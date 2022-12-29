PITSBURG — The Brookville Lady Devils took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back in downing the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets 38-31 last week in Darke County. The win was Brookville’s third of the season in nine contests. It was also the third win in the last four games for coach Stephany Hawkins crew. Brookville will be at Twin Valley South on Thursday at 6 p.m.

BROOKVILLE, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO