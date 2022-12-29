Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
'Yellowstone's Brecken Merrill on Growing up on Set and Kevin Costner's Life-Changing Advice (Exclusive)
Brecken Merrill vividly remembers the day Kevin Costner asked him a question on the set of Yellowstone that would change the course of his life. The budding actor tells ET he was miserably cold between takes as cameras were being propped up for a dramatic river scene in season 1 for "The Long Black Train" episode. The scene called for Merrill's character, Tate Dutton, and his grandfather, Costner's John Dutton, to bond over learning how to start a campfire, which required Tate to venture out into the deeper parts of the countryside to find heftier branches to really get the fire going.
KTVB
Lorenzo Lamas Says Daughter Victoria Is 'Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio After They Were Spotted Out Together
Leonardo DiCaprio and model Victoria Lamas were spotted out together about a week before Christmas, and according to her dad, she's already "smitten." The 23-year-old model's father, 1980s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post that her daughter likes the Titanic star "very much." That being said, Lamas later clarified DiCaprio and Victoria are not dating and they're only friends, at least for right now.
KTVB
Amy Robach Returns to Instagram After T.J. Holmes Files for Divorce From Marilee Fiebig
Amy Robach has ended her social media hiatus. The Good Morning America co-anchor restored her Instagram account on Friday, just days after T.J. Holmes filed for divorce from his wife of 12 years, Marilee Fiebig. While 49-year-old Robach has returned to the social media platform, she hasn't posted anything --...
KTVB
Sophie Turner Shares Never-Before-Seen Pregnancy Pics as She Reflects on 2022: 'What a Year'
Sophie Turner is giving fans a peek at her pregnancy. The 26-year-old actress took to Instagram on Friday to share pics from 2022, including some never-before-seen shots that were taken during her second pregnancy. The first pic features a pregnant Turner posing with her husband, Joe Jonas, which is followed...
KTVB
Chrissy Teigen Shares Birthday Tribute to Husband John Legend with Childhood Throwback Photos
Looking to the past to celebrate the future. Chrissy Teigen is commemorating husband John Legend's 44th birthday with some adorable throwback photos!. Teigen took to Instagram on Wednesday to wish her hubby a happy b-day -- while also sharing a trio of childhood snapshots that showed just how much their son, Miles, looks like his dad when he was a baby.
KTVB
Tori Roloff Hints at When She and Zach Will Exit 'Little People, Big World'
Tori Roloff is discussing her and husband Zach's future on TLC's Little People, Big World. During a Q&A session on Instagram, the 31-year-old reality star was asked how much longer she plans to be on television. "I think our time is definitely coming to a close but we're trying to...
KTVB
Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit
Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022. "Starting the new year off with a bang…well,...
Comments / 0