Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal
IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead
EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
Vehicle crash results in death of juvenile
IMPERIAL COUNTY — A 13-year-old male juvenile out of El Centro, CA was driving a 2018 Can-Am eastbound on a dirt lot (private property) located off Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway with a 14-year-old male juvenile passenger on December 27, at approximately 11:33 am. For unknown reasons, the 13-year-old male was unable to maintain control of the Can-Am and subsequently overturned. The 13-year-old juvenile was ejected from the vehicle as the Can-Am overturned, according to a CHP press release.
RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire
An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year
Both Yuma Police Department (YPD) and Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) will be scattered around Yuma Saturday night. The post Yuma law enforcement is on high alert for New Year appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico man arrested in armed dispute
Calexico Police Officers learned Ramon Landeros was armed with an AK-47 rifle while wearing a tactical bulletproof vest. The post Calexico man arrested in armed dispute appeared first on KYMA.
Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail
A fire broke out at Betty's Kitchen National Recreation Trail in Yuma earlier Saturday. The post Fire at Betty’s Kitchen National Recreational Trail appeared first on KYMA.
Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police
YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day
Yuma Regional Medical Center (YRMC) is celebrating the New Year with a brand new face. The post YRMC welcomes Yuma baby born on New Year’s Day appeared first on KYMA.
Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California
Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
Christmas eve attempted murder
In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro
EL CENTRO — Canine owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first dog park at 7th Street and Park Avenue. The Dog Park, located between Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion, is part of a recreation corridor along Adams Avenue towards Fourth Street.
El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking
EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
Big fire across the border destroys businesses
A massive fire destroyed five businesses in San Luis, Mexico. The post Big fire across the border destroys businesses appeared first on KYMA.
Imperial Valley ready to celebrate the new year
Some Imperial Valley residents are set to close out 2022 with a bash while others look for comfort with loved ones. The post Imperial Valley ready to celebrate the new year appeared first on KYMA.
City of Calexico declares local emergency
The Calexico City Council will conduct a special meeting to declare a local emergency regarding the influx of migrants coming from the border and the impact of Title 42 on its community. The post City of Calexico declares local emergency appeared first on KYMA.
Joe Biden pardons Yuma man, 5 others convicted of murder, drug, alcohol crimes
KINGSHILL (AP) — President Joe Biden has pardoned six people who have served out sentences after convictions on a murder charge and drug- and alcohol-related crimes, including an 80-year-old woman convicted of killing her abusive husband about a half-century ago and a man who pleaded guilty to using a telephone for a cocaine transaction in the 1970s.
