Family of man killed in Mattapan New Year’s Day double shooting searching for justice
BOSTON, Mass.--Boston Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Mattapan. Investigators say two people were shot on Blue Hill Avenue early Sunday morning. One of the victims died. Family says the victim is 33-year-old Jymall Cox. The new year ended just after it began for 33-year-old Jymall Cox. Police haven’t...
Massachusetts Man Indicted For Sending Obscene Material To A Child
A Massachusetts man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, of Worcester, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; Watertown man driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, RI — A 22-year old man was killed in a crash in Rhode Island on New Year’s Eve. On Saturday, December 31, 2022, a little after 2:34am,Rhode Island State Police and Lincoln Fire responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
whdh.com
Police investigating Mattapan shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured
BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
whdh.com
Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer
STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
fallriverreporter.com
Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman
A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
Police on Cape Cod seek 'violent fugitives' after teen shot
BARNSTABLE - Police on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" after a teenager was shot during a reported robbery.Barnstable police said they responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis Wednesday evening, where they found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in both arms. He was taken to a Boston hospital for his injuries.Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both from Hyannis. They are wanted on charges including assault to murder, and armed and masked robbery."There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous," Barnstable police said.Police describe Mugford as about 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. They say Gonsalves is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. Anyone who knows where the suspects are should contact police.
GoLocalProv
Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence
A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
2 people suffer life-threatening injuries in crash on I-495 in Chelmsford, state police say
CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Two people suffered life-threatening injuries in a serious crash on Interstate 495 in Chelmsford on Sunday, state police said. The crash occurred shortly after 1:15 p.m. Sunday, at mile marker 88 on I-495. A preliminary investigation found that one vehicle crossed from the northbound side and...
Wanted Brazilian Murderer Found Hiding In Worcester: ICE
A 50-year-old Brazilian man who'd been convicted in his home country of murder was arrested this week hiding in Worcester, federal authorities said. Jaconias Rosa Pereira faces 15 years in prison once he's returned to Brazil, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said. A court con…
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts mother sentenced to life in prison for stabbing two young sons 50 times in “ritualistic incident”
A Massachusetts woman has been convicted in the stabbing deaths of her two young sons, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz announced. Latarsha L. Sanders of Brockton was sentenced Tuesday to mandatory life in prison without parole for murder and 9-10 years for Witness Intimidation. A jury found Sanders guilty on Tuesday.
Brockton 'Voodoo' Killer Gets Life In Prison For Fatally Stabbing Sons In 2018
A 48-year-old Brockton mother has been sentenced to life in prison for stabbing her two sons to death four years ago, citing voodoo as her motive, officials said.Latarsha Sanders received two mandatory life sentences after she was found guilty of two counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, D…
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
newbedfordguide.com
Friday arrests cap off historic year for New Bedford Police Department’s Drug Unit
“Detectives assigned to the “Organized Crime Intelligence Bureau” made several arrests on Friday night that have secured 2022 a place in the department’s history as one of the most prolific for drug and cash seizure. On Friday afternoon, detectives executed a search warrant at 149 Phillips Ave.,...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
WCVB
Convicted bank robber who claimed he inspired heist film 'The Town' indicted in recent robberry spree
BOSTON — A prolific criminal who previously claimed responsibility for more than 100 bank robberies and said that his life served as an inspiration for a heist film is facing new federal charges after a recent robbery spree. William Sequeira, 59, was indicted this week on four counts of...
NECN
This Mass. County Will Soon Clear Its 1,100 Rape Kit Backlog. The State Has a Long Way to Go
For nearly a decade, a murder in New Bedford could have been solved, prosecutors say. Hiding in plain sight was a rape kit that hadn't been tested 14 years prior. Through a coincidental and meandering turn of events, the woman's murder would help uncover an accumulation of rape kits that prosecutors say has led to criminals remaining free for years on end.
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
newbedfordguide.com
28-year old Worcester man indicted for sending obscene material to a 14-year old
“A Worcester man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2022 and arrested the following day.
2 people hurt, one critically, in Mattapan New Year's Day shooting
BOSTON – Two people were shot early New Year's Day in Mattapan.It happened just before 6 a.m. on Blue Hill Ave. Boston police said one person suffered life-threatening injuries.Another person was also shot but their injuries were described as non-life threatening.No arrests have been made.
