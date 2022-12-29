IMPERIAL COUNTY — A 13-year-old male juvenile out of El Centro, CA was driving a 2018 Can-Am eastbound on a dirt lot (private property) located off Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway with a 14-year-old male juvenile passenger on December 27, at approximately 11:33 am. For unknown reasons, the 13-year-old male was unable to maintain control of the Can-Am and subsequently overturned. The 13-year-old juvenile was ejected from the vehicle as the Can-Am overturned, according to a CHP press release.

EL CENTRO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO