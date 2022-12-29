No. 5 Notre Dame rallies in 4th to beat Miami 66-63

Maddy Westbeld scored 15 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and No. 5 Notre Dame rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off Miami 66-63 on Thursday night.

Sonia Citron scored 13 and Olivia Miles finished with 12 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for Notre Dame. Lauren Ebo had 11 points and 10 rebounds for the Irish (11-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have won five straight.

Destiny Harden had 12 points, nine rebounds for five steals for Miami (7-6, 0-2), which has dropped three straight. Haley Cavinder also scored 12 and Lashae Dwyer added 10 for the Hurricanes, who trailed by 13 early but took a three-point lead in the opening moments of the fourth quarter.

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 76, TEXAS A&M 34

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Zia Cooke had 14 points and South Carolina opened Southeastern Conference play with a victory over Texas A&M.

Freshman reserve Talaysia Cooper had 15 points for the Gamecocks (13-0), and sophomore backup Sania Feagin scored 11 points. All-American Aliyah Boston finished with six points and five rebounds, playing just 19 minutes in the runaway win.

Sydney Bowles and Jada Malone each scored eight points for Texas A&M (5-6). The injury-riddled Aggies had only eight players available.

MICHIGAN STATE 83, NO. 4 INDIANA 78

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Kamaria McDaniel had 24 points and Michigan State defeated previously unbeaten Indiana.

Matilda Ekh and Taiyier Parks each had 18 for the Spartans (9-5, 1-2), and DeeDee Hagemann had 15 points and eight assists.

Mackenzie Holmes had 32 points and 12 rebounds for the Hoosiers (12-1, 2-1 Big Ten), while Yarden Garzon added 17.

DUKE 72, NO. 6 NC STATE 58

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Celeste Taylor scored 23 points, including a big 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, and Duke beat NC State.

Elizabeth Balogun had 16 points as the Blue Devils (12-1, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) picked up the most significant victory in coach Kara Lawson’s three seasons. Shayeann Day-Wilson and Kennedy Brown each scored 10 points.

Saniya Rivers had 17 points for NC State (11-2, 1-1), which had won seven straight games this season. Jakia Brown-Turner scored 12 points and Aziaha James had 10.

CLEMSON 64, NO. 7 VIRGINIA TECH 59

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Amari Robinson had 16 points and nine rebounds, and Clemson earned its first victory against a top-10 opponent since 2000.

Ruby Whitehorn scored 13 points for the Tigers (10-4, 1-1 Atlantic Coast Conference), including three free throws in the final 20 seconds. Daisha Bradford had 12, and Hannah Hank finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Cayla King had 15 points and five 3-pointers in Virginia Tech’s second loss in three games. Georgia Amoore scored 14 points for the Hokie (11-2, 1-2), and reigning ACC Player of the Year Elizabeth Kitley had 14 points and six rebounds.

NO. 9 LSU 69, NO. 24 ARKANSAS 45

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Angel Reese and Alexis Morris each scored 19 points to lead LSU past Arkansas in both teams’ SEC opener.

Reese, who finished with a double-double by grabbing 16 rebounds, was one of three Tigers (13-0) who had double-digit boards. Flau’jae Johnson had 11, to go along with 10 points, and LaDazhia Williams had 15 rebounds.

Samara Spencer led the Razorbacks (13-3) as she scored a team-high 17 points on 7 of 15 shooting. The rest of the team went a combined 10 of 46 from the floor.

NO. 12 IOWA 83, PURDUE 68

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 24 points, McKenna Warnock added 19 and Iowa defeated Purdue.

Monika Czinano added 12 points to surpass 2,000 for her career, reaching that milestone for the Hawkeyes (11-3, 3-0 Big Ten Conference) one game after Clark did. Hannah Stuelke had 11 points and 10 rebounds for her first career double-double.

Lasha Petree paced the Boilermakers (10-3, 1-2) with 22 points. Cassidy Hardin and Caitlyn Harper scored 10 apiece.

FLORIDA STATE 78, NO. 13 NORTH CAROLINA 71

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Makayla Timpson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, Ta’Niya Latson had 12 of her 21 points in the third quarter and Florida State beat North Carolina.

Florida State (13-2, 2-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) avenged last season’s 64-49 loss to North Carolina that ended a six-game winning streak in the series.

Deja Kelly scored 20 points to lead North Carolina (9-3, 0-1) in its conference opener. Alyssa Ustby added 16 points and 13 rebounds. Kennedy Todd-Williams also had 16 points to go with eight rebounds. Eva Hodgson had 12 points and seven assists.

NO. 18 ARIZONA 84, ARIZONA STATE 66

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Esmery Martinez finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds to power Arizona's win in its Pac-12 Conference opener.

Martinez sank 9 of 14 shots from the floor to help the Wildcats (11-1) shoot 55.4% overall. It was her fourth double-double of the season. Shaina Pellington added 14 points, Cate Reese finished with 13 points and Jade Loville scored 12.

Tyi Skinner made 10 of 21 shots with five 3-pointers, scoring 26 for the Sun Devils (7-5). Treasure Hunt pitched in with 13 points and six rebounds. Meg Newman had 10 points and a team-high nine rebounds off the bench.

NO. 19 GONZAGA 77, PEPPERDINE 63

MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Kaylynne Truong hit six 3-pointers and scored 26 points, both career highs, to lead Gonzaga to its sixth-straight win.

Yvonne Ejim added 17 points and Eliza Hollingsworth had 16 and both grabbed nine rebounds for the Bulldogs (13-2, 3-0 West Coast Conference). Brynna Maxwell scored 10.

Ally Stedman led Pepperdine (6-7, 1-2) with 16 points. Theresa Grace Mbanefo added 15 points and nine rebounds and Jane Nwaba had 14 points.

