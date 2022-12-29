ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTOP

Maryland property values jump more than 20%

Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
foxbaltimore.com

Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
wypr.org

New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023

Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
Maryland Reporter

State Roundup: Southwest meltdown; assessing Hogan, Franchot, Frosh on the way out

Happy New Year! Here are the top stories we found week and a final pitch for our NewsMatch fundraising drive. We’ll be back Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. The unexpected and truly awful news this week was the meltdown of Southwest Airlines at BWI and across the country. It stranded thousands of passengers at BWI, an airport that the airline had made the busiest in the region with low fares on hundreds of flights a day.
WGMD Radio

New Year’s Brings Raise in Minimum Wage

Workers in both Delaware and Maryland will see an increase in pay beginning with the new year. Effective January 1, 2023 Delaware’s minimum hourly wage rate will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 an hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase incrementally on January 1st over the next two years to reach $15 an hour in 2025. Senate Bill 15 was passed in 2021 during the 151st General Assembly.
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
The Center Square

Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1

(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
WBOC

Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing

MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
erienewsnow.com

Martin O'Malley Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
