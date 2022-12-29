Read full article on original website
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Severe storms likely on Monday
TONIGHT: Clouds will start to build into the area overnight tonight keeping temperatures on the mild side. Lows will only fall into the mid to upper 50s overnight. TOMORROW: Monday will start off dry across the area, however, shower and thunderstorm chances will start to increase by the afternoon. These storms will have the likelihood of being severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rain, hail, and a few tornadoes possible. For a complete look at the storm’s timeline, you can follow the link below.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Dry NYE & New Year’s Day
OVERNIGHT: Clouds will eventually diminish overnight with temperatures in the 50s this evening and 40s after midnight. Other than some fog/mist, rain is not expected. SATURDAY: New Year’s Eve will be nice with temperatures in the low 60s (the average high is 50°F). Sunshine in the afternoon with some clouds by Saturday night. Temperatures will be in the low 50s at midnight.
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Heavy rain is likely tonight
We have a lower rain chance this afternoon, but tonight the rain chance will really pick up. Heavy rain is likely in places.
Kait 8
Top 8 Stories of 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - 2022 had its fair share of insane headlines in Northeast Arkansas. Our first memorable story took us to Monette, AR, for the rebuilding of a town after an EF-4 tornado. The Monette Manor Nursing Home took a direct hit from the storm. During the tornado, 20...
Kait 8
14 Ark. counties under boil orders
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/KATV) – Following a week of frozen temperatures and pipe issue state-wide, the Arkansas Department of Health has declared boil orders for 15 Arkansas counties due to poor pressure or quality issues. According to content partner KATV in Little Rock, boil orders had been declared in...
What illnesses are spreading in Arkansas?
As Christmas gatherings are winding down, illnesses are still spreading across Arkansas. If you get sick, what sickness could you have?
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27
South Arkansas bankruptcies by county for the week ended Tuesday, December 27, 2022, according to the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Arkansas. Ina Thalia Smith, 820 Bennett Circle, Magnolia; Chapter 13; bankruptcy filed December 20. Ouachita. Ashley R Gibbs, A/K/A Ashley R. Speers, 2250 Highway 278...
The Most Romantic Place in Missouri Has an Lovely Indoor Outhouse
If love is in the air, there's one Missouri option you need to know about. It's a place-to-stay option that was just named the most romantic in the Show Me State probably because it has an indoor outhouse. I'll attempt to explain. Only In Your State just shared an interesting...
suntimesnews.com
A message from the Missouri State Highway Patrol
JEFFERSON CITY — It will get cold enough this winter that ice will form on some ponds and lakes. But, this doesn’t make them suitable for walking across or ice skating!. Missouri’s winter temperatures fluctuate enough that extra caution should be used. The ice may look safe,...
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Local woman celebrates 100 years with haircut
On Friday, Ms. Shirley Eddy turned 100 years old and to celebrate, she treated herself to getting her hair done.
Central Arkansas woman receives LifeNet’s 2023 Star of Life Award
LifeNet’s Star of Life Award for the Arkansas Division was given to central Arkansas woman, Barbara Davis.
Arkansas cities with a fireworks ban on New Year's Eve
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — While it may sound like fun to shoot off fireworks to ring in the new year, it’s not allowed in most cities across our area. Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Springdale and Rogers all don't allow residents to shoot off fireworks this time of year. Springdale...
KTLO
Governor addresses W.I.N.S. in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, I have been reflecting on my time as Governor and looking forward to what is ahead. In January, I announced my W.I.N.S. initiative for my final year as Governor. Each letter in W.I.N.S. stands for a pillar that I have focused on to boost Arkansas to success. Workforce Training, Infrastructure, New Economy Jobs, and Strengthening Arkansas Families all aim to push Arkansas to being the best place the state can be – and help Arkansas WIN.
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
Three missing Mississippi children found safe in Missouri. Couple arrested for kidnapping.
The parents of three Mississippi children who were the subject of a statewide Endangered/Missing Child alert during the Christmas holiday have been arrested in Missouri. The Pontotoc Progress reports that the three children are safe and that the parents, Austin and Chelsey Payne, were arrested in Ripley County, Missouri. The couple will be charged with three counts of kidnapping after they took the children across state lines.
Alert issued for missing Mississippi man last seen in September
Mississippi officials have issued an alert for a Mississippi man last seen on Sept. 8. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 60-year Robert Earl Smith of Jackson, in Hinds County. He is described as a black male, six feet tall, weighing 170 pounds, with black...
Washington Examiner
Arkansas has more licenses required to work but they're generally cheaper
(The Center Square) – While Arkansas may have more professions that require a license to work than seen nationally, a recent report on occupational licensing in America shows the burdens placed on workers, meaning the time and money spent to obtain a work permit in the Natural State, has declined.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
kjluradio.com
Three people die on Missouri roads over the Christmas holiday
Three fatalities are reported on Missouri highways over the Christmas holiday weekend. The first fatality happened Saturday, December 24 in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Kristan Price, 26, of Florence, was driving on Highway 50 just west of Syracuse when she crossed the centerline. The patrol says Price’s car struck an oncoming pickup truck, then returned to her lane where she struck a second pickup, then overturned.
