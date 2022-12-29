ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Kleptz YMCA expands hours of operation

ENGLEWOOD — Starting January 2, area couch potatoes will have one fewer excuse for not exercising. The Kleptz YMCA, 1200 National Rd., will stay open 24 hours a day from 5 a.m. Monday through 6 p.m. Saturday. Sunday hours of 1 through 5 p.m. will remain unchanged. The swimming...
ENGLEWOOD, OH
Lady Devils hold off Franklin Monroe

PITSBURG — The Brookville Lady Devils took the lead late in the first quarter and never looked back in downing the Franklin Monroe Lady Jets 38-31 last week in Darke County. The win was Brookville’s third of the season in nine contests. It was also the third win in the last four games for coach Stephany Hawkins crew. Brookville will be at Twin Valley South on Thursday at 6 p.m.
BROOKVILLE, OH
Historical society requests financial help

BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Historical Society made a request to council for financial assistance in 2023. “What is the historical society doing to increase their revenue?” councilmember J.D. Fowler asked members of the historical society. “We rely on donations, but as you well know money is pretty tight...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Students learn about suicide and bullying

BROOKVILLE — Retired orthopedic surgeon Brian Ceccarelli recently visited Brookville Local schools to talk to students about suicide and bullying. Ceccarelli, founder of the organization It’sTime2!, told the students that he was “going to go out on a limb and say this is going to be one of the most impactful, powerful, meaningful presentations that you have been exposed to.”
Englewood toincrease water& sewer rates

ENGLEWOOD — On Dec. 14, the Englewood City Council voted to raise water and sewer rates in bills generated after Feb. 1, 2023. Residents’ bimonthly bills will increase to $28.28 for up to 5,000 gallons, with a charge of $5.67 per 1,000 gallons’ usage over that. Sewer rates for residents will be $24.23 up to 5,000 gallons with a charge of $4.85 per 1,000 gallons more.
ENGLEWOOD, OH

