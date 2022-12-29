Read full article on original website
Soccer-Brazil reacts to Pele's death
Dec 30 (Reuters) - Brazilian soccer great Pele died on Thursday aged 82 after a long battle with cancer. LUIZ INACIO LULA DA SILVA, PRESIDENT-ELECT OF BRAZIL. "I had the privilege that younger Brazilians didn't have: I saw Pele play, live, at Pacaembu and Morumbi. Play, no. I saw Pele give a show. Because when he got the ball he always did something special, which often ended up in a goal."
Pelé remembered for transcending soccer around world
Pelé was remembered for a life beyond the field, for transcending the sport of soccer and becoming perhaps the most well-known person on Earth.
Lionel Messi Throws World Cup Party In Rosario At Same Venue Where He Married Antonela Roccuzzo In 2017
Messi's dad, Jorge, shared photos of the event.
Loyal to Santos, Pelé toured and scored in Europe
MADRID (AP) — Pelé or Diego Maradona? Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo?. Endless arguments over the greatest player in the history of men’s soccer can often see cheap hits aimed at Pelé, who died Thursday at age 82, with the claim that he wasn’t tested on the European stage against some of the best clubs in the world — unlike other soccer greats.
Sporting News
Cristiano Ronaldo jersey number at Al Nassr: Portugal star secures favoured No.7 shirt in Saudi Arabia
After plenty of rumours and speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo is now an Al Nassr player. The Portugal star will be lining up in Saudi Arabia for the next few years as he likely ends his club career in Asia. Ronaldo secured the move to Al Nassr after ending his second stint...
BBC
Luis Suarez joins Brazilian side Gremio on free transfer
Uruguay striker Luis Suarez has joined Brazilian Serie A side Gremio on a free transfer, signing with the club until the end of 2024. The former Liverpool, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid player, 35, returned to his first club Nacional in July and stayed for three months. He scored eight goals...
atptour.com
Berrettini Helps Seal Italy's Victory Against Brazil
Matteo Berrettini made a good start to his season Friday and in doing so put Italy in position to close out its tie against Brazil at the United Cup. Lucia Bronzetti then finished the job to clinch her country's eventual 3-2 victory. Berrettini first powered past Brazilian No. 1 Thiago...
France 24
Brazil starts three days of mourning for legendary footballer Pelé
Tributes poured in from across Brazil and beyond Friday for football legend Pele, as the country held three days of mourning for the player widely regarded as the greatest of all time after his death at age 82. Emotional Brazilians flocked to the Sao Paulo hospital where "O Rei" (The...
