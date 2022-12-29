Read full article on original website
Flooding blocks a key Bay Area roadway and forces northern California evacuations.Malek SherifCalifornia State
Taco Bell Introduces EV Charging Stations in California - Customers Can Charge Their Cars While EatingTy D.California State
Vallejo Christmas house sparkles for last time following 23 years regarding late girlSea ChaosVallejo, CA
San Francisco New Years Eve Fireworks is back! Past View from a Drone & List of Things to do in the SF Bay areaJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Northern California Braces for Category 4 Atmospheric RiverAndy MonroeSan Francisco, CA
NBC Bay Area
Several Rescued by Boat as New Year's Eve Storm Hits the East Bay Hard
East Bay creeks rose fast, streets flooded quickly and some people even had to be rescued by boat Saturday. One of the places where that happened was Brookside and El Capitan in Danville where some residents say the neighborhood flooded up to three feet. When the water surged up to...
Level 2 storm causing flooding on Bay Area roads, highways
Highway 101 is closed in both the north and southbound directions in South San Francisco due to major flooding by Oyster Point, the CHP said.
Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital […]
KTVU FOX 2
Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day
RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.
SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
diablomag.com
Restaurant Review: Sons of Liberty Alehouse in Livermore
Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sons of Liberty Alehouse is neither a political firebrand hangout nor an alehouse—both its San Leandro and Livermore locations are welcoming, upscale gastropubs with inventive cocktails and delicious takes on traditional comfort food. Let’s start with the Sons of Liberty’s deviled...
Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area
SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
Scenes of the storm
CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
calmatters.network
Flooding in Palo Alto, Menlo Park as water levels at Pope-Chaucer bridge near capacity
San Francisquito Creek overtopped in multiple locations on Saturday morning causing flooding and closing some streets in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park. The Pope-Chaucer bridge, which spans the San Francisquito Creek between Palo Alto and Menlo Park, was on the verge of flooding while nearby some areas of the creek were breached by the high, rapidly flowing water.
NBC Bay Area
Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area
A series of storms continues to pound the Bay Area, triggering widespread flooding this weekend. Below is a list of the latest road closures, traffic advisories and transit issues we're aware of. Have a tip? Send them to newstips@nbcbayarea.com. Head to nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest updates on the storm. Closures...
Bay Area highways and roads still closed Sunday due to storm damage
The atmospheric river pummeling the Bay Area is caused widespread flooding and even mudslides throughout the region.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County
The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
Marin County transit bus overturns
SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
KTVU FOX 2
Multiple Bay Area cities with flooding conditions, road closures, power outages, & evacuations
Multiple local government agencies have announced the closures of various roadways, issued evacuation orders, and launched rescue operations due to flooding conditions throughout the Bay Area. One death may be linked to the storm. A 72-year-old person was killed by a falling tree in Santa Cruz's Lighthouse Field State Beach,...
Sewage causes beach closures after flooding in San Mateo County
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KRON) -- Sewage is impacting bay ocean and bay waters in San Mateo County after record-breaking rain brough significant flooding to the area.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco sees mudslides, flooded homes
SAN FRANCISCO - Water was seen cascading down a staircase inside a house in San Francisco’s Bayview District. Major flooding on Le Conte Avenue damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. "It’s definitely a hard way to start...
padailypost.com
Warnings issued about heavy rains flooding intersections in Menlo Park, Redwood City
Menlo Park and Redwood City are among the communities whose police departments are warning residents about driving in the heavy rains. In Mountain View, there was also a fatal accident on Highway 85 at the Evelyn Avenue off-ramp at 1:53 a.m. today, but it wasn’t reported if the storm caused the crash.
Man arrested at Brentwood shopping center after stealing gun, property: police
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested earlier this week after officers received a report of a man with a gun at a shopping center, the Brentwood Police Department announced in a Facebook post. The suspect, identified as 26-year-old Pittsburg resident Angel Reynoso, was at a store Monday located in the Streets of Brentwood […]
