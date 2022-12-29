ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockton, MA

whdh.com

Police investigating Mattapan shooting that left 1 dead, 1 injured

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating an early morning double shooting on New Year’s Day in Mattapan that left one man dead and another injured, officials said. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the area of 1601 Blue Hill Ave around 6 a.m. found two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Stoughton police mourning sudden death of officer

STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoughton Police Chief Donna McNamara has announced the sudden death of Officer Christopher A. Davis. Davis, 42, was a 17-year veteran of the Stoughton Police Department and died while off-duty after being found unresponsive in his Brockton home at about 9:45 p.m. Saturday. He was transported by ambulance to Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton, where he was later pronounced dead.
STOUGHTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Three Massachusetts police officers featured in lawsuit concerning death of 23-year-old pregnant woman

A lawsuit has been filed after a 19 month-long investigation by a Massachusetts police department brought to light very troubling revelations. According to Stoughton Police, the department learned in February of 2021 of the death by suicide of a pregnant 23-year-old Sandra Birchmore. In that same month, Stoughton Chief Donna McNamara spoke with the Norfolk State Police Detective Unit, which is attached to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and was informed of Matthew Farwell’s involvement with the young woman who was an officer with the department at the time.
STOUGHTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police on Cape Cod seek 'violent fugitives' after teen shot

BARNSTABLE - Police on Cape Cod are looking for two "violent fugitives" after a teenager was shot during a reported robbery.Barnstable police said they responded to Crocker Street in Hyannis Wednesday evening, where they found the 19-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in both arms. He was taken to a Boston hospital for his injuries.Police are seeking 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both from Hyannis. They are wanted on charges including assault to murder, and armed and masked robbery."There have been no firearms recovered from this incident and both parties should be considered armed and dangerous," Barnstable police said.Police describe Mugford as about 6 feet tall and weighing between 225 and 250 pounds. They say Gonsalves is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs between 100 and 125 pounds. Anyone who knows where the suspects are should contact police.
BARNSTABLE, MA
GoLocalProv

Man Shot Leaving Party in Providence

A man was shot leaving a party in Providence overnight, according to police. Shortly after 2 AM Sunday morning, police officers were flagged down on Broad Street for a report of a shooting victim. The victim — a male in his 20s — told police he had been shot in...
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
BARNSTABLE, MA
whdh.com

Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

28-year old Worcester man indicted for sending obscene material to a 14-year old

“A Worcester man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transferring obscene material to a 14-year-old minor over social media. Andrew James Gallagher, 28, was indicted on one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor. He was arraigned in federal court in Worcester on Dec. 23, 2022 before U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge David H. Hennessy and released on conditions. Gallagher was previously charged by criminal complaint on Dec. 5, 2022 and arrested the following day.
WORCESTER, MA
