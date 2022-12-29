ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber, CA

calexicochronicle.com

Two Die When Vehicle Overturns in Canal

IMPERIAL COUNTY – A man and a woman reportedly died when the vehicle the man was driving overturned and became submerged in a canal near Dogwood and McCabe roads at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The driver, a 50-year-old Heber man, was travelling southbound on Dogwood south of...
HEBER, CA
calexicochronicle.com

OHV Accident Leaves El Centro Boy Dead

EL CENTRO – A 13-year-old El Centro boy sustained fatal injuries when the off-highway vehicle he was driving overturned on Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway at about 11:33 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. For unknown reasons, the boy was unable to maintain control of the 2018 Can-Am...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Vehicle crash results in death of juvenile

IMPERIAL COUNTY — A 13-year-old male juvenile out of El Centro, CA was driving a 2018 Can-Am eastbound on a dirt lot (private property) located off Old Highway 111 south of Evan Hewes Highway with a 14-year-old male juvenile passenger on December 27, at approximately 11:33 am. For unknown reasons, the 13-year-old male was unable to maintain control of the Can-Am and subsequently overturned. The 13-year-old juvenile was ejected from the vehicle as the Can-Am overturned, according to a CHP press release.
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire

An RV home caught on fire around 4 a.m. Friday morning and is a total loss. The home burned to the ground with nothing salvageable, but luckily three adults and two dogs living in the home were able to get out safely. The post RV trailer home completely destroyed in fire appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
yumadailynews.com

Don't shoot your gun off for New Year's its a felony, says Yuma Police

YUMA - Police in Yuma have been reminding the community that shooting a firearm into the air to bring in the New Year is a felony offense and encourage anyone who witnesses this type of criminal activity to call the police department immediately. Yuma Police say every New Year’s Eve...
YUMA, AZ
iheart.com

Two Earthquakes Rattle Parts of Southern California

Two earthquakes early Saturday morning were felt in San Diego County and other parts of Southern California. A 4.2-magnitude quake struck just north of Borrego Springs at 4:12 a.m. Saturday. The U.S. Geological Service said the quake struck 10 miles north of the desert community and was widely felt throughout parts of San Diego and Imperial Counties.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
KYMA News 11

Christmas eve attempted murder

In the early hours of Christmas Eve, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a shooting in a neighborhood off of First Avenue and 22nd St. The post Christmas eve attempted murder appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
thedesertreview.com

Ground broken for new dog park in El Centro

EL CENTRO — Canine owners celebrated the groundbreaking ceremony of the city’s first dog park at 7th Street and Park Avenue. The Dog Park, located between Brett Driscoll Sidewinder Skate Park and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Pavilion, is part of a recreation corridor along Adams Avenue towards Fourth Street.
EL CENTRO, CA
holtvilletribune.com

El Centro Hosts Dog Park Groundbreaking

EL CENTRO – The latest ground-breaking ceremony hosted by the city of El Centro along a stretch of Adams Avenue that has seen significant transformation in recent years differed from those of the past. Sure, the golden shovels, cheerful stakeholders and construction equipment were all there, this time to...
EL CENTRO, CA
KYMA News 11

City of Calexico declares local emergency

The Calexico City Council will conduct a special meeting to declare a local emergency regarding the influx of migrants coming from the border and the impact of Title 42 on its community. The post City of Calexico declares local emergency appeared first on KYMA.
CALEXICO, CA

