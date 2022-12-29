ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HONOLULU’s Top 10 Stories of 2022

We get it. In Hawai‘i, we love to eat, discover new restaurants and be guided to the best places and dishes around the island. But we also love our older eateries and relish opportunities to celebrate those that have withstood the test of time (and other challenges) to keep serving up local specialties. Not including Frolic Hawai‘i stories, which are likewise eating centric, here are HONOLUU and HONOLULU Family’s most popular web stories of 2022.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Entertainment: Obama spotted hitting the links in Hawaii

Comedian Pauly Shore is coming to Honolulu and Howie Mandel is performing on Maui. Plus, members of our HNN team are getting married! Congratulations to Davis and Melanie!. AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER earned over 400 million dollars world wide in its opening weekend which more than covered the 350 million dollars it cost to make. But is it a good movie? My view is that it’s a grandiose science fiction spectacle, featuring some of the most innovative filming techniques and visual effects ever devised. But although I admired its dazzling 3-D cinematography, I was disappointed by its cliched storyline and clunky dialogue. Plus, at three hours and 12 minutes, it’s just too long. Many fans will love this movie; others will not be impressed, but nearly everyone will feel exhausted when it finally ends.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Want to be the next Lei Day Queen? City opens applications for court members

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Applications to be a member of the city’s 2023 Lei Court are now open. The deadline to apply is Jan. 13 at 4:30 p.m. Applications must be received by the above date, not postmarked, and can be hand delivered or mailed to: Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) Attn: Culture and Arts Section 1000 Uluohia Street, Suite 309 Kapolei, HI 96707.
nomadlawyer.org

Kailua: Best 8 Places To See The Real Nature Beauty in Kailua, Hawaii

Kailua, Oahu is a beautiful town that combines old and new in a quaint way. Its beautiful beaches and friendly people make it a great destination for a vacation. You can find a wide range of activities to choose from, from water sports to hiking. Tourist Attractions And Nature Beauty...
The US Sun

Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?

SIONE Veikoso died in a construction accident in his hometown of Kailua, Hawaii, on December 30, 2022. He reportedly passed away after when a 15-foot retaining rock wall behind a home partially collapsed on him. Who was BYU football player Sione Veikoso?. Sione Veikoso began his collegiate career at Arizona...
