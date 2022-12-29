Read full article on original website
Related
dynastyleaguefootball.com
BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code: Get a Risk-Free Bet Up to $1000
Welcome to mobile and online sports betting in Maryland! BetMGM Sportsbook now has three ways to place bets with them – in person, on their website, and through their betting app. Sign up for a BetMGM account and receive first bet insurance up to $1,000! That means up to $1,000 to bet on sports including Week 17 NFL, the College Football Playoff, and MLB Futures! BetMGM Maryland may be the best way to build your bankroll.
WTOP
Maryland property values jump more than 20%
Property values for 779,573 Maryland property owners just went up by 20.6%. What will that mean for tax bills in the coming year?. The Maryland State Department of Assessments and Taxation (SDAT) has just completed appraisals for some of the more than 2 million property accounts in the state. The state divides properties into three groups, and owners get their assessment notices once every three years.
foxbaltimore.com
Frustrated parents deal with Maryland 529 'calculation error'
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — For almost a year now, the state's college savings plan has been blocking parents from withdrawing funds. Specifically, Maryland 529 has frozen the interest on about 30,000 accounts due to what they're calling a calculation error. It remains unclear what caused the calculation error or when...
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
wypr.org
New Year, new rules. Maryland diabetics won’t have to break the bank for insulin in 2023
Hundreds of thousands of Maryland residents with diabetes will have one less thing to stress about in the New Year: the volatile cost of insulin, a lifesaving medication that enables chronically ill people with diabetes to keep their blood sugar in a safe range. That’s because new laws at the state and federal level cap the price of insulin for patients who are covered by Medicare and those with commercial insurance policies. In August, Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a wide-ranging law that mandates all individuals covered by Medicare won't pay more than $35 for a month’s supply of insulin, or $420 each year.
State Roundup: Southwest meltdown; assessing Hogan, Franchot, Frosh on the way out
Happy New Year! Here are the top stories we found week and a final pitch for our NewsMatch fundraising drive. We’ll be back Tuesday morning, Jan. 3. The unexpected and truly awful news this week was the meltdown of Southwest Airlines at BWI and across the country. It stranded thousands of passengers at BWI, an airport that the airline had made the busiest in the region with low fares on hundreds of flights a day.
WGMD Radio
New Year’s Brings Raise in Minimum Wage
Workers in both Delaware and Maryland will see an increase in pay beginning with the new year. Effective January 1, 2023 Delaware’s minimum hourly wage rate will increase from $10.50 to $11.75 an hour. The minimum hourly wage will increase incrementally on January 1st over the next two years to reach $15 an hour in 2025. Senate Bill 15 was passed in 2021 during the 151st General Assembly.
wypr.org
Maryland’s minimum wage is going up in 2023, but fewer people than ever actually earn so little now
Maryland workers who earn minimum wage should see a bump in their next paycheck after the New Year. The state minimum wage is increasing from $12.50 to $13.25 for any business with at least 15 employees. Minimum wage paid by businesses with fewer employees will increase too, from $12.20 to...
Insulin prices receiving a $30 cap in Maryland in 2023
It caps insulin costs for people on state regulated insurance plans at $30 for a 30-day supply. More than 12 percent of people in Maryland have diabetes.
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
Maryland's recreational weed legalization begins in phases starting Jan. 1
(The Center Square) – With voters’ voices on record, members of both chambers of the Maryland General Assembly will begin the new legislative session by formalizing the legalization of marijuana for adults ages 21 and up. The do’s and don’ts of lawful marijuana consumption will be altered throughout the course of the coming year, based on several pieces of legislation that were enacted in 2022. In the 2022 legislative session,...
WBOC
Mixed Feelings About Minimum Wage Increasing
MARYLAND -- The minimum wage in Maryland will increase on January 1st of 2023. Many workers are happy about this fast-approaching boost in pay, but some say this may not be the best time to increase minimum wage. For employers with 15 or more employees, minimum wage will increase to...
Maryland's small business owners don't see benefits of greenhouse gas initiative
(The Center Square) – Small businesses aren’t reaping the benefits of the more than $1 billion in revenue generated by Maryland through a regional program that caps and reduces fossil fuel energy use in a bid to cut emissions that cause climate change. The Maryland Department of the...
dcnewsnow.com
Baggage claim overload: passengers recount experience during Southwest Airlines meltdown
DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports on day 4 of the Southwest Airlines scheduling meltdown that left over 2,300 flights cancelled today. Baggage claim overload: passengers recount experience …. DC News Now's Joseph Olmo reports on day 4 of the Southwest Airlines scheduling meltdown that left over 2,300 flights cancelled...
New Laws, Minimum Wage Increase Take Effect Jan. 1
Two new laws and a minimum wage increase are set to take effect in Maryland on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. Most of Maryland’s new laws went into effect in July; several new traffic laws took effect on October 1. The following new laws will become effective in the new...
erienewsnow.com
Martin O'Malley Fast Facts
Here is a look at the life of Martin O'Malley, former governor of Maryland. Mother: Barbara (Suelzer) O'Malley, receptionist for Senator Barbara Mikulski (D-Maryland) Marriage: Catherine "Katie" Curran O'Malley (1990-present) Children: Grace, Tara, William and Jack. Education: Catholic University of America, B.A., 1985; University of Maryland School of Law, J.D.,...
New York OKs human composting law, becoming 6th state in U.S. to do so
Howard Fischer, a 63-year old investor living north of New York City, has a wish for when he dies. He wants his remains to be placed in a vessel, broken down by tiny microbes and composted into rich, fertile soil. Maybe his composted remains could be planted outside the family...
fox5dc.com
'We really want the ferry open:' Hundreds protest over White's Ferry continued closure
WASHINGTON - White’s Ferry, which carries passengers and cars across the Potomac between Maryland and Virginia, has been shut down for two years now. On Thursday, locals gathered to send a message to politicians that it is hurting the community. "We really want the ferry open," said Poolesville resident...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
WMDT.com
Maryland legal aid employees at the forefront, after recent bargain agreement
MARYLAND – A new collective bargaining agreement will provide legal employees with better resources as a vote passed the measure at a rate of 92%. With this vote passing, Maryland workers are now at the forefront. Getting better resources including better pay and health plans. “How best we could...
Comments / 0