FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!Tiffany T.Honolulu, HI
Thousands of feral chickens are taking over downtown HonoluluPolarbearHonolulu, HI
Oahu Homeowners Appalled By Skyrocketing Property Values, TaxesTaxBuzzHonolulu County, HI
Hawaiian Airlines requires emergency mass casualty response after 11 passengers seriously injuredBrenna TempleHonolulu, HI
kauainownews.com
Free online Zumba classes offered by AARP Hawaiʻi with instructor Robin Bush
A great New Yearʻs resolution is to get fit and have fun with free online Zumba classes featuring popular instructor Robin Bush. AARP Hawaiʻi’s Zumba Gold online exercise classes will be held on Thursdays from 9 to 10 a.m., and run Jan. 12 through Feb. 25. Roberta...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Keiki rocked, rolled and rung in new year with a balloon drop in Kakaako
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A New Year’s party for kids who can’t stay up until midnight!. The Discovery Center Hawaii held a celebration with Hawaii’s keiki in Kakaako Saturday morning. They rocked, rolled, and rung in the New Year with a special balloon drop as they counted down...
Our Best Meal Of 2022, By Far! (I Wanted To Keep It a Secret But…)
I’ve put off writing a review of our best meal of 2022. Firstly because I want to keep this location to ourselves. Secondly because the dinner was so many courses that it would take a long time to edit and upload the pictures. But since we’re getting to the...
LIST: Best restaurants for New Year’s dinner on Oahu
Yelp ranks the best restaurants within a region and came out with their list of best spots for a tasty dinner to ring in the New Year on Oahu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Families spend New Year’s Eve pounding mochi, a tradition spanning generations
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Families gathered in Aiea on Saturday to pound mochi!. While it takes a lot of effort and manpower to put on, many say it’s a labor of love that has been passed down from generation to generation. “When I was growing up my dad’s family did...
Concerts and live entertainment looking strong for 2023
Jo Koy and Pitbull are just some of the acts coming to the Blaisdell Arena next year, but the Blaisdell expects a pause in events at some point next Spring. Scheduled renovations are expected to begin at the concert hall and arena.
‘First Day Hike’ to Makapuu Lighthouse is back
This sunrise hike is one of the most popular morning hikes on island and it's perfect to start your new year with panoramic ocean views.
Visiting Disney Aulani? Here are Some Things to Know Before You Go!
I love visiting Disney Aulani, as it's such a fabulous Hawaiian resort with a tiny sprinkle of pixie dust. Disney Aulani is a popular Hawaiian destination but there are a few (minor) downsides. Here is what no one tells you about Disney Aulani!
Lost hiker trio rescued on Kalauao Valley Loop Trail
For many, New Year's Eve is a time to commune with nature.
honolulumagazine.com
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022
We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
New Year’s Eve fireworks shows across the islands
Residents and visitors still have time to go to a firework show last minute or see it from a far to ring in 2023.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii
Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
nomadlawyer.org
Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii
Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Family, friends remember ‘gentle giant’ killed in construction accident in Kailua
Mostly dry and stable weather conditions are expected for the next several days. The Hawaiian Humane Society has tips for keeping your pets safe on New Year's Eve. The centuries-old Japanese tradition is believed to bring good fortune in the coming year. Children's Discovery Center Balloon Drop. Updated: 5 hours...
Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?
SIONE Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on December 30, 2022. He reportedly passed away after when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed on him. Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?. Sione Veikoso began his collegiate career at Arizona...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Live to 100-years-old’: Oahu residents share their New Year’s resolutions
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In celebration of 2023, Hawaii News Now asked around Hawaii for New Year’s resolutions. In Aiea, Preston Yoshino said he hopes “to win the speech and debate state championship this year.”. Ronny wants “to live to 100-years-old.”. “And go to Vegas and shoot crap,”...
North Shore Paddlers’ Long-Awaited Canoe Halau Gets Underway
That’s the question North Shore paddlers have been asking for over 10 years, since the city first committed funding for it. The money languished until Mayor Rick Blangiardi released it earlier this year. The city’s Department of Design and Construction will now design the structure and put it out...
BYU football player, 22, dies in tragic accident
BYU football player Sione Veikoso has died in a tragic construction accident, according to the school's football program. He was 22.
