Glen Burnie, MD

Family heartbroken after hit-and-run kills father of four

By Jessica Albert
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

BALTIMORE — The family of a man killed in a hit-and-run crash needs your help to find the driver responsible.

The victim is Delroy Ben, 54, of Glen Burnie.

"My brother had the kindest heart," his sister Hope Ben said. "He would give you the shirt off of his back.

He was a brother, son, uncle and father of four.

"You just don't know the devastation that this has touched our entire family," Hope Ben said. "Hearts are literally broken."

State police say Ben died after he was hit by a car near the intersection of I-97 South and Route 648 in Glen Burnie just before 2 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver took off.

"To be killed in that way, to be left on the side of the road and like garbage," Ben's cousin Dawnyell Henriques said.  "We just want somebody to care about his life. His life mattered. It mattered to us. He's our loved one."

Police believe the car they're looking for is a 2010 to 2018 Black Audi A8 or S8 .

Investigators said it could have damage to its right front corner and could be missing the passenger side mirror.

Ben's family said they do not know how Ben ended up at the intersection. They say he left home on his bike, which they said was not found at the scene.

"We know that God knows what happened to my brother, and the only right thing to do is to turn yourself in," Hope Ben said. "Come forward. We will forgive you. We have to forgive you because it's in our nature.

Ben's four children and a wife live in Atlanta. The family has started a fundraiser to pay for travel expenses.

If you know anything about this hit-and-run, you're asked to contact the Maryland State Police, Glen Burnie Barrack, at 410-761-5130 .

M V
3d ago

I'm so terribly sorry about the loss of your husband, brother, father, son, and friend. His life matters. It matters to me. My heart hurts for your family. 💔😔

BiRdiE82
3d ago

how could someone hit another person and just leave them like that?? people are so messed up. I feel terrible for this man's family.

E. CRISPELL
2d ago

My heart goes out to the family and friends of this gentleman Glen Burnie used to be a safe place to drive now it's nothing but a bunch of maniacs and selfish people that don't give a crap about anybody but theirselves shame on this person for leaving the scene it's ridiculous I hope they find him and I hope they prosecute him to the fullest extent of the law! bring back capital punishment please

