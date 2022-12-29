Read full article on original website
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Imagination and urban legends have a long history, especially about Zombie Road outside of St. LouisCJ CoombsWildwood, MO
St. Louis City vs. St. Louis County: America's Costliest DivorceEvan CrosbySaint Louis, MO
Photos: Decatur MacArthur tops Quincy to win Collinsville Holiday Classic boys basketball tournament
COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – The Decatur MacArthur boys basketball team defeated Quincy 57-53 on Friday night to repeat as champions of the Collinsville Holiday Classic. MacArthur (14-0) was led by Azarion Richardson and Kris Walker, who scored 19 and 18 points, respectively. Camden Brown ...
Champions crowned in holiday hoop tournaments
ST. LOUIS – The holiday season is nearing its end and so are the top holiday hoops tournaments around St. Louis. The MICDS and Coaches vs Cancer Holiday Tournaments came to an end this week, crowning champions in the process. In the MICDS Holiday tournament, The Kirkwood Pioneers defeated the MICDS rams in the boys […]
Frank Viverito retires after years of luring big sporting events to St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — For Frank Viverito, leadership has always been about relationships. "I mean, Frank Viverito has been a treasure to this city,” said ESPN broadcaster Joe Buck. "When I think of Frank, it's always in a great light. His smile always lights up a room,” said Hall of Fame baseball player Ozzie Smith.
nowdecatur.com
LISTEN: Mike Claiborne & Ryan Spurlock on Byers & Co
December 30, 2022- Mike Claiborne, St. Louis Cardinals & Missouri Sports Hall of Fame broadcaster & Ryan Spurlock from the Brass Horn, joined Byers & Co to talk about winning the Bob Burnes/Bob Broeg Award, St. Louis Cardinals being able to make efficient trades, improvements that could be made to better the game of soccer, and the hottest winter fashions. Listen to the podcast now!
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Missouri
Photo byPhoto by Jason Leung on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Missouri and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Roaming St. Louis: Brewing, German traditions thrive in Millstadt
For this week’s Roaming St. Louis segment, KMOX’s Scott Jagow crossed the Mississippi to check out an unheradled Illinois small town – Millstadt – and its German-influenced brewery, Millpond.
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape Girardeau
Update and correction: previously the title indicated you have to drive to Columbia or St. Louis for a White Castle location; Cape Girardeau was necessarily added. This White Castle in Minneapolis, Minnesota is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.Photo byTodd Murray, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons.
KMOV
‘There was only one DJ’: Demetrious Johnson Foundation vows to keep his memory alive
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Sports legend Demetrious Johnson’s passing continues to leave its mark on the city he served and loved so much. “When God made him he threw away the blueprint. There was only one DJ,” said Willie Metcalfe of the Demetrious Johnson Foundation. Metcalfe said...
KMOV
Missing woman in Warrenton, MO
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman was reported missing Friday afternoon in Warrenton, Mo. Officers say Holly Kenoyer, 77, was last seen at the Missouri State Bank in Warrenton on Wednesday, Dec. 28, between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. She has gray hair and brown eyes. Officials also said...
edglentoday.com
Beekeeper From “Dow On The Farm” Discusses Bees, Local Honey on Our Daily Show
DOW - Tom Cairns, owner and head beekeeper of Dow On The Farm Apiary, recently appeared on an episode of Our Daily Show! on Riverbender.com to discuss the process of beekeeping and where to find his own homemade raw honey, which has proven popular at local farmer’s markets in Alton and Jerseyville.
feastmagazine.com
5 satisfying salads made fresh in St. Louis
A hearty salad full of veggies, protein, crunch and flavor is something we can all get behind. No one wants to order a salad for lunch or dinner, only to find themselves hungry again an hour or two later. These five satisfying salads offer plenty of your five a day while keeping you full and fueled.
KYTV
Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a semi-truck crashed. The right lanes of I-44 were closed through the morning rush hour. Authorities said the truck traveled off the side of the roadway and hit a concrete barrier.
mycouriertribune.com
East St. Louis man shot dead in Carr Square
ST. LOUIS — An East St. Louis man was shot and killed in a home here this week, police said on Saturday. Officers found Jeffery Avant, 35, at about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in a home in the 1800 block of Cass Avenue, in the Carr Square neighborhood northwest of downtown. He had been shot in the chest. Emergency workers took him to a hospital, where he died.
edglentoday.com
Our Daily Show! Ft. Slurped Daquiri, The Conservatory, and more!
On this Friday in the heart of the Riverbend, Justin Level joins us to fill us in on the New Years' Eve happenings at The Conservatory! As always St. Louis Sports Reporter Luis Nolla joins us to fill us in on what's ahead for the Blues. PLUS SO MUCH MORE!
Man missing, last seen floating on ice in Missouri River
ST. LOUIS — Volunteers and state troopers were searching for a man last seen standing on ice floating in the Missouri River near Washington, Missouri. Family said they haven't heard from Aaron Duenke since Tuesday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said he was seen floating downstream on ice on...
laduenews.com
See all the photos from the 2022 Fleur de Lis Ball
The 64th Annual Fleur de lis Charity Ball took place Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at the Hyatt Regency Saint Louis at The Arch. Mrs. Jay Mantych-Marshall was Ball Chairman this year. Mrs. Peter Fonseca is the president of the Fleur de Lis organization. As is tradition, the 2022 Fleur de Lis Charity Ball, at which 24 young women were presented to The Most Reverend Mark S. Rivituso, Auxiliary Bishop of Saint Louis, will benefit SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital. To date, the Fleur de Lis has has exceeded a total of $3,027,000 to SSM Health Cardinal Glennon. Last year, the hospital provided millions of dollars in free health care to children from St. Louis and the surrounding bi-state area.
advantagenews.com
One killed, one injured in St. Clair County accident
Illinois State Police say a man from Breese was killed in a head-on crash Thursday morning between Lebanon and O’Fallon. Troopers announced 60-year-old Keith Van Ness crossed over the center line of U-S 50, and his car hit a truck head on. Van Ness died in the wreckage. The...
Fight at Collinsville pub ends with double fatal shooting
Two men were shot and killed overnight Sunday during an ongoing confrontation in downtown Collinsville.
mymoinfo.com
Farmington Man Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter
(Farmington) A Farmington man has been charged in St. Francois County with first-degree involuntary manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence involving the death of 33 year old Kelly Eckoff, who’s body was found Thursday in a remote area of St. Joe State Park. Robert James Clavier was charged on...
