Edwardsville, IL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 2

Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments

ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
nowdecatur.com

LISTEN: Mike Claiborne & Ryan Spurlock on Byers & Co

December 30, 2022- Mike Claiborne, St. Louis Cardinals & Missouri Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster & Ryan Spurlock from the Brass Horn, joined Byers & Co to talk about winning the Bob Burnes/Bob Broeg Award, St. Louis Cardinals being able to make efficient trades, improvements that could be made to better the game of soccer, and the hottest winter fashions. Listen to the podcast now!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri

Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Missing woman in Warrenton, MO

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis

A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KYTV

Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
mycouriertribune.com

East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square

ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
laduenews.com

See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball

The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
advantagenews.com

One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident

Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
LEBANON, IL
mymoinfo.com

Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
FARMINGTON, MO

