Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia police: 1 in custody after 'suspicious' death in Overbrook

6abc Action News
 4 days ago

Philadelphia police are investigating a suspicious death in the Overbrook section of the city.

Officers responded the 900 block of Atwood Road on Thursday afternoon.

That's where, police say, a 62-year-old man was found unresponsive in his bedroom by his wife.

Authorities say the victim had trauma to his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

One person is in custody, but no details about that person were released.

No weapons were recovered at the scene.

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
