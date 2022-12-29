ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

KRON4 News

Pedestrian dies in crash near Westfield Valley Fair mall

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — One pedestrian has died after a traffic accident near the Westfield Valley Fair mall on Saturday evening, according to the San Jose Police Department. The collision occurred near the intersection of Forest Avenue and North Redwood Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Police say the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Northern California hit by magnitude 5.4 earthquake New Year's Day

RIO DELL, Calif. - The New Year brought an earthquake to Northern California Sunday morning. A magnitude 5.4 quake hit at 10:35 a.m. approximately 9.3 miles southeast of Rio Dell, according to the United States Geological Survey. It was felt as far south as Santa Rosa, Marin, and Concord, USGS...
CONCORD, CA
KRON4 News

Flooding, mudslides closes Hwy 92 in San Mateo Co.

SAN MATEO CO., Calif. (KRON) — Highway 92 is closed due to flooding and mudslides, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The closure is between Lower Lakes and Main Street in Half Moon Bay. It is unknown when the highway will reopen, officials said. KRON On is streaming news live now The closure […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
diablomag.com

Restaurant Review: Sons of Liberty Alehouse in Livermore

Don’t be fooled by the name. The Sons of Liberty Alehouse is neither a political firebrand hangout nor an alehouse—both its San Leandro and Livermore locations are welcoming, upscale gastropubs with inventive cocktails and delicious takes on traditional comfort food. Let’s start with the Sons of Liberty’s deviled...
LIVERMORE, CA
CBS San Francisco

Atmospheric river: Roads closed, streets flooded, creeks overflow across Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO -- Flooding and rock slides closed portions of roads in the Bay Area as a winter storm roared ashore Saturday bringing drenching rain to a parched state as the year drew to a close.The storm shut down two major Bay Area freeways.Highway 101 in South San Francisco looked more like a river much of the day and remained shut into the evening. Northbound lanes were reopened around 8 p.m. In the East Bay, Interstate 580 was also shut in San Leandro due to flooding.Some rainfall totals in the San Francisco Bay Area topped 4 inches.Rising waters from the San...
YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested for vandalizing Fairfield restaurant

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — A Fairfield woman was arrested on Tuesday after she broke into and vandalized a restaurant, the Fairfield Police Department said on Friday. Police received a report of a woman banging on the windows of a business on the 100 block of East Tabor Avenue at about 8:00 a.m. Officers responded and […]
FAIRFIELD, CA
ABC10

Scenes of the storm

CALIFORNIA, USA — A powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of California on Saturday, snarling traffic and closing highways as the state prepared to usher in a new year. In the high Sierra Nevada, as much as 2 feet (0.6 meters) of snow could accumulate...
CALIFORNIA STATE
calmatters.network

Flooding in Palo Alto, Menlo Park as water levels at Pope-Chaucer bridge near capacity

San Francisquito Creek overtopped in multiple locations on Saturday morning causing flooding and closing some streets in Palo Alto, East Palo Alto and Menlo Park. The Pope-Chaucer bridge, which spans the San Francisquito Creek between Palo Alto and Menlo Park, was on the verge of flooding while nearby some areas of the creek were breached by the high, rapidly flowing water.
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Updates on Storm-Related Problems in Bay Area

A series of storms continues to pound the Bay Area, triggering widespread flooding this weekend. Below is a list of the latest road closures, traffic advisories and transit issues we're aware of. Have a tip? Send them to newstips@nbcbayarea.com. Head to nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest updates on the storm. Closures...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680 in Contra Costa County

The California Highway Patrol reported a two-vehicle collision with injuries on Interstate 680 on Thursday, December 29, 2022. The traffic accident occurred around 10:15 a.m. on northbound I-680 and Ygnacio Valley Road offramp, officials said. Details on the Two-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 680. Authorities responding to the scene located two...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

Marin County transit bus overturns

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) – A Marin County transit bus overturned Thursday amid rainy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Central Marin Fire Department. The department was joined by the San Rafael and Kentfield fire departments in responding. KRON ON is streaming live news now “Engine 16 arrived on scene and assessed for […]
MARIN COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco sees mudslides, flooded homes

SAN FRANCISCO - Water was seen cascading down a staircase inside a house in San Francisco’s Bayview District. Major flooding on Le Conte Avenue damaged several homes. They were red-tagged, leaving residents without a place to stay on New Year’s Eve. "It’s definitely a hard way to start...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
