a level 2 Hazmat at the Thane Street building and promptly evacuated the building.

Hamzat Technicians are still on scene to monitor the air quality and supervise cleanup.

